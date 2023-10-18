Researchers in Oman have investigated the effects of soiling on solar module performance and have found that between 8 and 12 cleaning cycles may be enough to ensure higher energy yields.Researchers led by the German University of Technology in Oman have looked into the effect of dust accumulation on PV systems and claim to have identified an optimal cleaning cycle in economic terms. The scientists have conducted the research on an experimental setup located in an area next to their campus. "The research might be valid to countries with dry weather, humidity during summer, and high temperature," ...

