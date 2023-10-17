FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported revenues of $45.5 million and net revenues of $20.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $32.1 million and $25.9 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $729 thousand, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

I would like to begin by extending our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and taken hostage by terrorists in Israel and Gaza in recent days. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Middle East as this deadly war with terrorist group Hamas intensifies.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty in our global markets, renewed concerns around inflation and worries of a 'higher for longer' interest rate outlook, our associates continue to meet challenges and prudently manage our resources as we maintain our focus on the individuals and families we serve. Our clients know they can depend on FineMark to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions. It is gratifying to lead an organization that continually seeks to deliver unparalleled and proactive service and we are grateful for the confidence our clients place in us.

As important as service and innovation are to our business, our focus on financial stability provides our clients with the confidence that we will be here for future generations. Our conservative credit culture combined with our high levels of liquidity and robust capital have positioned FineMark to succeed in a variety of economic environments.

While we are pleased with the growth in client relationships, loans, assets under management and administration, our financial results continue to be impacted by the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. Interest expense has increased sharply over the last 18 months due to higher deposit costs and the use of certain higher-cost sources of funding. We are cautiously optimistic that the pace of increases in interest expense should begin to slow over the coming months which, when combined with increasing yields on our loan and securities portfolio, should result in improving financial performance.

Highlights from the Third Quarter:

Interest income increased 50% in the third quarter 2023 to $36.4 million, compared to total interest income of $24.2 million for the same quarter 2022.

Net loans increased 15.6% from the third quarter of 2022 and credit quality remains excellent.

Assets under management grew 18.6% from the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a 23.7% increase in Trust fees.

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the third quarter of 2023, FineMark's net interest income totaled $11.3 million, representing a 37% decrease compared to Q3 of 2022. This decline is attributable to the impact of the Fed's rapid action to reduce inflation which has resulted in interest expense increasing more quickly than interest income. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 1.21% in Q3 2023, down from 2.16% for the same period in 2022.

Non-Interest Income

As of September 30, 2023, FineMark's assets under management and administration totaled $6.4 billion, reflecting an 18.6% increase from $5.4 billion on September 30, 2022. This increase in assets under management resulted in investment management and trust fees increasing 25% year-over-year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, rose to $19.5 million, marking a 5% increase from $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. While salary and employee benefits remained relatively stable, occupancy expense increased due to the opening of our newest locations in Naples and Jupiter, Florida. Additionally, a 2 basis point increase in deposit insurance rates resulted in a $353,000 increase in expenses from Q3 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Despite the rising interest rate environment, loan production remained strong for the quarter at $164 million, compared to $177 million for the same quarter last year. Total loans ended the quarter at $2.5 billion, compared to $2.1 billion at September 30, 2022. Deposits decreased to $2.78 billion as of September 30, 2023, down 5% from $2.92 billion on September 30, 2022 primarily from the transfer of client deposits to purchase higher yielding treasuries.

Credit Quality

FineMark maintains its commitment to high credit standards through a tailored and relationship-centered approach to lending. Our loan decisions are based on a comprehensive understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation, resulting in minimal loan defaults spanning various economic conditions.

As of September 30, 2023, non-performing loans amounted to $2.1 million, representing 0.09% of total loans. This marks an increase from $692 thousand or 0.03% of total loans in the third quarter of 2022. The rise can be attributed to the default of one loan. We do not expect any losses associated with existing non-accrual loans. The current allowance for credit losses stands at $24.3 million, equivalent to 0.98% of gross loans.

Capital

FineMark's capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On September 30, 2023, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio, on a consolidated basis, stood at 8.71% after adding the unrealized loss to average assets (denominator), while the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.96%. Additionally, the tangible equity to assets ratio was 8.92% after deducting the net unrealized loss from Tier 1 capital to average assets. Rising interest rates in the past year and a half led to a net unrealized loss of $71 million on the Bank's investment portfolio. This is a direct result of the rapid increase in rates rather than a reflection of bond credit quality. Given the short duration of the portfolio of 2.6 years, these losses will continue to decline as bonds mature.

