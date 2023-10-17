Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Partners with the Asia Model Festival for Engagement Events to Grow Brand Reach and Expand User Base to Fandom of Asia Model

Hanryu to partner with the Asia Model Festival for events including Model Camp, Asia Open Collection, Face of Asia and Asia Model Awards, which will generate interest in Fandom of Asia Model and promote the FANTOO brand

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally,. announced that the main event of Asia Model Festival, with their participation as the main sponsor, is scheduled to take place from late October through November 2023 that will grow brand reach and recognition of FANTOO, as well as expand user base to Fandom of Asia Model.

The promotional events that Hanryu is supporting with Asia Model Festival include:

Model Camp, October 23 rd through November 2 nd - Models will participate in a training camp, in which the models will visit Hanryu's headquarters at Seoul Marina to shoot the Flash Mob engagement video featuring FANTOO branded content.

through November 2 - Models will participate in a training camp, in which the models will visit Hanryu's headquarters at Seoul Marina to shoot the Flash Mob engagement video featuring FANTOO branded content. Asia Open Collection, November 1 st - Fashion show will include both domestic and international designers.

- Fashion show will include both domestic and international designers. FACE of ASIA, November 4 th - Event will select a model to represent the face of Asia, the culminating event of the Asia Model Festival.

- Event will select a model to represent the face of Asia, the culminating event of the Asia Model Festival. Asia Model Awards, November 5th - Featured event of the festival, involving the model participants and k-culture stars throughout the year.

Kang Chang Hyuk, the CEO of Hanryu Holdings, stated, "Building on our strong relationship with the Asia Model Festival, Hanryu is a major sponsor of the event, and believes it is a great opportunity for Asian cultures to come together to celebrate their backgrounds, including k-culture. The festival has already brought meaningful activities at FANTOO by the power of Fandom of Asia Model, and provides an opportunity for the FANTOO brand to be front and center on a global stage and allows consumers to better get to know our leadership position in k-culture. We are delighted to be a part of this event and look forward to seeing the FANTOO brand and Fandom of Asia Model widely featured".

About the Asia Model Festival

Established in 2006, the Asia Model Festival is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea. This festival consists of three main events including the Face of Asia, Asia Open Collection, and Asia Model Awards. The Asia Model Festival is one of the leading forums for the Asian arts and beauty industry and is key for brands hoping to acquire a larger audience.

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

