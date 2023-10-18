Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2023) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special shareholder meeting held on October 16, 2023 (the "Meeting"), Mr. Peter Tutlys has been elected as a new director of the Company.

Mr. Tutlys has 30 years' of experience as an innovative and results driven brand and business operations leader gained as an investor, business owner, board member, strategy and marketing leader. Mr. Tutlys has held senior marketing roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Norway's largest bank, DNB Bank, and Germany's NORD Landesbank. He has launched many successful Digital client facing brands including Canada's first Digital Electronic Cash Card and Canada's largest online banking system. Currently and since 2014, Mr. Tutlys has been and is the owner and VP Marketing & Sales, Toronto at MarketVest Financial Network, a financial network targeting distressed property owners providing full financial solutions. As President of MarketBanga (SwiftTrade), Peter launched an online day trading company which was sold to a private equity company. Peter has an Economics degree from University of Toronto.

Mr. Bruno Macchialli did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Macchialli for his contributions to the Company and wishes his success in future endeavours.