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com .

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 309,234 18,374 Debt securities available for sale 903,993 1,020,612 Debt securities held to maturity 90,253 93,369 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,270 in 2023 and $23,168 in 2022 2,456,714 2,228,236 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,449 13,859 Federal Reserve Bank stock 6,340 6,277 Premises and equipment, net 40,441 41,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,829 12,825 Accrued interest receivable 12,096 10,220 Deferred tax asset 28,401 29,955 Bank-owned life insurance 73,367 72,138 Other assets 18,658 7,496 Total assets $ 3,968,775 3,554,370 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 675,402 652,671 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 1,872,219 2,122,561 Time deposits 231,006 43,259 Total deposits 2,778,627 2,818,491 Official checks 5,979 13,312 Other borrowings 531,973 118,444 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 315,000 286,100 Operating lease liabilities 11,973 12,900 Subordinated debt 27,467 33,545 Other liabilities 22,172 11,271 Total liabilities 3,693,191 3,294,063 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,912,634 and 11,773,050 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 119 118 Additional paid-in capital 214,474 210,953 Retained earnings 132,050 127,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,059 ) (78,278 ) Total shareholders' equity 275,584 260,307 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,968,775 3,554,370 Book Value per Share $ 23.13 22.11

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans $ 29,704 20,186 $ 81,296 55,363 Debt securities 3,849 3,854 12,032 11,126 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 265 102 836 319 Other 2,560 105 4,823 251 Total interest income 36,378 24,247 98,987 67,059 Interest expense: Deposits 15,536 4,188 38,011 6,963 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,519 1,473 8,604 4,502 Subordinated debt 364 507 1,347 1,590 Other borrowings 6,654 - 12,222 - Total interest expense 25,073 6,168 60,184 13,055 Net interest income 11,305 18,079 38,803 54,004 Credit loss expense 238 121 1,272 1,406 Net interest income after credit loss expense 11,067 17,958 37,531 52,598 Noninterest income: Trust fees 8,015 6,477 21,935 20,227 Income from bank-owned life insurance 663 399 1,736 1,412 Income from solar farms 89 85 240 255 Gain on extinguishment of debt - 505 534 2,349 Other fees and service charges 397 381 1,226 1,287 Total noninterest income 9,164 7,847 25,671 25,530 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 12,060 11,984 35,207 33,871 Occupancy 2,476 2,035 7,424 5,934 Information systems 1,559 1,417 4,685 4,513 Professional fees 655 535 1,984 1,687 Marketing and business development 447 392 1,613 1,644 Regulatory assessments 778 446 2,022 1,341 Other 1,543 1,851 4,887 4,370 Total noninterest expense 19,518 18,660 57,822 53,360 Earnings before income tax (benefit) expense 713 7,145 5,380 24,768 Income tax (benefit) expense (16 ) 1,757 816 5,531 Net earnings $ 729 5,388 $ 4,564 19,237 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,904 11,747 11,884 11,720 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,942 11,925 11,921 11,901 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.06 0.46 $ 0.38 1.64

