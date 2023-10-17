QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics announces resuming discussions with HealthTech companies following the termination of exclusive negotiations with Vistacare Medical

After announcing on July 20, 2023, the signing of a letter of intent for a potential merger with Vistacare Medical, subject to satisfactory due diligence audits, Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC) today announces the termination of the exclusive negotiations with Vistacare Medical.

Following the audits conducted by Quantum Genomics, the company believes that the financial prospects and the challenges related to Vistacare Medical's fragmented ownership structure do not allow for the envisioned transaction while preserving the interests of its own shareholders.

As a result, Quantum Genomics announces resuming discussions with privately held HealthTech companies that meet its selection criteria: a significant business domain, an innovative and distinctive project, replicable expertise on an international scale, a high-performing team complementary to Quantum Genomics.

Quantum Genomics' objective is to reinitiate a business project centered around its assets, which include its cash reserves amounting to 4.5 million euros, including 2.5 million euros in Research Tax Credit, its stock market listing, and the expertise of its management.

Quantum Genomics will release its financial results for the first half of 2023 on October 24, 2023.

Quantum Genomics is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC)

