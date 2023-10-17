Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.10.2023 | 15:31
159 Leser
SURE Retractors Inc announces the first 2 cases with its new A/P Sterile Cervical Retractor System

Sure Retractors Ltd. 
SURE Retractors Inc announces the first 2 cases with its new A/P Sterile Cervical Retractor System 
17-Oct-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
SUNRISE, FL - Oct 17th, 2023 - SURE Retractors Inc. a medical device company that has developed a range of 
industry-disruptive, sterile retractors for orthopaedic, trauma and spinal surgery, has announced the first use of 
their latest product line addition, a new sterile anterior and posterior cervical retractor with Dr. Richard Guyer of 
Texas Back Institute and Dr. D Fossett of Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. 
 
Richard Guyer, MD, Co-Director, Center for Disc Replacement, Texas Back Institute, commented, "I have been aware of the 
unique, innovative SURE Retractors technology over the last few months and finally got a chance to use their new high 
performance polymer cervical system on a 2 level Cervical Disc Replacement case on Thursday 5th October. The retractor 
comes in a sterile pack, which the staff loved, and has everything you need in one small box. Normally I would have to 
remove my usual retractor for the AP shots to check the centering of the distraction pins, however, as the SURE 
retractor is radiolucent, this was not necessary, and it provided visualization unlike anything else I have ever seen. 
This probably saved around 5-7 mins of OR time. The intra-operative images, with no artifact from traditional retractor 
blades, allow you to see exactly where the disc replacement is during insertion. It also reduces the amount of fluoro 
used, which is beneficial to the patient and surgical team. I will continue using the SURE retractor on all my future 
cervical cases and believe this will become the standard of care for retractors moving forward." 
 
SURE radiolucent retractors are single-use, surgery-ready, sterile-packed, and easy to use. These retractors allow an 
ASC/Hospital to: 
 . Maximize Surgical Volume 
 . Improve OR Efficiency 
 . Improve Profitability 
 . Reduce Infection Risk 
Dr. Fossett, Chair of Neurosurgery at Howard University in Washington, D.C., commented, "Earlier this month, I 
performed a 5-level posterior cervical laminectomy and fusion for central cord syndrome. For this case, I used the new 
SURE A/P Cervical Retractor. I've previously used SURE retractors for posterior cervical, thoracic, and lumbar 
procedures as well as ACDF. I found the new retractor was as easy to place as my usual retractor. Since I had a long 
incision, I placed 3 blades on each arm of the SURE retractor. I had excellent visualization throughout the case. 
Since the retractors are radiolucent, I didn't have to remove/manipulate the retractors when using x-ray/Fluoroscopy 
during the case - saving time and radiation exposure for the patient and OR personnel. I'm happy to use the SURE 
retractor with any future cases without reservation." 
 
With SURE Retractors you can maximize your operational and logistical efficiency, which also helps more cases to be 
planned with certainty. The increase in throughput, reduced OR time, mitigated risks and eliminated sterilization costs 
can help to unlock substantial additional profit for each surgery undertaken. 
 
"I am delighted with the progress we have made in the U.S. in the last six months with our cervical, mini-open, lumbar, 
SURE Fire, and now our new A/P cervical retractor systems. Many Physicians, ASC owners and stakeholders are becoming 
aware of and adopting our technology. Our aim is to make sterile, single-use retractor systems the standard of care for 
hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers," said Forbes Butterfield, CEO, SURE Retractors Inc. 
SURE has filed patents for its technology around the world. 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
1750113 17-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750113&application_name=news

