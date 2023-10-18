A Chinese-US research group has created an up-to-date spatial datase to identify floating PV systems across the globe. The new tool uses Google Earth images, Sentinel satellite imagery, and multiple spectral indices.A group of researchers led by China's Nanjing University has created a global-scale inventory map to determine the spatio-temporal distribution of floating photovoltaics. "Existing statistical reports on water-surface photovoltaics (WSPV) only provide aggregated summary statistics but lack spatiotemporal information, which hinders the environmental assessment and policy management," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...