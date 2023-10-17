United Airlines Announces Third-Quarter Financial Results: Revenue Beats Consensus on Solid Domestic - and Record-Breaking International Performance

Company had record setting profits in both Atlantic and Pacific regions

Pre-tax income increased 29% y-o-y; on an adjusted basis1 increased 37%

Delivered strong operational performance, with September being best on-time performance of the year

Increasingly powerful segmentation strategy proving to be a competitive advantage

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported third-quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported quarterly pre-tax income of $1.5 billion, pre-tax margin of 10.3 % and diluted earnings per share of $3.42 and; on an adjusted1 basis, pre-tax income of $1.6 billion, pre-tax margin of 10.8% and diluted earnings per share of $3.65 .

Total third-quarter top line revenue was up 12.5% year-over-year, a record revenue quarter and near the high end of guidance. United experienced a strong and steady domestic demand environment in the quarter, with 9% revenue growth year-over-year, outpacing second quarter results. The company saw strength in close-in bookings in August and September with both months well ahead of year-over-year demand.

In the international space, profits were at record highs in both the Atlantic and Pacific regions. Revenue in the Atlantic region was up 15% versus the same quarter in 2022, and 70% versus the same quarter in 2019. Pacific revenue exceeded third-quarter 2019 levels despite capacity remaining 24% below third-quarter 2019. Domestic revenues in the quarter were second highest all-time and the domestic system remains solidly profitable.

The company has built a winning strategy around giving customers choice when it comes to the level of service they want. Demand for premium products remains high, with great success in the premium economy cabin where revenue has outpaced capacity growth since its introduction in 2019. In total, revenue from premium products was up 20% year-over-year in the quarter and accounts for more than half of all passenger revenue. Basic Economy has also provided another popular option for customers and has been a great competitive offering with revenue for that product in the quarter up 50% year-over-year.

United continues to see the benefits of having an award winning airline loyalty program. The third quarter showed a continued multi-year new MileagePlus® member trend, setting a record for third quarter enrollments and nearly doubling the number of new members versus the third quarter just five years ago. Spending across the U.S. card portfolio year-to-date is up double-digits over the first three quarters of 2022 and this third quarter saw more miles redeemed across the program than any third quarter in history for award travel.

"Thank you to our extraordinary United team who delivered a record-setting operational performance for our customers in August and September," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby . "Our strategy to diversify our revenue streams, capitalize on growth opportunities and constantly innovate to enhance our products for our customers is paying off. Our United Next strategy is working and we remain on track to hit our financial targets."

Third-Quarter Financial Results

Capacity up 15.7% compared to third-quarter 2022.

Total operating revenue of $14.5 billion, up 12.5% compared to third-quarter 2022.

TRASM down 2.8% compared to third-quarter 2022.

CASM down 3.6%, and CASM-ex 1 up 2.6%, compared to third-quarter 2022.

up 2.6%, compared to third-quarter 2022. Pre-tax income of $1.5 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 10.3%; adjusted pre-tax income 1 of $1.6 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin 1 of 10.8%.

of $1.6 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin of 10.8%. Net income of $1.1 billion, adjusted net income 1 of $1.2 billion .

of $1.2 billion . Diluted earnings per share of $3.42, adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $3.65 .

of $3.65 . Average fuel price per gallon of $2.95 .

Trailing twelve months adjusted net debt1 to adjusted EBITDAR1 of 2.5x.

Key Highlights

United pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), ratified a new four-year contract with the company.

Announced promotions of Michael Leskinen to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Josh Earnest to Executive Vice President of Communications and Advertising, and Terri Fariello to Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Global Public Policy.

Introduced a new United First® seat that includes a wireless charging station in every arm rest and 13-inch seatback screens for domestic aircraft.

Opened two new United Club? locations in Denver, including the airline's largest club - a 35,000 sq. ft. club with a modern take on the United Club experience.

Announced the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund? increased its investment power to nearly $200 million and added eight new corporate partners, five months after its initial launch.

Launched the industry-leading United Military Pilot Program giving full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer with the airline.

Customer Experience

Became the first U.S. airline to add braille to aircraft interiors.

Onboarded new amenity kits for premium passengers in international, transcontinental, and Hawaii markets. In addition, introduced upgraded Saks Fifth Avenue bedding for United Polaris customers.

