Productive Edge and Redox Partner to Solve Healthcare's Data Integration Challenges

Transforming Healthcare through Data-Driven Digital Solutions

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Productive Edge, a healthcare-focused digital transformation consultancy, announces a strategic partnership with Redox, a leader in healthcare data integration. This collaboration aims to solve the industry's pressing challenges around health data fragmentation, real-time analytics, and compliance, offering innovative solutions for healthcare interoperability.

Productive Edge and Redox

"According to healthcare IT executives, integrating real-time clinical data is a significant challenge for 97% of them," said Raheel Retiwalla, Chief Strategy Officer at Productive Edge. "Our collaboration with Redox amplifies our commitment to digital transformation in healthcare. We're excited to apply our unique blend of expertise to address critical issues in healthcare."

Redox's Nova platform simplifies cloud data integration by translating and normalizing legacy data into modern HL7® Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®). Once this modernized clinical data has been ingested into the cloud, organizations can use their robust tools to unlock 360-degree patient views and powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

"This partnership with Productive Edge is a game-changer. Together, we're setting a new standard for healthcare data integration, one that will benefit providers and patients through faster, more seamless access to clinical data," said Devin Soelberg, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Redox.

The partnership will offer two distinct joint solution offerings to help organizations realize the full potential of their healthcare data. The first, the Healthcare Data Strategy Accelerator, is an 8-week program to deliver a connected healthcare data strategy. Healthcare organizations will be empowered to centralize clinical data, enable real-time analytics, and facilitate AI/ML adoption. The second, the Healthcare Data Integration Accelerator, is a comprehensive 12-week package that includes strategy, technical enablement, and execution. This solution aims to overcome data silos, automate processes, and achieve compliance with healthcare data standards.

Key benefits of the partnership include enabling healthcare organizations with centralized, FHIR-compliant data architecture, real-time analytics for data-driven decision-making, and regulatory compliance through certified partnerships.

For more information, please visit Productive Edge's Redox Partnership Page or contact us at services@productiveedge.com.

About Productive Edge

Productive Edge is a healthcare-focused digital transformation consultancy that collaborates with some of the largest healthcare organizations. Committed to helping its clients achieve their digital transformation goals, Productive Edge is at the forefront of solving healthcare's most pressing data challenges. Learn more at www.productiveedge.com.

About Redox

Payers, providers, and health tech vendors use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 4,500 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our robust APIs, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before. For more information, visit www.redoxengine.com.

Contact Information

Mike Moore

VP, Partners and Alliances

mmoore@productiveedge.com

(312) 561-9184

SOURCE: Productive Edge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791653/productive-edge-and-redox-partner-to-solve-healthcares-data-integration-challenges