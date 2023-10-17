MVV Energie AG has commissioned one of Europe's largest heat pumps. The system uses water from the Rhine River to supply hot water at temperatures ranging from 83 C to 99 C.MVV Energie AG has switched on an industrial heat pump at a coal-fired power plant operated by Grosskraftwerk Mannheim AG (GKM) in Mannheim-Neckarau, Germany. The German energy supplier said the new system is integrated into a district heating network and is one of the largest such systems in Europe. The heat pump uses water from the Rhine River and has a thermal output of 20 MW. It will provide heating for 3,500 households. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...