Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A1KAR5 | ISIN: US0213733035
NASDAQ
06.01.23
21:46 Uhr
8,790 US-Dollar
+0,620
+7,59 %
PR Newswire
17.10.2023 | 17:12
Gree Altairnano New Energy: GREE Altairnano Residential Energy Storage Redefines the Ultimate Experience of Safety

Safety attracts attention. Gree Altairnano's Full-scenario Energy Storage Solution Made Debut at the Solar & Storage LIVE UK.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, Solar & Storage LIVE UK opened in Birmingham. Gree Altairnano New Energy presented its high-safety series batteries, low-temperature-resistant series energy storage systems and home energy storage systems, providing safe, reliable, stable and efficient smart energy solutions to the world.


In Gree Altairnano New Energy's exhibition area, going through cutting, needling penetrating, extrusion and other extreme tests, Gree Altairnano battery attracted everyone's attention. It not only won the China Patent Gold Award, the China National Manufacturing Single Item Champion and other honors, but also essentially improved battery's safety performance, breaking through the technical bottleneck of unbalanced dilemma between charging/discharging in high C rate and achieving long cycle life. The new energy vehicles and energy storage systems that are equipped with Gree Altairnano batteries have been under operation for many years without any one safety accident related to batteries.

The innovative energy storage technology achievement in high-altitude/ultra-low temperature field - Gree Altairnano's "ultra-low temperature" energy storage system solution, which still operates efficiently and stably in extreme temperatures ranging from -50 - to 60 ?, is very suitable for European countries with cold winters and hot summers, and has been exported to over 30 countries and regions worldwide.


Gree Altairnano residential energy storage systems, which debuted in Europe for the first time, provide a safe and ultimate experience with LTO batteries to meet complex and diverse household energy storage needs. "This is an 'energy machine' that leads to a beautiful picture of future energy", said by experts and scholars from the UK. "The connection to Gree Altairnano's residential energy storage system creates a truly clean, safe, efficient, comfortable, low-carbon and environmentally friendly living & working environment for us."

Actively exploring key energy technologies, every Gree Altairnano product from "Made in China" is full of innovative technology, bringing infinitive surprises to participants!

Official website: http://www.greelto.com/en/

E-mail: greelto@gmail.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52dYceTe85E
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249703/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249704/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gree-altairnano-residential-energy-storage-redefines-the-ultimate-experience-of-safety-301959176.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