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.06 0.45 $ 0.38 1.62

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2023

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 3rd Qtr 2023 2nd Qtr 2023 1st Qtr 2023 4th Qtr 2022 3rd Qtr 2022 2023 2022 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 11,305 12,799 14,699 15,889 18,079 38,803 54,004 Credit Loss Expense $ 238 (23 ) 1,057 1,039 121 1,272 1,406 Non-interest Income (excl. gains and losses) $ 9,164 8,253 7,720 7,224 7,342 25,137 23,181 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale $ - - - - - - - Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment $ - 534 - - 505 534 2,349 Gain on termination of swap $ - - - - - - - Non-interest Expense $ 19,518 19,388 18,916 18,011 18,660 57,822 53,360 Earnings before income tax (benefit) expense 713 2,221 2,446 4,063 7,145 5,380 24,768 Income tax (benefit) expense $ (16 ) 391 441 933 1,757 816 5,531 Net Earnings $ 729 1,830 2,005 3,130 5,388 4,564 19,237 Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 0.15 0.17 0.27 0.46 0.38 1.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.06 0.15 0.17 0.26 0.45 0.38 1.62 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.07 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.16 % 0.74 % Return on risk weighted assets* 0.13 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.63 % 1.12 % 0.27 % 1.33 % Return on average equity* 1.06 % 2.63 % 3.01 % 4.92 % 7.97 % 2.22 % 9.15 % Yield on earning assets* 3.93 % 3.68 % 3.39 % 3.17 % 2.92 % 3.67 % 2.72 % Cost of funds* 2.78 % 2.36 % 1.74 % 1.27 % 0.76 % 2.31 % 0.62 % Net Interest Margin* 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.75 % 1.90 % 2.16 % 1.44 % 2.45 % Efficiency ratio 95.36 % 89.82 % 84.37 % 77.93 % 71.98 % 90.42 % 67.09 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.71 % 8.77 % 9.23 % 9.36 % 9.35 % 8.71 % 9.35 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 15.63 % 15.80 % 16.45 % 17.01 % 17.41 % 15.63 % 17.41 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.63 % 15.80 % 16.45 % 17.01 % 17.41 % 15.63 % 17.41 % Total risk-based capital ratio 17.96 % 18.16 % 19.23 % 19.86 % 20.30 % 17.96 % 20.30 % Book value per share $ 23.13 $ 23.16 $ 23.61 $ 22.11 $ 21.81 $ 23.13 $ 21.81 Tangible book value per share $ 23.13 $ 23.16 $ 23.61 $ 22.11 $ 21.81 $ 23.13 $ 21.81 Asset Quality Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (7 ) (12 ) (10 ) (227 ) (176 ) -29 (213 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.00 % -0.01 % Allowance for credit losses $ 24,270 24,164 24,193 23,168 21,902 24,270 21,902 Allowance to total loans 0.98 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 1.02 % Nonperforming loans $ 2,111 2,122 1,215 730 692 2,111 692 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 48.7 % 48.5 % 48.8 % 49.0 % 50.2 % 48.7 % 50.2 % Commercial Loans 10.4 % 10.7 % 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.1 % 10.4 % 9.1 % Commercial Real Estate 25.7 % 25.3 % 26.3 % 24.4 % 24.1 % 25.7 % 24.1 % Construction Loans 8.2 % 8.3 % 7.9 % 9.0 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % Other Loans 7.0 % 7.2 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 7.0 % 8.3 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 3,968,775 3,802,330 3,784,609 3,554,370 3,455,462 3,968,775 3,455,462 Debt securities $ 994,246 1,092,107 1,099,613 1,113,981 1,129,272 994,246 1,129,272 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,456,714 2,446,065 2,325,912 2,228,236 2,125,751 2,456,714 2,125,751 Deposits $ 2,778,627 2,637,668 2,868,954 2,818,491 2,919,206 2,778,627 2,919,206 Other borrowings $ 531,973 608,092 106,253 118,444 25,760 531,973 25,760 Subordinated Debt $ 27,467 27,458 33,626 33,545 33,483 27,467 33,483 FHLB Advances $ 315,000 215,000 470,000 286,100 190,000 315,000 190,000 Shareholders' Equity $ 275,584 275,517 279,547 260,307 256,348 275,584 256,348 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 8,015 7,347 6,573 6,390 6,477 21,935 20,227 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 6,697,009 6,435,562 5,944,772 5,392,768 5,464,847 5,944,772 6,200,407 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ (363,654 ) 60,789 175,566 314,992 (204,456 ) (127,299 ) (1,267,404 ) Net client asset flows $ 62,533 200,658 315,224 237,012 132,377 578,415 459,765 Balance at end of period $ 6,395,888 6,697,009 6,435,562 5,944,772 5,392,768 6,395,888 5,392,768 Percentage of AUA that are managed 87.81 % 87.79 % 87.58 % 88.08 % 87.99 % 87.81 % 87.99 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 22.65 23.30 28.15 29.75 29.25 $ 22.65 $ 29.25 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 0.98 1.01 1.19 1.35 1.34 0.98 1.34 *annualized

