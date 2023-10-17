United Airlines Announces Third-Quarter Financial Results: Revenue Beats Consensus on Solid Domestic - and Record-Breaking International Performance

Company had record setting profits in both Atlantic and Pacific regions
Pre-tax income increased 29% y-o-y; on an adjusted basis1 increased 37%
Delivered strong operational performance, with September being best on-time performance of the year
Increasingly powerful segmentation strategy proving to be a competitive advantage
CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today reported third-quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported quarterly pre-tax income of $1.5 billion, pre-tax margin of 10.3 % and diluted earnings per share of $3.42 and; on an adjusted1 basis, pre-tax income of $1.6 billion, pre-tax margin of 10.8% and diluted earnings per share of $3.65 .
Total third-quarter top line revenue was up 12.5% year-over-year, a record revenue quarter and near the high end of guidance. United experienced a strong and steady domestic demand environment in the quarter, with 9% revenue growth year-over-year, outpacing second quarter results. The company saw strength in close-in bookings in August and September with both months well ahead of year-over-year demand.
In the international space, profits were at record highs in both the Atlantic and Pacific regions. Revenue in the Atlantic region was up 15% versus the same quarter in 2022, and 70% versus the same quarter in 2019. Pacific revenue exceeded third-quarter 2019 levels despite capacity remaining 24% below third-quarter 2019. Domestic revenues in the quarter were second highest all-time and the domestic system remains solidly profitable.
The company has built a winning strategy around giving customers choice when it comes to the level of service they want. Demand for premium products remains high, with great success in the premium economy cabin where revenue has outpaced capacity growth since its introduction in 2019. In total, revenue from premium products was up 20% year-over-year in the quarter and accounts for more than half of all passenger revenue. Basic Economy has also provided another popular option for customers and has been a great competitive offering with revenue for that product in the quarter up 50% year-over-year.
United continues to see the benefits of having an award winning airline loyalty program. The third quarter showed a continued multi-year new MileagePlus® member trend, setting a record for third quarter enrollments and nearly doubling the number of new members versus the third quarter just five years ago. Spending across the U.S. card portfolio year-to-date is up double-digits over the first three quarters of 2022 and this third quarter saw more miles redeemed across the program than any third quarter in history for award travel.
"Thank you to our extraordinary United team who delivered a record-setting operational performance for our customers in August and September," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby . "Our strategy to diversify our revenue streams, capitalize on growth opportunities and constantly innovate to enhance our products for our customers is paying off. Our United Next strategy is working and we remain on track to hit our financial targets."
Third-Quarter Financial Results
- Capacity up 15.7% compared to third-quarter 2022.
- Total operating revenue of $14.5 billion, up 12.5% compared to third-quarter 2022.
- TRASM down 2.8% compared to third-quarter 2022.
- CASM down 3.6%, and CASM-ex1 up 2.6%, compared to third-quarter 2022.
- Pre-tax income of $1.5 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 10.3%; adjusted pre-tax income1 of $1.6 billion, with an adjusted pre-tax margin1 of 10.8%.
- Net income of $1.1 billion, adjusted net income1 of $1.2 billion .
- Diluted earnings per share of $3.42, adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $3.65 .
- Average fuel price per gallon of $2.95 .
- Trailing twelve months adjusted net debt1 to adjusted EBITDAR1 of 2.5x.
Key Highlights
- United pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), ratified a new four-year contract with the company.
- Announced promotions of Michael Leskinen to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Josh Earnest to Executive Vice President of Communications and Advertising, and Terri Fariello to Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Global Public Policy.
- Introduced a new United First® seat that includes a wireless charging station in every arm rest and 13-inch seatback screens for domestic aircraft.
- Opened two new United Club? locations in Denver, including the airline's largest club - a 35,000 sq. ft. club with a modern take on the United Club experience.
- Announced the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund? increased its investment power to nearly $200 million and added eight new corporate partners, five months after its initial launch.
- Launched the industry-leading United Military Pilot Program giving full-time, active-duty U.S. military pilots access to conditional job offers as a First Officer with the airline.
Customer Experience
- Became the first U.S. airline to add braille to aircraft interiors.
- Onboarded new amenity kits for premium passengers in international, transcontinental, and Hawaii markets. In addition, introduced upgraded Saks Fifth Avenue bedding for United Polaris customers.
- Was awarded the World's Best Airline App by the World Aviation Festival for the airline's industry leading capabilities on making the day of travel easier.
- Named Favorite International Airline for the fourth year in a row and Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program for our MileagePlus program for the sixth year in a row by Trazee Travel.
