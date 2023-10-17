Firstleaf Unveils New 'Pocket Sommelier' App, Enhancing Wine Exploration with Fun, Simplicity and Personalization

Firstleaf remains devoted to being the trusted authority for discovering new wines, offering consumers convenience, exploration and personalized recommendations at their fingertips

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Firstleaf, America's Most Personalized Wine Company, has announced its new app: Pocket Sommelier by Firstleaf. The app is an extension of Firstleaf's commitment to make wine exploration easier, more personalized and more enjoyable for everyone.

With the free Pocket Sommelier app, consumers can take personalized recommendations with them wherever they go. Consumers can simply search or scan any bottle to get details about the wine and see how it matches their personal taste profile. Firstleaf has scientifically analyzed thousands of popular wines-both from their own world-class catalog and beyond-to empower more people to confidently explore the world of wine.

Users do not need to be Firstleaf club members to access the app, rate wines, build their unique tasting profile, and get tailored advice. For those who are members, the app also adds a level of convenience and flexibility, allowing them to manage their Firstleaf account on the go.

"When I started Firstleaf, my pledge was to help consumers take the guesswork out of wine selection by making it easier for them to discover wines they love," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "Pocket Sommelier does that by helping people find the wines that are just right for them, based on their personal taste preferences. Firstleaf is proud to be a trusted source for on-the-go, risk-free wine exploration for everyone, whether they're a Firstleaf subscriber or not."



Features of the Pocket Sommelier app include:

Personalized Wine Recommendations - The app allows users to search or scan any bottle of wine and get tailored recommendations wherever they are, from restaurants to grocery and wine stores to their couch.

- Consumers can find and rate thousands of wines, whether they're Firstleaf bottles or not. The more bottles a user rates, the better and more personalized their wine recommendations get. Exploration Zones - Wine can be complex, so Firstleaf has simplified recommendations into three Exploration Zones that tell users how well a specific wine matches their personal taste profile.

- Users can manage their personal inventory of wines to easily see what they have and make informed decisions about what they want to drink, give as a gift or take to their next occasion. Wine Collections - This feature allows users to scan and save bottles while they shop, search for wines to explore later, and add them to lists of wines to buy or try.

As part of this announcement, Firstleaf is pleased to share details of the "Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier App Giveaway." By simply downloading the Pocket Sommelier mobile app and creating a Firstleaf account within the app, existing app users are automatically entered into the sweepstake when they login to the app (users will need to have the app still downloaded and not uninstalled through the sweepstake period to be considered a valid entry). The sweepstakes will launch in mid-October.

Grand Prize: Wine Enthusiast Classic 80 Wine Cellar, featuring an 80 bottle capacity, dramatic blue LED side lighting showcasing your collection, and a triple pane glass door with UV protection.

With the release of this app and other new product enhancements that prioritize personalization and exploration, Firstleaf is revolutionizing the direct-to-consumer wine industry. The company recently launched a Fine Wine Collection and announced the launch of WinePrint , a tailored wine profile that helps members learn more about their unique wine tastes. Through their dedication to making the wine experience more approachable, delightful, and personalized, Firstleaf continues to move the industry forward.

To learn more and to download the Pocket Sommelier app, click here.

