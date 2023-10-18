Technaxx, a German startup, has developed a 400 W solar table that combines the functionality of an outdoor table with a power generation unit, using PERC technology for its solar modules.German PV manufacturer Technaxx has introduced a new solar table for residential use. The table embeds on its surface monocrystalline solar panels with 410 W of output and a power conversion efficiency of 20.97%. Its pre-assembled micro-inverter allows for 400 W of output. "We use PERC technology for our solar modules, which feature high-efficiency cells and are equipped with three bypass diodes," a company spokesperson ...