- Partnered with Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, to create a brand-new Children's Travel Kit.
Operations
- Set the company's record for the highest daily average of revenue passengers ever carried in a quarter at more than 482,000 passengers.
- Achieved the most ever quarterly mainline (2,621) and widebody (324) daily departures in United's history.
- United Express achieved 30 days of 100% completion - the highest number ever for any quarter in history.
- Held the second highest third quarter seat factor in history behind third-quarter 2022.
Network
- Flew over 436 domestic markets on mainline aircraft this quarter - up from 367 in the third quarter of 2019.
- Made significant growth in the Denver market, reaching the most mainline departures in over 20 years at 300 daily departures, a 10% year-over-year seat capacity growth for the quarter, and daily departure increases on over 20 routes year-over-year.
- Announced a major international expansion to Asia, including the first nonstop service from the continental U.S. to Manila by a U.S. airline and the introduction of daily flights from the continental U.S. to Hong Kong and Tokyo - Narita, and a second daily flight to Taipei .
- Announced United's return to Beijing with daily nonstop service from San Francisco .
- Introduced 127 new, nonstop flights to select cities this fall to help college football fans travel to games.
Communities
- Announced an investment in Electric Power Systems, a company producing battery technology that can potentially be used for a broad suite of aerospace applications.
- Transported more than 110,000 lbs. of relief supplies in support of Maui Disaster Relief efforts. Through Miles on a Mission, United and MileagePlus members donated 55 million miles to relief efforts in Maui .
- Hosted over 100 volunteer events for United's 3rd Annual September of Service with more than 2,200 United employees volunteering more than 7,300 hours - the equivalent of over $232,000 in impact served. Throughout the month, United employees packed 304,000 meals, upcycled 12,000 amenity kits, collected nearly 350 lbs. of trash, and installed 6.24 kW of solar energy in communities across the globe.
- In partnership with DonorsChoose.org - pledged $1.25 million in support of aviation and STEM projects in classrooms across our seven hub markets and more.
- Partnered with Sesame Workshop during National Preparedness Month to reach children in need around the world, matching up to one million miles raised for the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street.
Earnings Call
UAL will hold a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial results, as well as its financial and operational outlook for fourth-quarter 2023 and beyond, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET . A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.
Outlook
This press release should be read in conjunction with the company's Investor Update issued in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement, which provides additional information on the company's business outlook (including certain financial and operational guidance) and is furnished with this press release with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Investor Update is also available at ir.united.com. Management will also discuss certain business outlook items, including providing an update of full year 2023 financial targets, during the quarterly earnings conference call.
The company's business outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release. Please see the section entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."
About United
At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York / Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
-tables attached-
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Nine Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
(In millions, except percentage changes and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating revenue:
Passenger revenue
$ 13,349
$ 11,653
14.6
$ 36,625
$ 28,830
27.0
Cargo
333
498
(33.1)
1,093
1,699
(35.7)
Other operating revenue
802
726
10.5
2,373
2,026
17.1
Total operating revenue
14,484
12,877
12.5
40,091
32,555
23.1
Operating expense:
Salaries and related costs
3,914
2,843
37.7
10,946
8,466
29.3
Aircraft fuel
3,342
3,755
(11.0)
9,336
9,796
(4.7)
Landing fees and other rent
801
639
25.4
2,283
1,919
19.0
Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs
684
619
10.5
2,072
1,553
33.4
Depreciation and amortization
663
610
8.7
1,987
1,832
8.5
Regional capacity purchase
592
596
(0.7)
1,806
1,728
4.5
Distribution expenses
516
482
7.1
1,406
1,101
27.7
Aircraft rent
46
65
(29.2)
151
193
(21.8)
Special charges
29
20
NM
902
124
NM
Other operating expenses
2,158
1,790
20.6
5,989
4,883
22.7
Total operating expense
12,745
11,419
11.6
36,878
31,595
16.7
Operating income
1,739
1,458
19.3
3,213
960
NM
Nonoperating income (expense):
Interest expense
(493)
(455)
8.4
(1,472)
(1,299)
13.3
Interest income
234
104
NM
620
142
NM
Interest capitalized
48
27
77.8
128
73
75.3
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net
(54)
28
NM
54
(12)
NM
Miscellaneous, net
11
(9)
NM
73
(4)
NM
Total nonoperating expense, net
(254)
(305)
(16.7)
(597)
(1,100)
(45.7)
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
1,485
1,153
28.8
2,616
(140)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
348
211
64.9
598
(34)
NM
Net income (loss)
$ 1,137
$ 942
20.7
$ 2,018
$ (106)
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 3.42
$ 2.86
19.6
$ 6.08
$ (0.33)
NM
Diluted weighted average shares
332.4
329.5
0.9
331.8
326.2
1.7
NM-Greater than 100% change or otherwise not meaningful.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS
Information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):
3Q 2023
Passenger
Revenue
Passenger
Revenue
vs.
