17-Oct-2023 / 16:10 GMT/BST

17th October 2023

JPJ: SPO Sportech Ltd



Shares now trading at JP Jenkins



17th October 2023 - Shares in Sportech Ltd (www.Sportechplc.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Sportech's core business is located in Connecticut, USA and is registered as a company in Scotland under Companies House, company number SC069140.



Sportech Plc is a participant in the global gaming technology sector, providing technology and service solutions for lotteries and gaming companies and owning and operating gaming venues in the United States of America.



JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).



Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.



The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BRV2F192), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/sportech/.



Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted to welcome Sportech Plc to JP Jenkins share dealing platform. We are looking forward to providing a valuable support to Sportech and their shareholders."



Richard McGuire, Executive Chairman of Sportech said: "The Sportech Board carefully considered the importance of enabling our shareholders to continue trading in our company's shares. We are delighted to announce our partnership with JP Jenkins, particularly in light of their recent collaboration with Winterflood Securities, which enhances access to the rapidly expanding unlisted securities markets."



For further information, please contact:



J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald

Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Sportech Plc Richard McGuire

Executive Chairman enquiries@sportechplc.com











