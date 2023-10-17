Oneview Healthcare (Oneview), a leading provider of patient experience solutions, and Baxter International Inc. (Baxter), a global medtech leader, are pleased to announce the official launch of their strategic relationship in the United States. The launch was announced during a joint meeting at Baxter's global headquarters in the Chicago attended by the Irish government Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveneyas part of Enterprise Ireland's trade mission to Chicago.

Under the agreement, Baxter selected Oneview as their patient engagement solution provider. Baxter will now offer Oneview's Care Experience Platform (CXP) to their hospital customers across the United States. Adding Oneview's cloud-hosted CXP will broaden the Baxter care communications and collaboration portfolio, adding patient experience, digital door signs and digital whiteboards to its leading platform of connected solutions, helping to better connect patients, families and care teams during inpatient visits.

The collaboration comes at a time of significant change in the healthcare industry, characterized by financial constraints, staffing challenges, and evolving consumer expectations. These trends underscore the pressing need for digital transformation and workflow optimization that can help the nursing team work more efficiently while improving patient experiences. Oneview's CXP, designed to enable nurses to operate at the top of their license and to empower patients, will complement Baxter's portfolio, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the connected hospital room.

During the meeting with the Irish government Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney, representatives from both Oneview Healthcare and Baxter expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration and outlined their shared vision for the future of healthcare. This relationship directly aligns with the mission of Enterprise Ireland, which is to support Irish businesses in achieving global success. They emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to drive positive patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately transform the healthcare landscape.

"We look forward to working with Oneview to bring new connected solutions to the hospital that are focused on lessening the burden on the care team and improving the patient care experience," said Julie Brewer, president of Baxter's Care and Connectivity Solutions division. "As a global company that has operated for more than 50 years in Ireland, we remain committed to finding opportunities for further collaboration that can accelerate our vision of a connected care ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to partner with Baxter International in this exciting venture," said James Fitter, CEO at Oneview Healthcare. "This collaboration will enable us to combine our expertise and resources to deliver a truly transformative patient experience. As a result of the collaboration, in the last two months we have created over 20 new jobs in our Dublin, Chicago and St. Louis offices, strategically positioning us to leverage the growth we anticipate this partnership will deliver."

Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said, "With the US Midwest and Ireland being significant medtech hubs, we are seeing signification levels of partnership between US and Irish companies as they co-collaborate on innovations to improve patients' health and wellbeing. The partnership between Baxter International and Oneview Healthcare is a great reflection of this co-collaborative approach, not only improving healthcare, but also delivering job creation in both the USA and Ireland."

About Oneview Healthcare

Serving hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and pediatric hospitals worldwide, Oneview Healthcare's Care Experience Platform (CXP) provides a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution. Oneview's CXP connects patients, families and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, hospitals using Oneview positively impact safe and timely discharges while streamlining nursing workflows.

For more information, please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

About Baxter International

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government's trade and innovation agency. For 25 years, we've helped thousands of global customers to solve their business challenges and gain competitive advantage by partnering with Irish companies. As the most active venture capital investor in Europe by deal count, Enterprise Ireland invests in and supports innovative Irish companies and connects them with customers worldwide. Across 39 international offices, including 6 offices across the US, our industry advisors will work with international companies to understand their specific requirements and connect them with an innovative Irish partner. For more information on Enterprise Ireland, visit their website here.

