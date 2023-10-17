TCL Zhonghuan has raised funds to build a polysilicon and cell factory, while Haitai Solar has changed the location of its 10 GW TOPCon factory from Yancheng, Jiangsu province, to Chuzhou, Anhui province.DMEGC Solar says that its new cell manufacturing facility in Yibin, Sichuan province, will commence mass production of n-type TOPCon cells this month, with advanced automation, wireless data, and robotics. The module and cell manufacturer operates five production hubs across four Chinese provinces, with a cumulative shipment record exceeding 30 GW, including 14 GW of cells and 12 GW of modules ...

