Gebrüder Weiss is testing electric trucks with two electric motors and 7.4 kWp of PV output. The modules are installed on the top of the trucks and as mobile extensions. Gebrüder Weiss has embarked on a mission to conquer the summit of the world's highest volcano with a PV electric truck. The Switzerland-based transport company's truck is currently en route to Chile via sea freight, and upon arrival, the team will make an ascent to the peak of Ojos del Salado, at 6,893 meters. The Swiss group, known as the Peak Evolution Team, has engineered a truck equipped with two electric motors and 7.4 ...