Was awarded the World's Best Airline App by the World Aviation Festival for the airline's industry leading capabilities on making the day of travel easier.

Named Favorite International Airline for the fourth year in a row and Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program for our MileagePlus program for the sixth year in a row by Trazee Travel.

Partnered with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, to create a brand-new Children's Travel Kit.

Operations

Set the company's record for the highest daily average of revenue passengers ever carried in a quarter at more than 482,000 passengers.

Achieved the most ever quarterly mainline (2,621) and widebody (324) daily departures in United's history.

United Express achieved 30 days of 100% completion - the highest number ever for any quarter in history.

Held the second highest third quarter seat factor in history behind third-quarter 2022.

Network

Flew over 436 domestic markets on mainline aircraft this quarter - up from 367 in the third quarter of 2019.

Made significant growth in the Denver market, reaching the most mainline departures in over 20 years at 300 daily departures, a 10% year-over-year seat capacity growth for the quarter, and daily departure increases on over 20 routes year-over-year.

Announced a major international expansion to Asia, including the first nonstop service from the continental U.S. to Manila by a U.S. airline and the introduction of daily flights from the continental U.S. to Hong Kong and Tokyo - Narita, and a second daily flight to Taipei .

Announced United's return to Beijing with daily nonstop service from San Francisco .

Introduced 127 new, nonstop flights to select cities this fall to help college football fans travel to games.

Communities

Announced an investment in Electric Power Systems, a company producing battery technology that can potentially be used for a broad suite of aerospace applications.

Transported more than 110,000 lbs. of relief supplies in support of Maui Disaster Relief efforts. Through Miles on a Mission, United and MileagePlus members donated 55 million miles to relief efforts in Maui .

Hosted over 100 volunteer events for United's 3 rd Annual September of Service with more than 2,200 United employees volunteering more than 7,300 hours - the equivalent of over $232,000 in impact served. Throughout the month, United employees packed 304,000 meals, upcycled 12,000 amenity kits, collected nearly 350 lbs. of trash, and installed 6.24 kW of solar energy in communities across the globe.

Annual September of Service with more than 2,200 United employees volunteering more than 7,300 hours - the equivalent of over $232,000 in impact served. Throughout the month, United employees packed 304,000 meals, upcycled 12,000 amenity kits, collected nearly 350 lbs. of trash, and installed 6.24 kW of solar energy in communities across the globe. In partnership with DonorsChoose.org - pledged $1.25 million in support of aviation and STEM projects in classrooms across our seven hub markets and more.

Partnered with Sesame Workshop during National Preparedness Month to reach children in need around the world, matching up to one million miles raised for the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street.

Earnings Call

UAL will hold a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for fourth-quarter 2023 and beyond, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET . A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

Outlook

This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance) and is furnished with this press release with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available at ir.united.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items, including providing an update of full year 2023 financial targets, during the quarterly earnings conference call.

The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."

-tables attached-

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (In millions, except percentage changes and per share data)

2023

2022





2023

2022

Operating revenue:

























Passenger revenue

$ 13,349

$ 11,653

14.6



$ 36,625

$ 28,830

27.0 Cargo

333

498

(33.1)



1,093

1,699

(35.7) Other operating revenue

802

726

10.5



2,373

2,026

17.1 Total operating revenue

14,484

12,877

12.5



40,091

32,555

23.1



























Operating expense:

























Salaries and related costs

3,914

2,843

37.7



10,946

8,466

29.3 Aircraft fuel

3,342

3,755

(11.0)



9,336

9,796

(4.7) Landing fees and other rent

801

639

25.4



2,283

1,919

19.0 Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs

684

619

10.5



2,072

1,553

33.4 Depreciation and amortization

663

610

8.7



1,987

1,832

8.5 Regional capacity purchase

592

596

(0.7)



1,806

1,728

4.5 Distribution expenses

516

482

7.1



1,406

1,101

27.7 Aircraft rent

46

65

(29.2)



151

193

(21.8) Special charges

29

20

NM



902

124

NM Other operating expenses

2,158

1,790

20.6



5,989

4,883

22.7 Total operating expense

12,745

11,419

11.6



36,878

31,595

16.7



























Operating income

1,739

1,458

19.3



3,213

960

NM



























Nonoperating income (expense):

























Interest expense

(493)

(455)

