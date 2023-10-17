Solax claims its new hybrid inverters can oversize PV systems by 200%, making them an ideal solution for commercial rooftop installations. There are five versions, featuring rated power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW. Solax has introduced a three-phase hybrid inverter with the capability of achieving a 200% oversizing of a PV system. The Chinese manufacturer said the new inverters feature a switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, guaranteeing a smooth transition to backup power. The devices can also handle a 200% emergency power supply (EPS) overload for up to 10 seconds and can be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...