Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Rack Market to Reach $3.14 Billion by 2028, Offering In-Depth Insights into 9 Regions and Over 30 Countries - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center rack market is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2022-2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Rack Market"??
157 - Tables??
272 - Figures??
433 - Pages??
Global Data Center Rack Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 3.14 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 2.04 Billion
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
7.42 %
Market Size - Shipments (2028)
1.16 million units
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product, End-Users, Rack Size, and Geography
Market Dynamics
The data center rack market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increased demand for efficient and secure data storage and management solutions. Organizations seek reliable and scalable infrastructure solutions to support their digital transformation initiatives with the rapid rise of Big data analytics and cloud-based services.
Market Investment Insights
Hyperscale investments grow using self-built data centers and base-building colocation of wholesale spaces. Many cloud-based service providers depend on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to collocate space wholesale. Apple, Facebook, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, OVH, and China Telecom are hyperscale constructors investing heavily in the market yearly. Moreover, colocation providers build hyperscale facilities spanning over 250,000 square feet with a power capacity of over 20 MW. The market witnessed the entrance of new colocation data center operators, such as Yotta Infrastructure (India), Echelon Data Centres (Ireland), SpaceDC & GIC (Indonesia), Regal Orion (Malaysia), and many involved in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities. Furthermore, many vendors expand their presence in new markets with announcements of billions of dollars in investments in data centers.
The Global Data Center Below 42U Rack Market to reach 54,780 Units in 2028
Market vendors currently offer racks with a configuration of 2U to 58U in this segment. Vendors providing racks of 42U and above also offer racks with a configuration of below 42U, depending on customer requirements. The most used rack sizes in this segment include 24U, 36U, and 38U enterprises showing a preference for rack sizes of 42U and above. These racks are adopted in existing data centers that plan to optimize space for more computing capacity.
The Global Colocation Data Center Rack Market by Investment Growing at a CAGR of 7.69% During the Forecast Period.
The colocation data center market gained prominence in recent years as more and more companies look to outsource their IT infrastructure needs. These facilities provide a shared space for multiple customers to house their servers, storage, and network equipment. This allows businesses to reduce their capital expenditures and focus on their core competencies while maintaining control over their hardware and data. Colocation data centers offer various services, including power, cooling, physical security, and network connectivity. They are typically equipped with backup power generators, redundant cooling systems, and multiple network carriers to ensure high availability and reliability. Additionally, many colocation data centers offer value-added services, such as remote hands, which provide on-site technical assistance and disaster recovery solutions.
What's Included in the Report?
- Market estimation of investment, shipment, and product globally and across key geographies - 8 regions and 30+ countries covered.
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the growth trajectory of the market and its sub-segments.
- A comprehensive analysis of the industry's key market enablers, latest trends, restraints, and growth prospects.
- Classification of the data center rack market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast.
- Business Overview and product offerings of prominent rack and its accessories infrastructure providers in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Data Center Rack Market?Dynamics:??
Drivers??
Adoption of Immersion Cooling Solutions
Preference for Modular Data Centers
Rise In Procurement of Tall, Deep & Wide Racks
Restraints??
Supply Chain Disruptions
Availability Of Low-Cost Solutions
Innovations In IT Infrastructure Hampers Rack Adoption
Adoption Of Immersion Cooling Solutions
Opportunities??
Increased Deployment of Edge Data Centers
Procurement of Open Rack Architecture
Geographical Analysis
The North American data center market is at the forefront of the global data center industry. This is largely due to the region's early adoption of innovative infrastructure and significant investments from various players, such as colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is constantly seeking new technological innovations for infrastructure in the data center arena, making it an incumbent for such developments. North America is actively constructing hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of over 20 MW. This is a result of the increased demand for data center services in the region.
Vendors
Prominent Data Center Rack Providers
- Eaton
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Legrand
- Schneider Electric
- Rittal
- Vertiv Group
Other Prominent Data Center Rack Providers
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment
- Belden
- Black Box Corporation (AGC Networks)
- Cannon Technologies
- Canovate
- Chatsworth Products
- Cisco Systems
- Conteg
- Cyber Power Systems
- Dataracks
- Delta Electronics
- Enconnex
- FUJITSU
- Great Lakes Data Racks And Cabinets
- International Business Machines (IBM)
- Inspur
- Panduit
- Prism Enclosures
- Rack Solutions
- Rahi Systems
- Retex
- Schroff (nVent)
- StarTech.com
- USystems
Market Segmentation
Product
- Enclosures & Cabinets
- Accessories
End-Users
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Rack Size
- Below 42U
- 42U
- 45U-47U
- 48U
- Other Rack Units
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Other Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Italy
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- The Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Key Questions Answered in the Report:??
How big is the data center rack market?
What is the growth rate of the global data center rack market?
What are the key trends in the data center rack industry?
How big is the global data center rack market regarding unit shipment?
Who are the prominent rack provider companies in the global data center rack market?
