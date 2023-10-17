ThroughPut Inc.: ThroughPut.AI Builds Supply Chain Decision Intelligence Solution on the Snowflake Data Cloud

The ThroughPut.ai Supply Chain Decision Intelligence solution, Powered by Snowflake, provides customers with end-to-end supply chain actionability for real-time recommendations to minimize disruptions, mitigate risks, deliver results, and accelerate time-to-value.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc. , the industrial AI supply chain Decision Intelligence pioneer, today announced the launch of its ThroughPut.AI Supply Chain Decision Intelligence solution, Powered by Snowflake . The new solution will offer manufacturers, retailers, and logistics providers with end-to-end supply chain visibility and actionability to better predict and manage "inevitable" disruptions, mitigate risks, and address a growing range of supply chain challenges that are becoming more common.

ThroughPut.AI and Snowflake share a common vision of unifying disparate data silos to provide even more value and performance on this data. ThroughPut.AI chose Snowflake for its exceptional ability to make data more accessible and actionable for businesses as they look to address the ever-evolving challenges of supply chain management.

In today's increasingly dynamic business environment, companies of all sizes face the relentless, growing risks by way of inflation, shipping delays, supply chain volatility, lead-time unpredictability, as well as geopolitical risks, forcing them to find new ways to cut costs while still increasing productivity, quality, and customer value. Building ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain Decision Intelligence solution on Snowflake empowers customers with end-to-end actionability and visibility into their supply chain operations faster, more informed, and more accurate strategic decision-making capabilities, improving both material and free cash flows. Customers will benefit from a single source of truth for their data, with infrastructure that eliminates traditional silos and generates holistic, real-time insights aimed at streamlining, stabilizing, and optimizing end-to-end supply chain operations - from planning and strategy to distribution, logistics, and financial.

By partnering together, customers of both companies will be able to leverage data from many Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and other data sources - including third-party sources - on Snowflake's single, integrated platform that supports a broad suite of use cases ranging from demand forecasting to improving production, inventory management, fulfillment, and cost optimization.

This will enable customers to effectively manage and optimize:

Demand by segmenting portfolios and forecasting various scenarios to enable accurate demand, capacity, supply, and budget planning.

by segmenting portfolios and forecasting various scenarios to enable accurate demand, capacity, supply, and budget planning. Capacity by leveraging a relevant demand-capacity feedback loop that ensures optimal inventory levels at all times based on actual capacity, as well as real-time market changes.

by leveraging a relevant demand-capacity feedback loop that ensures optimal inventory levels at all times based on actual capacity, as well as real-time market changes. Inventory by ensuring the right flow of goods and materials into and out of warehouses at the best time, thus preventing overstocking and understocking.

by ensuring the right flow of goods and materials into and out of warehouses at the best time, thus preventing overstocking and understocking. Transportation by helping logistics managers identify systemic bottlenecks and prioritizing fixes that yield the most impact on companies' performance.

by helping logistics managers identify systemic bottlenecks and prioritizing fixes that yield the most impact on companies' performance. Sales and Operations (S&OP) by aligning key S&OP decisions based on demand forecasting and replenishment needs.

"We're excited to partner with Snowflake as we continue to help customers leverage their existing data to proactively predict disruptions and pivot responsively to them. In today's volatile business environment, our customers need a common operating picture to better anticipate, understand, and manage market disruptions and accordingly align their supply chains to minimize the impact of these disruptions. Such proactive flexibility enables the optimization of their operations to maximize the best material flows and ensuing revenue and margins, thus accelerating time-to-value, as well as lead times and customer satisfaction," said Seth Page, COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships of ThroughPut Inc.

"Our collaboration with ThroughPut.ai will help supply chain networks across the world leverage data-driven decision-making aimed at anticipating and planning for the future," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "With the ThroughPut.ai solution, Powered by Snowflake, our joint customers have a single source of truth from planning and strategy through to execution, enabling them to enhance customer experiences, reduce supply chain risks, and accelerate business growth."

Contact

Tina Jacobs

pr@throughput.ai

About ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain Decision Intelligence software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering, and maximize for their desired outcomes. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc, visit www.throughput.ai

Additional Resources:

For more information about ThroughPut, visit ThroughPut Resource Library

Read the ThroughPut Blog and access latest ThroughPut Press Coverage

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/throughputai-builds-supply-chain-decision-intelligence-solution-on-the-snowflake-data-cloud-301959105.html