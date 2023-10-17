ProSmile Divests SmartArches Brand Into Standalone World-Class Dental Implant and Reconstruction Services Company

SmartArches is a specialty dental support organization focused on delivering best-in-class patient dental implant care at more affordable price points, utilizing cutting-edge technology and techniques.

TOMS RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / ProSmile, a leading multi-specialty dental services organization (DSO) and the fastest growing dental organization on the East Coast, announced today the sale of its new national brand, SmartArches Dental Implants ("SmartArches"), to funds affiliated with TriSpan LLP. SmartArches locations are specialty dental offices offering patients a full array of affordable yet state-of-the-art dental implant services, including implants and full mouth reconstruction. SmartArches currently serves patients at eight locations in Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, with further plans to expand in 2023 and 2024.

"We are energized by the success of SmartArches over the last year," said Hugh Carey II, CEO of ProSmile. "Through ProSmile's strong support services, SmartArches is now ready to stand on its own. With this recapitalization, SmartArches will help support more dentists and patients as it expands to make implants and full mouth reconstructions accessible to more people than ever before."

"SmartArches' mission is here to stay: to help as many patients get their smiles back, and live their best lives, as possible," said Dr. Simon Oh, Co-Founder and Chief Dental Officer of SmartArches. "At SmartArches, we help dentists by supporting them clinically and administratively, so the clinical teams can serve their patients with the highest of standards of care. With our cutting-edge technology and techniques, even patients with little to no bone can still get full mouth implants at all SmartArches locations. We look forward to on-boarding more doctor-partners as we expand with the financial backing of TriSpan."

"We are delighted to continue supporting SmartArches' growth as a standalone company," said TriSpan partner Baudoin Lorans. "We have seen the SmartArches concept develop from a single location to eight and soon nine in the last three years, with tremendous patient acceptance and support for the company's approach to implant and full mouth reconstruction surgeries. We look forward to helping it achieve its full potential in the coming years."

In addition to offering world-class services to patients, SmartArches is committed to making an impact in its communities through its "AngelArches" program, helping give free dentistry away to those who need it most.

About ProSmile

Founded in December 2020, ProSmile is a leading multi-specialty dental services organization with a network of more than 1,100 premier healthcare professionals serving patients in more than 60 locations throughout the U.S. ProSmile's practices offer a range of services from basic exams and cleanings to specialty services, including pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

About SmartArches

Founded in December 2022, Smartarches is a leading specialty implant-focused dental organization with a network of oral surgeons, implant and restorative dentists serving patients in currently eight locations throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.smartarchesdental.com.

About TriSpan

Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in lower middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom with annual revenues typically ranging from $20-100 million and/or EBITDA of $2-20 million. TriSpan is committed to creating value by bringing a combination of deep operational and financial resources to drive strong growth and performance. Since inception, the firm has invested in 19 platforms, totaling more than 80 companies to date. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.trispanllp.com.

