New Use Energy Selected as Finalist in the 'Clean Power for Hours' Challenge

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / New Use Energy, a leader in renewable energy solutions, is honored to announce its selection as one of the nine finalists in the "Clean Power for Hours Challenge," a prize competition launched by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in celebration of Earth Day 2023. The challenge aims to identify innovative backup power solutions that can help critical facilities maintain operations during electrical outages lasting more than 36 hours.

As a finalist, New Use Energy will receive an award of $15,000 and move to the next stage of the competition, including a demonstration of its innovative solution - the NUE SunKit. The finalists will compete for over $700,000 in additional prize winnings.

A Focus on National Resilience

This selection underscores New Use Energy's dedication to creating affordable, easy-to-use, and eco-friendly backup power solutions that contribute to national resilience in times of power disruptions. The challenge is designed to advance technologies with a Technical Readiness Level (TRL) of 6 or higher and is an integral part of a DHS-wide effort to combat climate change risks.

Quotes From Leadership

Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of New Use Energy, said, "We are thrilled to be selected as finalists in DHS's forward-thinking approach to providing new powering solutions for America's security and emergency response actions. Made in Phoenix, Arizona, and Anacortes, Washington, the NUE SunKit offers a powerful expandable system with up to 4kw of solar input, all housed in a portable, rugged, but easy-to-handle USA-made steel enclosure. The SunKit has already been battle-tested from Louisiana to Maui to Ukraine, and we appreciate the recognition by DHS for fostering innovation."

Lee Feliciano, COO, added, "The SunKit was designed in response to feedback from our disaster relief partners who noted that consumer-grade products did not meet the needs for regular, extended use. Striking the perfect balance between portability, power, and durability, the SunKit is still portable enough to be loaded into a vehicle without mechanical equipment."

About New Use Energy

NUE leads the development and distribution of proprietary, state-of-the-art, ruggedized mobile solar generator systems that adapt to a diverse set of the most demanding commercial and industrial applications, delivering clean, renewable power wherever it is needed.

We are using the sun to build a better generator.

