Cummins Inc.: Cummins Board Honored for Approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Cummins / The Cummins Inc. Board of Directors received a 2023 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) award recognizing exemplary board practices related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).

The global power technology leader was selected in the category for public companies with a market capitalization value of more than $10 billion. Cummins was one of four finalists out of hundreds of submissions.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award on behalf of Cummins and our Board of Directors," said Cummins Chair and CEO Jennifer Rumsey. "At Cummins, we believe that by investing in diversity, equity and inclusion, we can bring people together to find solutions and drive innovation in safe and welcoming environments where all feel valued and heard.

"It is my personal belief that we win with the power of our differences, and it starts at the very top with our Board of Directors and executive team," she added. "As CEO, I commit to furthering those investments and the belief that DE&I is critical to our continued success."

Cummins' overall DE&I objectives seek to build and sustain a workforce that represents the diversity of the communities in which the company operates around the world, and to be a workplace where all people are embraced for who they are and what they aspire to achieve. Cummins aims for its employees to feel safe, bring their authentic selves to work, and believe they can reach their full potential as they experience a truly diverse, accessible, equitable, and inclusive environment.

"Cummins has worked to achieve great strides in creating an equitable boardroom," said NACD President and CEO Peter Gleason. "NACD is proud to honor Cummins for advancing DE&I in their boardroom and throughout their organization."

The company has a long history of supporting diversity dating back to Cummins' long-time leader J. Irwin Miller. Miller supported the Civil Rights Act of 1963 as President of the National Council of Churches. Today, the company sees DE&I as critical to creating a dynamic work environment. Cummins believes teams with different backgrounds and approaches are more likely to provide creative solutions to customers' biggest challenges.

The NACD is committed to helping leaders build successful companies that make a difference in the world. The award was announced at the NACD's DE&I Awards Gala outside Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

