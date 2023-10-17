DJ Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: RAG-Result of AGM 17-Oct-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SuperdryPlc ('Superdry' or 'the Company') Result of 2023 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') The Board is pleased to announce the result of the AGM of the Company's shareholders held on 16 October 2023. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed. All resolutions were put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the results are detailed below. TOTAL Votes VOTES withheld For Against CAST Special No. of No. of No. of No. of Resolution / votes % votes % votes votes Ordinary 1. To receive the Director's report, Auditor's report Ordinary 41,440,703 97.64% 1,000,915 2.36% 42,441,618 4,777,848 and accounts 2. To approve the Director's remuneration report Ordinary 46,542,667 98.61% 657,884 1.39% 47,200,551 18,915 3. To re-elect Julian Dunkerton as a Director of the Ordinary 47,141,842 99.86% 65,989 0.14% 47,207,831 11,635 Company. 4. To elect Lysa Hardy as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 47,156,187 99.90% 49,545 0.10% 47,205,732 13,734 5. To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director of the Ordinary 46,916,817 99.39% 288,915 0.61% 47,205,732 13,734 Company. 6. To re-elect Alastair Miller as a Director of the Ordinary 46,916,353 99.39% 288,901 0.61% 47,205,254 14,212 Company. 7. To re-elect Helen Weir as a Director of the Company. Ordinary 46,896,078 99.34% 310,551 0.66% 47,206,629 12,837 8. To re-elect as Peter Sjölander a Director of the Ordinary 46,924,144 99.40% 281,588 0.60% 47,205,732 13,734 Company. 9. To re-elect Shaun Wills as a Director of the Ordinary 47,143,807 99.87% 61,447 0.13% 47,205,254 14,212 Company. 10. To appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's auditors to hold office until the conclusion of the Ordinary 47,192,328 99.96% 17,119 0.04% 47,209,447 10,019 next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid. 11. To authorise the Directors to agree the auditors' Ordinary 47,174,949 99.93% 31,533 0.07% 47,206,482 12,984 remuneration. 12. To authorise the Company to make donations to political parties, political organisations and incur Ordinary 46,885,028 99.54% 216,817 0.46% 47,101,845 117,621 political expenditure. 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 46,591,542 98.70% 615,332 1.30% 47,206,874 12,592 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an aggregate Special 46,571,853 98.67% 626,071 1.33% 47,197,924 21,542 nominal value of GBP205,110. 15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash and to disapply pre-emption rights up to an additional Special 46,967,277 99.49% 238,647 0.51% 47,205,924 13,542 aggregate nominal value of GBP205,110. 16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases Special 47,074,098 99.71% 137,046 0.29% 47,211,144 8,322 of its own shares. 17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not less than Special 47,121,132 99.81% 87,586 0.19% 47,208,718 10,748 14 clear days' notice.

The total number of shares on the register at 6.00pm on 12 October 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 97,943,405.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the special resolutions approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information: Superdry Plc Jennifer Richardson +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 278697 EQS News ID: 1751039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)