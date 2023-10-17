Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.: Lincoln Electric Announces 11% Dividend Increase

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.64 per share to $0.71 per share, or to $2.84 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.



"Our dividend increase reflects strong execution of our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy, record cash flow generation, and confidence in our ability to continue to generate superior long-term value for our shareholders," said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Lincoln Electric