The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release third quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, November 7, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Wednesday, November 8, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

0099306

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793728/mosaic-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2023-results-and-conference-call

