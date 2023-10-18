ApplyBoard and British Council IELTS work together to empower international students on their educational journey

New agreement between organisations helps British Council IELTS test takers choose their study abroad destination through ApplyBoard Platform

KITCHENER, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard, a leading international student recruitment and mobility technology platform, proudly announces a new agreement with the British Council IELTS to help bridge the gap between the testing and application phases of the international education experience. Now, students pursuing the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) through the British Council will receive personalised study-abroad matching through ApplyBoard.



This streamlined process ensures that British Council IELTS test takers gain access to custom-tailored study-abroad opportunities, perfectly aligned with their aspirations-whether it's the desired study location or a preferred academic program. Through ApplyBoard's easy-to-use platform and self-directed application process, British Council IELTS test takers can choose from more than 1,750 partner institutions in major English countries and 140,000 academic programs leveraging a wide selection, technology, and tailored experience.

"ApplyBoard is dedicated to creating comprehensive technology solutions that directly help students at every stage of their journey, and we are only just getting started," says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and CEO of ApplyBoard. "Our collaboration with the British Council IELTS is a significant step in our mission to empower an even greater number of students in realising their aspirations of studying abroad and maximising their potential."

"The British Council has a proud history of promoting study in the UK. We are committed to helping IELTS test takers broaden their university experience, as well as helping to sustain and enrich UK universities, and have a positive impact on local economies," says Andrew Mackenzie, Head of IELTS at British Council. "As a fast-growing organisation at the forefront of educational innovation, we are confident ApplyBoard's services will further enhance the experience of British Council IELTS test-takers, equipping them with an advanced tool to choose the next steps of their journey."

This collaboration stands as a testament to ApplyBoard's commitment to fostering international education opportunities and the British Council's dedication to enhancing English language proficiency on a global scale.

ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has been a pioneer in streamlining the process of studying abroad by connecting students to over 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. Since its inception in 2015, ApplyBoard has helped more than 600,000 students from over 125 countries to embark on their educational journeys with confidence and ease.

The British Council, a global advocate for English language learning and cultural exchanges, plays an instrumental role in supporting 100 million English learners worldwide through its extensive online resources and its network of more than four million educators annually. Through its impactful testing and assessment, IELTS empowers English learners with the potential to access life-changing opportunities in education, work, and beyond.

The collaboration between ApplyBoard and British Council IELTS showcases the mutual dedication to enhancing the educational experience of international students. By combining ApplyBoard's comprehensive platform with the IELTS1 language proficiency expertise, the collaboration aims to provide students with holistic support in realising their dreams of studying abroad.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021-22 we reached 650 million people. We jointly own IELTS, the world's most popular and trusted English language test for migration, work and study.

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 600,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com

For more information contact:

Brooke Kelly

ApplyBoard

brooke.kelly@applyboard.com

Richard Evans

British Council

richardjames.evans@britishcouncil.org

1 IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge University Press & Assessment