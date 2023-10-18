EQS-News: Bybit
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is proud to announce the launch of its revamped institutional trading platform - Bybit Institutional. With a fresh look and feel, the new page is designed to provide an enhanced trading experience for institutional clients, reflecting Bybit Institutional's commitment to being small but nimble in meeting their unique requirements.
Bybit Institutional has long been recognized for its dedicated professional services tailored to institutional traders, and the frontier of sophisticated trading solutions tailored for discerning institutions. Bybit has earned a top-three position among cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of Total BTC Futures Open Interest for institutional clients, according to Coinglass.
The platform offers a range of features that set it apart as the go-to choice for institutional clients:
Bybit Institutional also takes pride in its partnerships with leading industry players, including Copper, Circle, Fireblock, etc. Through these collaborations, Bybit Institutional strives to provide a comprehensive ecosystem that supports institutions in their trading endeavors.
Eugene Cheung, Vice President and Head of Bybit Institutional, expressed his enthusiasm about the platform's evolution, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the new Bybit Institutional page, designed to cater specifically to the needs of our institutional clients. With our deep liquidity, commitment to asset safety, and cost-efficient fee structure, we aim to provide a seamless trading experience for institutions of all sizes."
Furthermore, Eugene is invited to be one of the panelists at the Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai on October 24. Titled "Crypto Market Outlook: Insights and Forecasts From Top Crypto Exchanges", the panel which takes place at the main stage will set the tone for the entire event. During this panel, industry experts discussed the overall landscape in the crypto space, current trends, and future forecasts.
