Supply Chain Risk Analytics Company Selected for Innovation, Market Presence, Tech Competency, and Solution Delivery

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that it has been named a 2023 '50 to Know' provider by Spend Matters for the second consecutive year. Each year the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Companies selected for the '50 to Know' list lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized by Spend Matters as a '50 to Know' company," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. "In the rapidly evolving supply chain landscape, organizations face escalating climate events, geopolitical tensions, and unforeseen risks. This recognition is a testament to the value our industry-leading N-Tier visibility, AI/ML predictive analytics climate, geopolitical and risk expertise, and technology deliver to procurement and supply chain professionals. It also showcases the broader impact of effective supply chain risk management on a company's ability to survive and thrive in today's dynamic market."

Global events, including unpredictable weather patterns, unprecedented strikes and geopolitical turbulence have increased the number of supply chain disruptions, leaving organizations vulnerable. To overcome these challenges, companies look to technology innovations that monitor for risks deep within their supply chains. Everstream has delivered proactive analytics that uncover and mitigate supply chain risks for more than a decade. From helping demonstrate compliance with supply chain due diligence regulations around the world, such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), to advance notice of impact from erratic weather events, Everstream's state-of-the-art platform maps supply chain networks to the n-tier and applies real-time monitoring and predictive insights to spot and mitigate risk from raw material through product delivery.

"Everstream Analytics' combination of full suite supply chain risk management applications/services is powerfully combined with its deep supply chain control tower and is optimized around risk and logistics, as well as its deep supply network monitoring and AI/ML predictive analytics," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Senior Analyst at Spend Matters. "It has and collects a vast amount of data to provide visibility into supply chains and risks. Moreover, its capabilities related to weather is a differentiator and a capability that is increasingly required considering the increasing number of weather (climate change) related disruptions."

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/

