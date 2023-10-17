Tenable Holdings, Inc.: Tenable Selected by Chubu Electric Power Grid to Support Stable Power Delivery

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. the Exposure Management company, today announced that Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc. has chosen Tenable OT Security to ensure the supply of power in the Chubu region is not disrupted by cyberattacks and natural disasters.



Chubu Electric Power Grid is a power transmission and distribution company serving the Chubu region of Japan including the prefectures of Aichi, Mie, Gifu, Nagano, and Shizuoka (west of the Fuji River).

Amidst the rising complexity of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and the emergence of insider threats, Chubu Electric Power Grid recognized that preventive cyber risk hinges upon comprehensive knowledge of asset distribution and potential vulnerabilities. This sentiment resonates across senior management and the rest of the organization, highlighting cybersecurity's central role in fulfilling the company's core business objective - delivering a stable electricity supply. Chubu Electric Power Grid turned to Tenable to address this challenge.

"An oversight in understanding critical information such as asset locations and vulnerabilities could render us blind to ongoing attacks or hinder accurate risk assessment," said Hiroyuki Hasegawa, Security Strategy Manager, Systems Department, Chubu Electric Power Grid Co., Inc. "Historically, asset management was laborious and time-consuming because we relied heavily on manual processes. With the influx of threat data, the urgency to respond quickly to navigate threats efficiently became a priority. Tenable is the only solution that allows us to know where our assets are and how they are being used."

One of the deciding factors in selecting Tenable OT Security was its provision of Japanese language support. This was of considerable importance as the vulnerability information is shared with various stakeholders and the ease of local language helps with decision-making.

Other factors were the volume and depth of information on vulnerabilities that Tenable had accumulated and its ability to meet the unique requirements of control systems.

"Conventional asset management tools for IT systems typically involve agent software installation on individual assets for proactive data collection," said Hiroyuki Hasegawa. "However, within OT environments, this approach can potentially disrupt regular operations. Tenable OT Security stood out due to its seamless compatibility with the OT environment. By monitoring network traffic and conducting active query without the requirement for agent deployment, it aligns exceptionally well with the OT landscape."

Since the deployment, Tenable OT Security has made it easier for the company to visualize how assets are monitored and managed. Drawing from this, Chubu Electric Power Grid has outlined workflows, such as the sequence for implementing vulnerability management mechanisms and the designated responsibilities for reporting and monitoring new assets.

"Our first and greatest goal was to establish a foundation for asset management, prevent attacks through vulnerability management and speed up recovery, and we can confidently say that Tenable OT Security has helped us accomplish this," said Hiroyuki Hasegawa.

"Critical infrastructure services are essential to our way of life. If recent critical infrastructure attacks have taught us anything, it's that such incidents don't only impact the business, the implications are felt society-wide," said Naoya Kishima, country manager, Tenable Japan. "It has been proven multiple times in the industry that it will cost more to clean up after a cyberattack than to take a preventive approach to reduce cyber risk. Chubu Electric Power Grid is a shining example of an organization that has made safeguarding its operations using Tenable OT Security a strategic linchpin so it can deliver on its business objective."

