Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Winning Streak: Globe & Mail Recognizes Valsoft for Three Consecutive Years as one of Canada's Top Growth Company

Valsoft achieved remarkable 316% growth over three-year span

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / ?Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce that for the third consecutive year it has been placed on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

The ranking is based on each company's three-year revenue growth, with Valsoft earning the 153rd spot with an impressive growth of 316% over that time span.

"Valsoft's placement on Canada's Top Growing Companies list for a third consecutive year showcases our unwavering dedication to progress and innovation," said Mounir Hilal, President & COO at Valsoft. "Our continued growth is a testament to our dynamic approach to business, our exceptional portfolio of companies, and our remarkable team."

For seven consecutive years, Valsoft has achieved triple-digit growth, a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and entrepreneurial achievements.

Canada's?Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in?Canada?to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners." "This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online?here.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is?Canada's?foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by?Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media Contact Information:

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793749/valsofts-winning-streak-globe-mail-recognizes-valsoft-for-three-consecutive-years-as-one-of-canadas-top-growth-company