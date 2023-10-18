Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Stuttgart
17.10.23
14:11 Uhr
2,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,02508:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2023 | 07:58
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: Kitron to supply a complete suite of EMS services to BRC Solar

(2023-10-18) BRC Solar GmbH has chosen Kitron to produce the Power Optimizer, an innovative new product that improves the performance of solar panels.

The value of the agreement is expected to reach an annual level of approximately EUR 10 million within three years. Production will take place at Kitron's facility in Lithuania.

"We are proud that BRC Solar, a dynamic company in the growing solar industry, has trusted Kitron with the production of this exciting product, which targets a booming market and fits perfectly with Kitron's focus on electrification as a megatrend and growth driver," says Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director of Kitron Lithuania and VP Central Eastern Europe.

The performance of solar panels degrades when some modules connected in series are shaded or if modules have different alignments or inclinations. The Power Optimizer solves these problems and can be combined with a variety of panels and inverters already on the market.

Kitron will produce the full Power Optimizer product, from printed circuit board assembly to top-level assembly and testing. Because of the high quantities expected, production will be highly automated.

"We were looking for a top-notch EMS partner in Eastern Europe and chose Kitron because of its technical competencies and experience, automatization solutions, high quality of services and capacity possibilities. We look forward to ramping up this partnership as the Power Optimizer hits the market," says Pascal Ruisinger, Managing Director of BRC Solar.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850
Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director, Kitron Lithuania and VP Central Eastern Europe, tel.: +370 685 25557
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group is located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 200 employees, and revenues were EUR 641 million in 2022.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.