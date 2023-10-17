BioStem Technologies, Inc.: BioStem Technologies to Highlight Core Advanced Wound Care Portfolio at SAWC Fall 2023 Conference

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announced that it will highlight the advantages of its Vendaje® and AmnioWrap2TM portfolios to help patients with difficult to heal chronic wounds at the 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Conference held November 3rd - 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are thrilled to attend the 2023 SAWC Fall Conference this year. This is the first year that we are exhibiting, and it is a great opportunity for us to spotlight our portfolio and scientifically demonstrate how using our BioREtain® process makes a differentiated product that not only better retains key factors such as extracellular matrix, growth factors and anti-inflammatory cytokines, but is effective to help stalled wounds such as Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) and Venous Leg Ulcers (VLUs), to heal," said Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Attendees should visit the BioStem exhibit hall booth (#645) to learn more about the Vendaje and AmnioWrap2 product portfolios. BioStem representatives will be available to discuss product applications and benefits to fit the needs of hospitals, clinics and private practices.

The booth will be open during the following hours:

Friday, November 3 - 4:45-6:45 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 - 12:30-3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 - 12:30-2:00 p.m. For more information, sign up @ www.biostemtechnologies.com/biostem-form

About Vendaje? and AmnioWrap2TM

Vendaje and AmnioWrap2 are placental-derived, minimally manipulated dehydrated tissue allografts that serve as a protective covering for soft tissue wounds. The product is comprised of extracellular matrix scaffolding which provides mechanical protection and functional support for cell migration, growth factors that help modulate proliferation and angiogenesis, and anti-inflammatory cytokines that inhibit inflammatory effects, all critical to aiding the body's natural healing cascade.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin .

Forward-Looking Statements:

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Jason Matuszewki

jason@biostemtech.com

(414) 339-4768