3Q 2022
Passenger
Yield vs.
Available
Seat Miles
vs.
3Q 2022
3Q 2023
3Q 2023
Domestic
$ 7,670
8.7 %
(2.1 %)
(1.7 %)
10.9 %
42,345
36,726
Europe
2,931
17.5 %
4.9 %
7.9 %
12.1 %
17,500
15,159
Pacific
1,245
92.7 %
3.8 %
2.9 %
85.7 %
8,223
6,799
Latin America
1,091
3.6 %
(5.9 %)
(5.8 %)
10.1 %
7,245
6,341
Middle East/India/Africa
412
2.2 %
(2.5 %)
(2.2 %)
4.8 %
3,035
2,666
International
5,679
23.6 %
1.3 %
3.2 %
22.0 %
36,003
30,965
Consolidated
$ 13,349
14.6 %
(1.0 %)
0.0 %
15.7 %
78,348
67,691
Select operating statistics are as follows:
Three Months
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Nine Months
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Passengers (thousands) (a)
44,381
38,802
14.4
123,148
106,058
16.1
RPMs (millions) (b)
67,691
59,087
14.6
183,764
152,033
20.9
ASMs (millions) (c)
78,348
67,695
15.7
217,606
183,564
18.5
Passenger load factor: (d)
Consolidated
86.4 %
87.3 %
(0.9)
pts.
84.4 %
82.8 %
1.6
pts.
Domestic
86.7 %
87.0 %
(0.3)
pts.
85.0 %
85.1 %
(0.1)
pts.
International
86.0 %
87.6 %
(1.6)
pts.
83.8 %
79.7 %
4.1
pts.
PRASM (cents)
17.04
17.21
(1.0)
16.83
15.71
7.1
Total revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") (cents)
18.49
19.02
(2.8)
18.42
17.73
3.9
Average yield per RPM (cents) (e)
19.72
19.72
-
19.93
18.96
5.1
Cargo revenue ton miles (millions) (f)
766
733
4.5
2,265
2,276
(0.5)
Aircraft in fleet at end of period
1,335
1,320
1.1
1,335
1,320
1.1
Average stage length (miles) (g)
1,506
1,499
0.5
1,480
1,437
3.0
Employee headcount, as of September 30 (in thousands)
102.0
90.8
12.3
102.0
90.8
12.3
Cost per ASM ("CASM") (cents)
16.27
16.87
(3.6)
16.95
17.21
(1.5)
CASM-ex (cents) (h)
11.51
11.22
2.6
11.94
11.74
1.7
Average aircraft fuel price per gallon
$ 2.95
$ 3.81
(22.6)
$ 2.97
$ 3.67
(19.1)
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
1,132
985
14.9
3,146
2,672
17.7
(a)
The number of revenue passengers measured by each flight segment flown.
(b)
The number of scheduled miles flown by revenue passengers.
(c)
The number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of scheduled miles those seats are flown.
(d)
RPMs divided by ASMs.
(e)
The average passenger revenue received for each RPM flown.
(f)
The number of cargo revenue tons transported multiplied by the number of miles flown.
(g)
Average stage length equals the average distance a flight travels weighted for size of aircraft.
(h)
CASM-ex is CASM less the impact of fuel expense, profit sharing, special charges and third-party expenses. See NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION for a reconciliation of CASM-ex to CASM, the most comparable GAAP measure.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
CASM: CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel expense, and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges is useful to investors because those items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, flight academy, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel expense from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.
Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR: UAL also reports EBITDA and EBITDAR excluding special charges, nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net, nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees and nonoperating special termination benefits. UAL believes that adjusting for these items is useful to investors because they are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance.
Adjusted Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow: UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.
Adjusted Total Debt and Adjusted Net Debt: Adjusted total debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes current and long-term debt, operating lease obligations and finance lease obligations, current and noncurrent other financial liabilities and noncurrent pension and postretirement obligations. Adjusted net debt is adjusted total debt minus cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. UAL provides adjusted total debt and adjusted net debt because we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information for assessing the company's debt and debt-like obligation profile.
