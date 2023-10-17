CMiC Secures its Foothold as a Champion and Sponsor of Construction Inclusion Week

CMiC's Philanthropic Efforts and Hiring Practices Make them a Strong Ambassador of Inclusivity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / CMiC, a leading Next Generation Construction ERP provider, is showing their support for Construction Inclusion Week as both a sponsor and advocate of this great initiative. With their strong leadership team dedicated to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), CMiC strives to be an organization which not only provides cutting-edge construction software, but also plays a large role in "giving back."

According to Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer - CMiC, "We have a strong resolve to expand and further strengthen our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts as it closely aligns with the values of our organization, which is espoused by the next generation of our employees."

From Vision to Reality: Construction Inclusion Week's Leaders' Mission to Advance Inclusion in the Construction Industry

With the goal of promoting and strengthening DEI within the construction industry, leaders from DPR, Gilbane, Turner Construction, Mortenson, McCarthy, and Clark Construction Group created an organization called "Time for Change" in 2020. One of their first accomplishments was the establishment of Construction Inclusion Week (CIW), which launched in 2021.

The defined goals of Construction Inclusion Week are:

To "champion inclusion empowering us to reach our full potential, fuel innovation, and enhance connections with our employees, clients, and the communities we serve." To "harness and leverage the capabilities and global reach of the construction industry and its affiliates to cultivate and perpetuate a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

At the highest level, the main purpose of CIW is to spark conversations within firms and industry partners, spearhead DEI-focused initiatives at the organizational level, and enhance our collective commitment to inclusion across the industry.

True to form, this year's 5 key themes include:

Commitment & Accountability

Belonging

Supplier Diversity

Workplace Culture

Community Engagement

Now in its third year, CIW continues to increase its number of partners, sponsors and the number of projects they participate in. With this upward trajectory, it shows no sign of slowing down.

Increased Engagement: CMiC's Continued Efforts to Promote and Support Construction Inclusion Week

CMiC continues their active involvement in Construction Inclusion Week 2023, not only by serving as an ambassador level sponsor, but also by promoting their themes and initiatives through various Marketing, PR and Social Media initiatives. In fact, they will be conducting an educational session for their employees to help spread awareness and invite them to participate in the cause.

Under the CMiC umbrella, key participants include: Gord Rawlins, President & CEO, Shirin Ali - Head of Marketing, Farhana Ahmad - Senior Content Marketing Manager, as well Vicki Morisson, the chair of Ready, Set, Build!, their CSR committee.

According to Morisson, "We're very excited to take part in the efforts brought to the forefront by the Construction Inclusion leaders." She adds, "It's both an honor and a privilege to be in the company of organizations that share our corporate values, primarily creating a culture of inclusivity and philanthropy."

Gaining Momentum: CMiC's Charity-Focused Initiatives and Hiring Practices

At the organizational level, CMiC continues to uphold their strong commitment to philanthropic and DEI efforts. While they fundraise for various causes and initiatives, their partnership with the ACE Mentor Program remains at the top position. In fact, CMiC has donated $2.5M to date to this program through the CMiC-Allen Berg Memorial Scholarship. This is a testament to their commitment to driving technological advancement and innovation in the construction industry.

On top of that, CMiC continues to donate to various local charities and projects. Their Ready, Set, Build! committee has successfully increased fundraising dollars by over 300% in the past 4 years. In addition, they have partnered with key charities and partners, namely Raising the Roof and Building Up.

Of course, their great work didn't go unnoticed. In fact, they have received the following awards, which commemorate the contributions they have made to date:

Deloitte's Best Managed Award: CMiC became a 6-time winner in 2022 (the second year as a Gold Standard recipient). The contributions and efforts made towards philanthropic and charitable initiatives are a key part of the selection process.

CMiC became a 6-time winner in 2022 (the second year as a Gold Standard recipient). The contributions and efforts made towards philanthropic and charitable initiatives are a key part of the selection process. Trust Radius Tech Cares Award: They were recognized as a winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

They were recognized as a winner in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Tech in Motion's Timmy Awards: CMiC was recognized as a 'Community Favorite' winner for the category of Best Tech Workplace for Diversity in 2019.

CMiC also puts a strong focus on inclusive hiring practices to promote diversity within their organization. One statistic that stands out is that 69% of their employee base falls under the visible minority category.

"Workforce diversity at CMiC represents a broad array of dimensions and initiatives, from talent sourcing and development - as well as religious, cultural, and gender inclusion - to active participation in community enhancement programs," says Gord Rawlins, President & CEO at CMiC.

To learn more about Construction Inclusion Week, please click here .

