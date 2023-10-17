Griffith Foods Supports Minimizing Food Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste reminds us of the sobering fact that an estimated 17 percent of total global food production is wasted (according to the United Nations). Today is a challenge for all of us to stop food loss and waste.

One way to stop waste is to leverage all parts of animals and plants that may otherwise go to the landfill. From celery stalks to imperfect bananas - like those used to create NuBana Green Banana Powder - Griffith Foods strives to curb food loss and waste.

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

