Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
18.10.2023 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on Application for Admission Announcement - Cykel AI PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on Application for Admission Announcement 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on Application for Admission Announcement 
18-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Cykel AI PLC 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Registered office address: 16 Great Queen Street, London, United Kingdom, WC2B 5DG 
Phone Number: +44 020 3855 5551 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS: 
   -- Jonathan Bixby, Executive Chairman 
   -- Nicholas Lyth, Finance Director 
   -- Jonathan Hives, proposed Non-Executive Director 
   -- Robert Mayfield, proposed Independent Non-Executive Director 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Software and Computer Services 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Cykel AI PLC ("Cykel" or the "Company") is a software business developing advanced artificial intelligence ("AI") 
products, intending to offer these to consumers through a "software as a service" (SaaS) model. The Company is 
developing a machine learning model that seamlessly engages with all facets of the user's computer environment. 
The model will be trained to harness the capabilities of all existing software tools, application programming 
interfaces (APIs), and web-based applications, a novel methodology for task execution, translating user objectives 
articulated in plain language into tangible actions executed within their daily software applications. The Company's 
software is intricately designed and trained to execute commands in response to natural language directives, 
specifically within the realm of computer interfaces. 
NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
205,183,350 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p par value 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
28.43% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Shareholder's Name    Pre-Admission (%) On Admission (%) 
Toro Consulting Ltd    34.05%      24.37% 
Fidelio Partners Pte Ltd 13.62%      9.75% 
Crowdform Ltd       6.81%       4.87%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

On or around 25 October 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://www.cykel.ai/

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

11 October 2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1751079 18-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
