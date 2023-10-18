INVISIO AB: Invitation to INVISIO conference call October 25, 2023, at 15:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO invites journalists, investors and analysts to a conference call on October 25 at 15:00 CEST at which CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the interim report for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The conference call, to be held in English, will begin with a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The interim report will be published on October 25, 2023, at 14:00 CEST.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available at www.invisio.com a few hours after the call.

Conference call

We kindly ask you to register via the link below if you wish to participate or ask questions. After registration, you will receive the conference call phone number and login details.

Please register 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time so the call can start promptly.

Registration link

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=100378

Link to audiocast

The audiocast enables participants to follow the presentation. All individuals who wish to ask questions are requested to register via the link above.

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2023-10-25-q3-2023

