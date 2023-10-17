Otis Worldwide: Otis Colleagues Rise Up To Meet 3 in '23 Volunteer Challenge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / As part of its 170th anniversary celebration, Otis encouraged colleagues to join its 3 in '23 Volunteer Challenge, a campaign encouraging colleagues to volunteer in their local communities for three hours before the end of the year. Through mentoring programs, STEM initiatives, support for local non-profit organizations and more, Otis colleagues across the globe are rising to the challenge!

In Florence, SC 40 Otis colleagues recently volunteered for the United Way's Day of Caring. Together, they made a difference alongside 200+ other volunteers, giving back to the local community.

Otis volunteers in Connecticut have been partnering with multiple organizations to help support local communities. In Farmington, CT 100 colleagues partnered with Happy Hope Factory to help assemble STEAM care packages to bring joy to hospitalized children in nearby communities. Otis volunteers helped get over 200 kits assembled and shipped out.

Members of the Otis HOLA employee resource group (ERG) had an amazing time volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Hartford to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, organizing a snack drive and dedicating time to support local kids. Just a few miles away members of the Otis world headquarters Legal department volunteered at the New Britain YWCA working outside on a Fall landscaping beautification project where they got their hands dirty, raked, weeded, and planted flowers.

In Europe more than 60 colleagues from Germany, France, Italy and Spain dedicated over 800 hours to help support the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, among the largest inclusive sports competition of its kind.

Further east, more than 50 Otis China colleagues from Beijing, Hebei and the Otis Tianjin headquarters joined hands to spend a weekend volunteering at the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation Science & Culture Center for Young People. This was our first volunteer activity at the Center since Otis began its collaboration with the Foundation earlier this year.

And in Malaysia, Otis colleagues recently hosted a Kids Safety Ambassador Program in partnership with its customer, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, and local government authorities. The exciting program taught local children escalator and elevator safety tips through fun animations, quizzes and coloring contests. One of the highlights was incorporating the Otis "Little Engineers" STEM volunteer program, which gave the children an opportunity to build miniature elevator models alongside Otis volunteers.

Special thanks to these and all the Otis volunteers around the world for their efforts and rising up to meet the 3 in '23 challenge!

Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards achieving 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