8.4



(1,472)

(1,299)

13.3 Interest income

234

104

NM



620

142

NM Interest capitalized

48

27

77.8



128

73

75.3 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net

(54)

28

NM



54

(12)

NM Miscellaneous, net

11

(9)

NM



73

(4)

NM Total nonoperating expense, net

(254)

(305)

(16.7)



(597)

(1,100)

(45.7)



























Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

1,485

1,153

28.8



2,616

(140)

NM



























Income tax expense (benefit)

348

211

64.9



598

(34)

NM Net income (loss)

$ 1,137

$ 942

20.7



$ 2,018

$ (106)

NM



























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 3.42

$ 2.86

19.6



$ 6.08

$ (0.33)

NM Diluted weighted average shares

332.4

329.5

0.9



331.8

326.2

1.7



























NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.



























UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS

Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



3Q 2023 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 3Q 2022

Passenger

Revenue

per

Available

Seat Mile

("PRASM")

vs. 3Q 2022

Yield vs.

3Q 2022

Available Seat Miles

("ASMs") vs. 3Q 2022

3Q 2023

ASMs

3Q 2023

Revenue

Passenger

Miles

("RPMs") Domestic $ 7,670

8.7 %

(2.1 %)

(1.7 %)

10.9 %

42,345

36,726



























Europe 2,931

17.5 %

4.9 %

7.9 %

12.1 %

17,500

15,159 Pacific 1,245

92.7 %

3.8 %

2.9 %

85.7 %

8,223

6,799 Latin America 1,091

3.6 %

(5.9 %)

(5.8 %)

10.1 %

7,245

6,341 Middle East/India/Africa 412

2.2 %

(2.5 %)

(2.2 %)

4.8 %

3,035

2,666 International 5,679

23.6 %

1.3 %

3.2 %

22.0 %

36,003

30,965



























Consolidated $ 13,349

14.6 %

(1.0 %)

0.0 %

15.7 %

78,348

67,691





























Select operating statistics are as follows:



Three Months

Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)





2023

2022





2023

2022



Passengers (thousands) (a)

44,381

38,802

14.4



123,148

106,058

16.1

RPMs (millions) (b)

67,691

59,087

14.6



183,764

152,033

20.9

ASMs (millions) (c)

78,348

67,695

15.7



217,606

183,564

18.5

Passenger load factor: (d)



























Consolidated

86.4 %

87.3 %

(0.9) pts.

84.4 %

82.8 %

1.6 pts. Domestic

86.7 %

87.0 %

(0.3) pts.

85.0 %

85.1 %

(0.1) pts. International

86.0 %

87.6 %

(1.6) pts.

83.8 %

79.7 %

4.1 pts. PRASM (cents)

17.04

17.21

(1.0)



16.83

15.71

7.1

Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)

18.49

19.02

(2.8)



18.42

17.73

3.9

Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)

19.72

19.72

-



19.93

18.96

5.1

Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)

766

733

4.5



2,265

2,276

(0.5)

Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,335

1,320

1.1



1,335

1,320

1.1

Average stage length (miles) (g)

1,506

1,499

0.5



1,480

1,437

3.0

Employee headcount, as of September 30 (in thousands)

102.0

90.8

12.3



102.0

90.8

12.3

Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)

16.27

16.87

(3.6)



16.95

17.21

(1.5)

CASM-ex (cents) (h)

11.51

11.22

2.6



11.94

11.74

1.7

Average aircraft fuel price per gallon

$ 2.95

$ 3.81

(22.6)



$ 2.97

$ 3.67

(19.1)

Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

1,132

985

14.9



3,146

2,672

17.7



(a) The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown. (b) The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers. (c) The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown. (d) RPMs divided by ASMs. (e) The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown. (f) The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown. (g) Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft. (h) CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA excluding aircraft rent (adjusted EBITDAR), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM-ex, adjusted capital expenditures, adjusted net debt, free cash flow, and free cash flow, net of financings, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above. The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

CASM: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR: UAL also reports EBITDA and EBITDAR excluding special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net, nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees and nonoperating special termination benefits. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance.

Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.

Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, operating lease obligations and finance lease obligations, current and noncurrent other financial liabilities and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)



2023

2022



2023

2022

CASM-ex (cents)























CASM (GAAP)

16.27

16.87

(3.6)

16.95

17.21

(1.5) Fuel expense

4.26

5.55

(23.2)

4.29

5.34

(19.7) Special charges

0.04

0.03

NM

0.42

0.07

NM Profit sharing

0.39

0.01

NM

0.24

-

NM Third-party business expenses

0.07

0.06

16.7

0.06

0.06

- CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)

11.51

11.22

2.6

11.94

11.74

1.7

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR (in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss)

$ 1,137

$ 942

$ 2,018

$ (106)

$ 2,861

$ (752) Adjusted for:























Depreciation and amortization

663

610

1,987

1,832

2,611

2,451 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

211

324

724

1,084

1,015

1,484 Income tax (benefit) expense

348

211

598

(34)

885

(233) Special charges

29

20

902

124

918

180 Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

54

(28)

(54)

12

(86)

137 Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

-

-

11

7

11

7 Special termination benefits

-

-

-

-

-

(15) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,442

$ 2,079

$ 6,186

$ 2,919

$ 8,215

$ 3,259 Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.9 %

16.1 %

15.4 %

9.0 %

15.7 %

8.0 %

























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,442

$ 2,079

$ 6,186

$ 2,919

$ 8,215

$ 3,259 Aircraft rent

46

65

151

193

210

256 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 2,488

$ 2,144

$ 6,337

$ 3,112

$ 8,425

$ 3,515



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP) $ 1,842

$ 1,328

$ 5,105

$ 2,280 Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt,

finance leases, and other financial liabilities 118

-

677

- Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 1,960

$ 1,328

$ 5,782

$ 2,280















Free Cash Flow (in millions)













Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 880

$ 741

$ 7,821

$ 4,908 Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit

returns 1,842

1,328

5,105

2,280 Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ (962)

$ (587)

$ 2,716

$ 2,628















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 880

$ 741

$ 7,821

$ 4,908 Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,960

1,328

5,782

2,280 Less aircraft operating lease additions -

-

-

4 Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (1,080)

$ (587)

$ 2,039

$ 2,624





September 30,

Increase/ (Decrease) Adjusted total debt and Adjusted net debt (in millions)

2023

2022

Debt - current and noncurrent (GAAP)

$ 29,581

$ 31,445

$ (1,864) Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent

5,091

5,349

(258) Finance lease obligations - current and noncurrent

342

184

158 Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent

1,421

2,894

(1,473) Other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent

1,692

1,398

294 Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)

$ 38,127

$ 41,270

(3,143) Less: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,478

$ 11,258

(3,780) Short-term investments

9,608

7,437

2,171 Adjusted net debt

$ 21,041

$ 22,575

(1,534) Adjusted net debt divided by twelve months ended September 30 adjusted EBITDAR

2.5

6.4





UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease) (in millions, except percentage changes and per share data) 2023

2022



2023

2022

Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 12,745

$ 11,419

11.6

$ 36,878

$ 31,595

16.7 Special charges 29

20

NM

902

124

NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges 12,716

11,399

11.6

35,976

31,471

14.3 Adjusted to exclude:





















Fuel expense 3,342

3,755

(11.0)

9,336

9,796

(4.7) Profit sharing 301

8

NM

521

8

NM Third-party business expenses 52

40

30.0

139

110

26.4 Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 9,021

$ 7,596

18.8

$ 25,980

$ 21,557

20.5























Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,739

$ 1,458

19.3

$ 3,213

$ 960

NM Special charges 29

20

NM

902

124

NM Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,768

$ 1,478

19.6

$ 4,115

$ 1,084

NM























Operating margin 12.0 %

11.3 %

0.7 pts

8.0 %

2.9 %

5.1 pts Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) 12.2 %

11.5 %

0.7 pts

10.3 %

3.3 %

7.0 pts























Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,485

$ 1,153

28.8

$ 2,616

$ (140)

NM Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 29

20

NM

902

124

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 54

(28)

NM

(54)

12

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees -

-

NM

11

7

NM Adjusted pre-tax income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,568

$ 1,145

36.9

$ 3,475

$ 3

NM























Pre-tax margin 10.3 %

9.0 %

1.3 pts.

6.5 %

(0.4) %

6.9 pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) 10.8 %

8.9 %

1.9 pts.

8.7 %

- %

8.7 pts.























