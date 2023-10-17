Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2023 | 22:36
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.: Lincoln Electric Announces 11% Dividend Increase

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.64 per share to $0.71 per share, or to $2.84 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.

"Our dividend increase reflects strong execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy, record cash flow generation, and confidence in our ability to continue to generate superior long-term value for our shareholders," said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

 
