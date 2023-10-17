Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Data Center Rack Market to Reach $3.14 Billion by 2028, Offering In-Depth Insights into 9 Regions and Over 30 Countries - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center rack market is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2022-2028.



Global Data Center Rack Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.14 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.04 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 7.42 % Market Size - Shipments (2028) 1.16 million units Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, End-Users, Rack Size, and Geography Market Dynamics Rising Data Center Investments and Hyperscale Investments

Growth in the Adoption of Modular Data Center

Growth in Taller, Deeper, and Wider Rack Procurement

The data center rack market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increased demand for efficient and secure data storage and management solutions. Organizations seek reliable and scalable infrastructure solutions to support their digital transformation initiatives with the rapid rise of Big data analytics and cloud-based services.

Market Investment Insights

Hyperscale investments grow using self-built data centers and base-building colocation of wholesale spaces. Many cloud-based service providers depend on the construction of facilities by colocation providers to collocate space wholesale. Apple, Facebook, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Baidu, OVH, and China Telecom are hyperscale constructors investing heavily in the market yearly. Moreover, colocation providers build hyperscale facilities spanning over 250,000 square feet with a power capacity of over 20 MW. The market witnessed the entrance of new colocation data center operators, such as Yotta Infrastructure (India), Echelon Data Centres (Ireland), SpaceDC & GIC (Indonesia), Regal Orion (Malaysia), and many involved in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities. Furthermore, many vendors expand their presence in new markets with announcements of billions of dollars in investments in data centers.

The Global Data Center Below 42U Rack Market to reach 54,780 Units in 2028

Market vendors currently offer racks with a configuration of 2U to 58U in this segment. Vendors providing racks of 42U and above also offer racks with a configuration of below 42U, depending on customer requirements. The most used rack sizes in this segment include 24U, 36U, and 38U enterprises showing a preference for rack sizes of 42U and above. These racks are adopted in existing data centers that plan to optimize space for more computing capacity.

The Global Colocation Data Center Rack Market by Investment Growing at a CAGR of 7.69% During the Forecast Period.

The colocation data center market gained prominence in recent years as more and more companies look to outsource their IT infrastructure needs. These facilities provide a shared space for multiple customers to house their servers, storage, and network equipment. This allows businesses to reduce their capital expenditures and focus on their core competencies while maintaining control over their hardware and data. Colocation data centers offer various services, including power, cooling, physical security, and network connectivity. They are typically equipped with backup power generators, redundant cooling systems, and multiple network carriers to ensure high availability and reliability. Additionally, many colocation data centers offer value-added services, such as remote hands, which provide on-site technical assistance and disaster recovery solutions.

What's Included in the Report?

Market estimation of investment, shipment, and product globally and across key geographies - 8 regions and 30+ countries covered.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the growth trajectory of the market and its sub-segments.

A comprehensive analysis of the industry's key market enablers, latest trends, restraints, and growth prospects.

Classification of the data center rack market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast.

Business Overview and product offerings of prominent rack and its accessories infrastructure providers in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Data Center Rack Market?Dynamics:??

Drivers??

Adoption of Immersion Cooling Solutions

Preference for Modular Data Centers

Rise In Procurement of Tall, Deep & Wide Racks

Restraints??

Supply Chain Disruptions

Availability Of Low-Cost Solutions

Innovations In IT Infrastructure Hampers Rack Adoption

Adoption Of Immersion Cooling Solutions

Opportunities??

Increased Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Procurement of Open Rack Architecture

Geographical Analysis

The North American data center market is at the forefront of the global data center industry. This is largely due to the region's early adoption of innovative infrastructure and significant investments from various players, such as colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is constantly seeking new technological innovations for infrastructure in the data center arena, making it an incumbent for such developments. North America is actively constructing hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of over 20 MW. This is a result of the increased demand for data center services in the region.

Vendors

Prominent Data Center Rack Providers

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Vertiv Group

Other Prominent Data Center Rack Providers

Austin Hughes Electronics

Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

Belden

Black Box Corporation (AGC Networks)

Cannon Technologies

Canovate

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Conteg

Cyber Power Systems

Dataracks

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

FUJITSU

Great Lakes Data Racks And Cabinets

International Business Machines (IBM)

Inspur

Panduit

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Rahi Systems

Retex

Schroff (nVent)

StarTech.com

USystems

Market Segmentation

Product

Enclosures & Cabinets

Accessories

End-Users

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Rack Size

Below 42U

42U

45U-47U

48U

Other Rack Units

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Spain



Italy



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Indonesia



Thailand



Other Southeast Asian Countries

Key Questions Answered in the Report:??

How big is the data center rack market?

What is the growth rate of the global data center rack market?

What are the key trends in the data center rack industry?

How big is the global data center rack market regarding unit shipment?

Who are the prominent rack provider companies in the global data center rack market?

