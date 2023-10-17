Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654
Stuttgart
17.10.23
14:06 Uhr
0,198 Euro
-0,019
-8,56 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2023 | 15:58
97 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (535/23)

With effect from October 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Scandinavian
ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including November 03, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CMOTEC TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020998490              
Order book ID:  308705                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Scandinavian
ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CMOTEC BTA B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020998508              
Order book ID:  308704                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
