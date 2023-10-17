Promoting Sustainable Innovation and Collaboration

Madrid, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Codeware Digital Productions Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Summit 2023. The two-day event, held September 28-29 at the Cybele Palace - in the heart of Madrid - explored innovative solutions for sustainability.

Basil Zahorodniuk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/183468_real_c2f24038-c9f2-45f0-bc3f-5c3a56bc71ba_1_550.jpg

ESG Summit Europe is a two-day conference that brings together attendees from over 200 leading companies across 15 European countries with the goal of inspiring organizations to adopt environmental responsibilities and discussions. Speakers are selected from industry leaders and pioneers, ranging from huge corporations and banks to the European Commission, Securities Regulatory Authorities, and the World Economic Forum.

The speakers and panel discussions focused on tools for positive change through leadership, authenticity, and transparency. Discussions ranged from sustainable financing and investment to addressing regulatory challenges within the financial sector alongside energy transition and the importance of conscious consumption and waste reduction. Of note was the roundtable discussion on consistency and adherence to European regulations and sustainability standards in sustainability reporting.

As a silver sponsor, Codeware Digital participated in panel discussions and conversations on the criteria for sustainable environmental development. Networking with like-minded companies and individuals, Codeware Digital is looking into several projects related to sustainability.

In a statement, Basil Zahorodniuk, founder of Codeware Digital, expressed his pride in participating in such an event: "Today, our team conveyor has been a part of a huge event - ESG Summit Europe - that happened in Madrid. And we are proud to do our part in saving the environment and be part of such an interesting and helpful event."

As the event ended, Codeware and attendees were left with a renewed commitment to leading the way toward a better future for all. Codeware Digital Productions is dedicated to the ideas and goals brought forward by the experts at the ESG Summit 2023. Codeware Digital looks forward to participating in ESG Summit Europe in the future.

Contact: Natalka Skazyuk, support@codeware.digital, +34 603 387 617

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183468