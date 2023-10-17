ScalePad adds quote-to-cash and contract management to its market-leading platform for Managed Service Providers.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / ScalePad, the premier provider of solutions Managed Service Providers (MSPs) use to effectively manage their clients' infrastructure and improve their internal operations, today announces the acquisition of Quoter, an innovative quote-to-cash and contract management Solution tailor-made for MSPs.

ScalePad Acquires Quoter

Quoter is a modern, cloud-based quoting platform that helps MSPs, VARs, and ISVs save time, eliminate mistakes, and get paid faster. Its simple, template-driven system automates the quote-to-cash process, empowering partners to produce quotes in seconds. In addition, Quoter recently announced Contract Management functionality to help MSPs simplify agreement workflows, capture lost revenue, and maximize the value of their businesses.

ScalePad's previous acquisitions, which include AdeptMC, Lifecycle Insights, Cognition360, and ControlMap in 2023, and the acquisition of Backup Radar in late 2021, combine Asset Lifecycle Management, vCIO, QBR, Business Intelligence and Compliance functionality, and with the addition of Quoter the ScalePad platform now provides partners with an integrated revenue operations toolset purpose-built for MSPs.

"The powerful synergies between Quoter and ScalePad are unmistakable. By welcoming the Quoter team and the application's features to ScalePad, we will be able to deliver increased value to both our shared and individual Partners," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "We're not merely introducing a new product; we're redefining how MSPs operate, and our vision for delivering an integrated revenue operations toolset that drives value for MSPs worldwide and their clients is a reality with this acquisition. "

"Joining ScalePad is a decision grounded in a shared vision of the immense potential our combined strengths can bring to the MSP market," said Mike Walsh, CEO of Quoter. "Both Quoter and ScalePad take pride in fostering an environment prioritizing innovation, dedication, and collaboration. I am confident that together, we will amplify our success and position our partners to achieve even greater things."

About Quoter:

Quoter Software Inc. is a Quote-to-Cash solution provider based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) product optimizes the sale process for technology service providers, including managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, value-added resellers (VARs), and tech-enabled services businesses. Co-founded in 2018 by Mike Walsh and Mike Polga, Quoter created its quoting software to help technology companies streamline revenue operations, eliminate mistakes, and improve the customer buying experience. www.quoter.com.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad partners with MSPs to deliver the masterful IT experience that clients expect. ScalePad's innovative asset lifecycle management, business intelligence & analytics, business continuity & disaster recovery, and governance, risk, & compliance solutions surface hidden risks and actionable opportunities, delivering automated analysis and insights that improve service delivery.

ScalePad has received recognition and awards in various categories, including DattoCon Best Revenue Opportunity, SMB Best Revenue Model, and SMB Channel Allstar. In 2022, ScalePad was listed as a top-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list and received certification with Great Place to Work. Visit us at scalepad.com.

Contact Information

Brittany Thibaudeau

Communications Specialist

media@scalepad.com

(604) 334-8986

SOURCE: ScalePad

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/792880/scalepad-acquires-quoter