Three Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Nine Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASM-ex (cents)
CASM (GAAP)
16.27
16.87
(3.6)
16.95
17.21
(1.5)
Fuel expense
4.26
5.55
(23.2)
4.29
5.34
(19.7)
Special charges
0.04
0.03
NM
0.42
0.07
NM
Profit sharing
0.39
0.01
NM
0.24
-
NM
Third-party business expenses
0.07
0.06
16.7
0.06
0.06
-
CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)
11.51
11.22
2.6
11.94
11.74
1.7
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR (in millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss)
$ 1,137
$ 942
$ 2,018
$ (106)
$ 2,861
$ (752)
Adjusted for:
Depreciation and amortization
663
610
1,987
1,832
2,611
2,451
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income
211
324
724
1,084
1,015
1,484
Income tax (benefit) expense
348
211
598
(34)
885
(233)
Special charges
29
20
902
124
918
180
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
54
(28)
(54)
12
(86)
137
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
-
-
11
7
11
7
Special termination benefits
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,442
$ 2,079
$ 6,186
$ 2,919
$ 8,215
$ 3,259
Adjusted EBITDA margin
16.9 %
16.1 %
15.4 %
9.0 %
15.7 %
8.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,442
$ 2,079
$ 6,186
$ 2,919
$ 8,215
$ 3,259
Aircraft rent
46
65
151
193
210
256
Adjusted EBITDAR
$ 2,488
$ 2,144
$ 6,337
$ 3,112
$ 8,425
$ 3,515
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Capital Expenditures (in millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP)
$ 1,842
$ 1,328
$ 5,105
$ 2,280
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt,
118
-
677
-
Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,960
$ 1,328
$ 5,782
$ 2,280
Free Cash Flow (in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$ 880
$ 741
$ 7,821
$ 4,908
Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit
1,842
1,328
5,105
2,280
Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP)
$ (962)
$ (587)
$ 2,716
$ 2,628
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$ 880
$ 741
$ 7,821
$ 4,908
Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP)
1,960
1,328
5,782
2,280
Less aircraft operating lease additions
-
-
-
4
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$ (1,080)
$ (587)
$ 2,039
$ 2,624
September 30,
Increase/
(Decrease)
Adjusted total debt and Adjusted net debt (in millions)
2023
2022
Debt - current and noncurrent (GAAP)
$ 29,581
$ 31,445
$ (1,864)
Operating lease obligations - current and noncurrent
5,091
5,349
(258)
Finance lease obligations - current and noncurrent
342
184
158
Pension and postretirement liabilities - noncurrent
1,421
2,894
(1,473)
Other financial liabilities - current and noncurrent
1,692
1,398
294
Adjusted total debt (Non-GAAP)
$ 38,127
$ 41,270
(3,143)
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,478
$ 11,258
(3,780)
Short-term investments
9,608
7,437
2,171
Adjusted net debt
$ 21,041
$ 22,575
(1,534)
Adjusted net debt divided by twelve months ended September 30 adjusted EBITDAR
2.5
6.4
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
Three Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
Nine Months Ended
%
Increase/
(Decrease)
(in millions, except percentage changes and per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses (GAAP)
$ 12,745
$ 11,419
11.6
$ 36,878
$ 31,595
16.7
Special charges
29
20
NM
902
124
NM
Operating expenses, excluding special charges
12,716
11,399
11.6
35,976
31,471
14.3
Adjusted to exclude:
Fuel expense
3,342
3,755
(11.0)
9,336
9,796
(4.7)
Profit sharing
301
8
NM
521
8
NM
Third-party business expenses
52
40
30.0
139
110
26.4
Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
$ 9,021
$ 7,596
18.8
$ 25,980
$ 21,557
20.5
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 1,739
$ 1,458
19.3
$ 3,213
$ 960
NM
Special charges
29
20
NM
902
124
NM
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,768
$ 1,478
19.6
$ 4,115
$ 1,084
NM
Operating margin
12.0 %
11.3 %
0.7 pts
8.0 %
2.9 %
5.1 pts
Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP)
12.2 %
11.5 %
0.7 pts
10.3 %
3.3 %
7.0 pts
Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 1,485
$ 1,153
28.8
$ 2,616
$ (140)
NM
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges
29
20
NM
902
124
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
54
(28)
NM
(54)
12
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
-
-
NM
11
7
NM
Adjusted pre-tax income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,568
$ 1,145
36.9
$ 3,475
$ 3
NM
Pre-tax margin
10.3 %
9.0 %
1.3 pts.
6.5 %
(0.4) %
6.9 pts.
Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP)
10.8 %
8.9 %
1.9 pts.
8.7 %
- %
8.7 pts.
