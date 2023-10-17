Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (535/23)

With effect from October 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CMOTEC TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998490 Order book ID: 308705 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CMOTEC BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998508 Order book ID: 308704 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB