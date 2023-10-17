Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers is Sponsoring the Inaugural CRIT Championship Tour

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is proud to be a sponsor of the inaugural Orange Belt CRIT Championship Tour in St. Petersburg, FL

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to be one of the sponsors of the inaugural Orange Belt CRIT Championship Tour in St. Petersburg. A criterium bicycle race is somewhat like NASCAR on bikes; the riders go in loops around a closed course. The CRIT Championship Tour is a criterium race that is meant to celebrate the diverse cultures of different venues, promote the spirit of competition, and embrace sportsmanship.

Details of the Event

The Orange Belt CRIT Championship Tour will open on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with two FUNDO rides starting at 9 a.m. - one 23 miles and one 46 miles. These are community rides, with breakfast, gift bags, photos, and local brews available after the ride. Once these rides are over, the races will begin around 12:20 and will continue through 7 p.m.

The start and finish line of each ride will be at 1118 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Free Bicycle Helmets for Children

Don't worry; there will be plenty of activities for the kids at the CRIT Championship Tour, too. There will be a ride for kids between the ages of 2 and 12 at 3:40 p.m., lasting 15 minutes.

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? wants to help keep the kids of St. Pete safe at the CRIT Championship Tour and beyond. That's why they will be giving away 100 bicycle helmets to kids participating in the ride at 3:40 p.m. This is only a small part of our dedication to bicycle safety in St. Petersburg. Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers is committed to cycling safety for all ages and to spreading the word about the importance of sharing the road with cyclists.

Get Tickets for the Event

The CRIT Championship Tour is going to be a wonderful event for St. Petersburg, and Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers are so proud to be a part of its inaugural year. You can get tickets for the Orange Belt CRIT Championship Tour or register for one of the races here. And to learn more about how Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is working to keep the people of St. Petersburg safe, visit the rest of their community involvement page.

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Clearwater Office

1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 787-2500

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Congress Ave. Office

2360 Congress Avenue

Clearwater, FL 33763

(727) 591-5610

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - Tampa Office

6601 Memorial Hwy Suite 202

Tampa, FL 33615

(813) 686-7588

Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers - New Port Richey Office

2515 Seven Springs Blvd.

New Port Richey, FL, 34655

(727) 815-8442

Contact Information

Carol-Lynn Roman

Marketing Manager

croman@romanaustin.com

(727) 787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers??

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793851/roman-austin-personal-injury-lawyers-is-sponsoring-the-inaugural-crit-championship-tour