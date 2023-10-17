New Leadership: Webgears Group Appoints Charlotte Lumbroso-Baumgartner as CEO

Webgears Group, the leading international provider of content commerce solutions, announces the appointment of Charlotte Lumbroso-Baumgartner as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from on 1 January 2024. She succeeds the founder, Alexander Bitsche, who is moving to the Advisory Board.

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / With a new CEO, Webgears Group is opening a new chapter in its corporate history. Under the leadership of founder Alexander Bitsche, the company has made a name for itself especially in the Anglo-Saxon world and cooperates with well-known media companies. After thirteen successful years at the helm of the Webgears Group, Alexander Bitsche has decided to move to the Advisory Board. There, he will focus on strategic issues across the group in the future while limiting involvement to key operational decisions.

Charlotte Lumbroso-Baumgartner brings years of experience in digital marketing, media and content commerce to further drive Webgears' growth. From 2014 to 2019, she was a key contributor to double-digit organic and inorganic growth as Corporate Development and Strategy Director at Awin, successfully driving geographic expansion, M&A and strategic partnerships. She then moved to Axel Springer, where she held various management positions in the group's international business and became a member of the Awin's Supervisory Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Charlotte to the team as our new CEO. With her in-depth industry knowledge and proven leadership skills, she is the ideal person to put us in the best possible position for the future." - Alexander Bitsche

"Since its inception and under Alexander's leadership, Webgears has become one of the leading content commerce solutions providers in the industry. Their extremely high-quality product and highly experienced team of industry experts make Webgears the perfect trusted partner for media companies. I am honored to accept Alexander's invitation to take on the challenge of succeeding him as CEO, and I look forward to leading Webgears into a new phase of growth." - Charlotte Lumbroso Baumgartner

With the change in management, Charlotte Lumbroso-Baumgartner will also take over the chairmanship of the Management Board from 1 January 2024. Christoph von Bülow, who has been instrumental in driving international expansion over the past four years together with Alexander Bitsche, will remain Managing Director and will continue to be responsible for Sales, Partners and Operations under Lumbroso Baumgartner.

About Webgears Group:

Founded in 2010, Webgears Group is one of the world's leading providers of innovative, customized commerce content integration. The Webgears platforms enable curated and verified deals for thousands of online retailers and provide an attractive, high-quality, and transparent shopping experience to more than 300,000 savings-conscious consumers every day.

The Advisory Board of the Webgears Group consists of the chairman Peter Gaugg, the co-founder Daniel Ender, and Prof. Dr. Ulrich Buser. As of 1 January 2024, Alexander Bitsche will join them.

Combining affiliate partnerships that span nearly every industry and key performance marketing services with advanced technology, Webgears offers leading media publishers the ability to deliver valuable content to their users while growing their overall commercial footprint. In 2022, the company generated more than $500 million in online revenue for its online retailers and brand partners in the North American and European markets.