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,137

$ 942

20.7

$ 2,018

$ (106)

NM Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 29

20

NM

902

124

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 54

(28)

NM

(54)

12

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees -

-

NM

11

7

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (7)

(7)

NM

(204)

(17)

NM Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,213

$ 927

30.9

$ 2,673

$ 20

NM























Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 3.42

$ 2.86

19.6

$ 6.08

$ (0.33)

NM Adjusted to exclude:





















Special charges 0.09

0.06

NM

2.72

0.38

NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 0.16

(0.09)

NM

(0.16)

0.03

NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees -

-

NM

0.03

0.02

NM Income tax benefit on adjustments, net (0.02)

(0.02)

NM

(0.61)

(0.05)

NM Dilutive share impact -

-

NM

-

0.01

NM Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 3.65

$ 2.81

29.9

$ 8.06

$ 0.06

NM

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,478

$ 7,166 Short-term investments 9,608

9,248 Restricted cash 392

45 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2023 - $14; 2022 - $11) 2,193

1,801 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2023 - $665; 2022 - $610) 1,513

1,109 Prepaid expenses and other 728

689 Total current assets 21,912

20,058







Total operating property and equipment, net 38,360

34,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,975

3,889 Other assets:





Goodwill 4,527

4,527 Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2023 - $1,486; 2022 - $1,472) 2,735

2,762 Restricted cash 240

210 Deferred income taxes -

91 Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2023 - $27; 2022 - $21) 1,404

1,373 Total other assets 8,906

8,963 Total assets $ 73,153

$ 67,358







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,206

$ 3,395 Accrued salaries and benefits 3,815

1,971 Advance ticket sales 8,392

7,555 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 2,969

2,693 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,649

2,911 Current maturities of operating leases 598

561 Current maturities of finance leases 271

104 Current maturities of other financial liabilities 44

23 Other 812

779 Total current liabilities 24,756

19,992 Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 25,932

28,283 Long-term obligations under operating leases 4,493

4,459 Long-term obligations under finance leases 71

115 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,107

3,982 Pension liability 800

747 Postretirement benefit liability 621

671 Deferred income taxes 472

- Other financial liabilities 1,648

844 Other 1,400

1,369 Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 39,544

40,470 Total stockholders' equity 8,853

6,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,153

$ 67,358

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,821

$ 4,908







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (5,105)

(2,280) Purchases of short-term and other investments (8,875)

(8,384) Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 8,614

1,061 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 20

184 Other, net (17)

(23) Net cash used in investing activities (5,363)

(9,442)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financing liabilities, net of discounts and fees 1,685

210 Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities (3,423)

(2,605) Other, net (31)

(77) Net cash used in financing activities (1,769)

(2,472) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 689

(7,006) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 7,421

18,533 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 8,110

$ 11,527







Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other $ 677

$ - Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 470

98 Lease modifications and lease conversions 438

61 Investment interests received in exchange for goods and services 25

93

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

Special charges and unrealized gains on investments, net include the following





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In millions)

2023

2022



2023

2022 Operating :

















Labor contract ratification bonuses

$ 1

$ -



$ 814

$ - (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

28

20



88

124 Total operating special charges

29

20



902

124



















Nonoperating :

















Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

54

(28)



(54)

12 Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

-

-



11

7 Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

54

(28)



(43)

19 Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

83

(8)



859

143 Income tax benefit, net of valuation allowance

(7)

(7)



(204)

(17) Total operating and non-operating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes

$ 76

$ (15)



$ 655

$ 126

Labor contract ratification bonuses: During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $814 million of expense associated with the agreements with the Air Line Pilots Association, the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers and other work groups.

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $28 million and $88 million, respectively, of net charges primarily comprised of reserves for various legal matters, accelerated depreciation related to certain of the company's assets that will be retired early, an impairment of flight training equipment that is being sold and other gains and losses on the sale of assets.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company recorded $20 million and $124 million, respectively, of net charges primarily comprised of $94 million for various legal matters.

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net: All amounts represent changes to the market value of equity investments.

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees : During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $11 million of charges primarily related to the prepayment of $1 .0 billion of the outstanding principal amount under a 2021 term loan facility.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company recorded $7 million of charges primarily related to the early redemption of $400 million of the outstanding principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due 2022.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates were as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Effective tax rate 23.4 %

18.3 %

22.9 %

24.3 %

The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items.

__________________________________ 1 For additional information about the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

SOURCE United Airlines