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 1,137
$ 942
20.7
$ 2,018
$ (106)
NM
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges
29
20
NM
902
124
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
54
(28)
NM
(54)
12
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
-
-
NM
11
7
NM
Income tax benefit on adjustments, net
(7)
(7)
NM
(204)
(17)
NM
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,213
$ 927
30.9
$ 2,673
$ 20
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$ 3.42
$ 2.86
19.6
$ 6.08
$ (0.33)
NM
Adjusted to exclude:
Special charges
0.09
0.06
NM
2.72
0.38
NM
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
0.16
(0.09)
NM
(0.16)
0.03
NM
Debt extinguishment and modification fees
-
-
NM
0.03
0.02
NM
Income tax benefit on adjustments, net
(0.02)
(0.02)
NM
(0.61)
(0.05)
NM
Dilutive share impact
-
-
NM
-
0.01
NM
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 3.65
$ 2.81
29.9
$ 8.06
$ 0.06
NM
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 7,478
$ 7,166
Short-term investments
9,608
9,248
Restricted cash
392
45
Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2023 - $14; 2022 - $11)
2,193
1,801
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2023 - $665; 2022 - $610)
1,513
1,109
Prepaid expenses and other
728
689
Total current assets
21,912
20,058
Total operating property and equipment, net
38,360
34,448
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,975
3,889
Other assets:
Goodwill
4,527
4,527
Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2023 - $1,486; 2022 - $1,472)
2,735
2,762
Restricted cash
240
210
Deferred income taxes
-
91
Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2023 - $27; 2022 - $21)
1,404
1,373
Total other assets
8,906
8,963
Total assets
$ 73,153
$ 67,358
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,206
$ 3,395
Accrued salaries and benefits
3,815
1,971
Advance ticket sales
8,392
7,555
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
2,969
2,693
Current maturities of long-term debt
3,649
2,911
Current maturities of operating leases
598
561
Current maturities of finance leases
271
104
Current maturities of other financial liabilities
44
23
Other
812
779
Total current liabilities
24,756
19,992
Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:
Long-term debt
25,932
28,283
Long-term obligations under operating leases
4,493
4,459
Long-term obligations under finance leases
71
115
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
4,107
3,982
Pension liability
800
747
Postretirement benefit liability
621
671
Deferred income taxes
472
-
Other financial liabilities
1,648
844
Other
1,400
1,369
Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits
39,544
40,470
Total stockholders' equity
8,853
6,896
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 73,153
$ 67,358
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 7,821
$ 4,908
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns
(5,105)
(2,280)
Purchases of short-term and other investments
(8,875)
(8,384)
Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments
8,614
1,061
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
20
184
Other, net
(17)
(23)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,363)
(9,442)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt and other financing liabilities, net of discounts and fees
1,685
210
Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities
(3,423)
(2,605)
Other, net
(31)
(77)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,769)
(2,472)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
689
(7,006)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
7,421
18,533
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 8,110
$ 11,527
Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:
Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other
$ 677
$ -
Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases
470
98
Lease modifications and lease conversions
438
61
Investment interests received in exchange for goods and services
25
93
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
NOTES (UNAUDITED)
Special charges and unrealized gains on investments, net include the following
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating:
Labor contract ratification bonuses
$ 1
$ -
$ 814
$ -
(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges
28
20
88
124
Total operating special charges
29
20
902
124
Nonoperating:
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
54
(28)
(54)
12
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees
-
-
11
7
Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
54
(28)
(43)
19
Total operating and nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net
83
(8)
859
143
Income tax benefit, net of valuation allowance
(7)
(7)
(204)
(17)
Total operating and non-operating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes
$ 76
$ (15)
$ 655
$ 126
Labor contract ratification bonuses: During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $814 million of expense associated with the agreements with the Air Line Pilots Association, the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers and other work groups.
(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $28 million and $88 million, respectively, of net charges primarily comprised of reserves for various legal matters, accelerated depreciation related to certain of the company's assets that will be retired early, an impairment of flight training equipment that is being sold and other gains and losses on the sale of assets.
During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company recorded $20 million and $124 million, respectively, of net charges primarily comprised of $94 million for various legal matters.
Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net: All amounts represent changes to the market value of equity investments.
Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees: During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company recorded $11 million of charges primarily related to the prepayment of $1 .0 billion of the outstanding principal amount under a 2021 term loan facility.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company recorded $7 million of charges primarily related to the early redemption of $400 million of the outstanding principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due 2022.
Effective tax rate:
The company's effective tax rates were as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
18.3 %
22.9 %
24.3 %
The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate, which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items.
