Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
PR Newswire
18.10.2023 | 09:06
JACKERY CELEBRATES 11TH BIRTHDAY ON 18 OCTOBER 2023

To mark Jackery's birthday, a portion of profits will be donated to support the Eden Reforestation Project and a 10% discount and free mini power station given with each online order via Jackery website

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Jackery is proud to announce it is celebrating 11 years in the portable solar energy business. In October 2012, Jackery was founded in sunny California with the vision of bringing green energy to all. 11 years on, the company is a global leader in portable power solutions. To mark the occasion, Jackery is offering surprise discounts and gifts as a thank you and also donating a percentage of sales made from 18 October - 5 November to the Eden Reforestation Project.

Jackery 11th Anniversary

To coincide with the anniversary celebration, Jackery is expanding its portfolio with the new Explorer 100 Plus mini power station for charging smaller mobile devices. The market launch is on 7 November 2023, however as part of the 11th birthday celebrations, Jackery is giving away the mini power pack worth £139.99 with purchases of selected products via the Jackery online shop between 18 October and 5 November 2023.

In addition, Jackery will donate a portion of profit per order to Eden Reforestation Projects for all purchases via the Jackery website throughout Europe during this period. The non-profit organisation from California has been focusing on forest restoration and reforestation projects around the world since 2005.

For all media enquiries, image requests and product reviews, please contact: Nicola Cutler, Senior PR UK/EU nicola@jackery.com or call +44 (0)7395 603007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248291/Jackery_11_EN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/4342873/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-celebrates-11th-birthday-on-18-october-2023-301957803.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
