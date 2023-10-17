NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.69 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.91 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, a decrease of 11.5 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $5.99 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $5.42 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, an increase of approximately 10.5 percent.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.69 $ 2.54 $ 1.91 $ 5.99 $ 5.42 Adjustments: Investment losses on sales of securities, net 0.13 0.13 - 0.26 - Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - (1.13 ) - (1.13 ) - Tax effect of above noted adjustments (0.03 ) 0.25 - 0.22 - Diluted earnings per common share after adjustments $ 1.79 $ 1.79 $ 1.91 $ 5.34 $ 5.42

After considering the adjustments noted in the table above for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023 and 2022, net income per diluted common share was $1.79, compared to $1.91 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. Net income per diluted common share adjusted for the items noted in the table above was $5.34 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $5.42 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

"Despite a volatile economic backdrop, our firm continues to benefit from our unmatched ability to attract talent and create raving clients that refuse to leave us," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "We continued to deliver outsized growth to our already strong client deposit base, with our core deposits increasing by 10.1 percent annualized this quarter. The 2023 FDIC summary of deposits reflects significant market share growth over 2022 in all our major markets, validating both the exportability of our model and the sustainability of our outsized growth by taking market share from our larger, more vulnerable competitors.

"Additionally, during the quarter we continued to avoid certain asset classes and reduced our exposure in loan segments with elevated risks and expect that to continue for the next few quarters. Against that backdrop, we are also pleased that overall loan growth during the third quarter of 2023 was $790 million, or 10.1 percent linked-quarter annualized.

"We also added 29 revenue producers during the third quarter. Going forward, I have asked our line leadership to accelerate their efforts to recruit the best relationship bankers in our markets in order to seize on the vulnerabilities that exist at many of our larger competitors. It is this ability to attract market-leading revenue producers that enables us to continue compounding earnings and growing tangible book value more reliably than peers, even in a very challenging operating environment. Historically, our operating leverage has compared favorably to our peers; however, given the outsized number of non-revenue support hires we have invested in over the last few years, I would now expect our focus on recruiting more revenue producers to yield an even stronger operating leverage advantage for us as we move into 2024."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH AND LIQUIDITY:

Total assets at Sept. 30, 2023 were $47.5 billion, an increase of approximately $6.5 billion from Sept. 30, 2022 and $647.8 million from June 30, 2023, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15.9 percent and a linked-quarter annualized increase of 5.5 percent, respectively. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows:

Balances at Linked- Quarter Annualized % Change Balances at Year-over-Year % Change (dollars in thousands) Sept. 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2022 Loans $ 31,943,284 $ 31,153,290 10.1 % $ 27,711,694 15.3 % Securities 6,882,276 6,623,457 15.6 % 6,481,018 6.2 % Other interest-earning assets 3,512,452 4,001,844 (48.9 )% 2,225,435 57.8 % Total interest-earning assets $ 42,338,012 $ 41,778,591 5.4 % $ 36,418,147 16.3 % Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,324,325 $ 8,436,799 (5.3 )% $ 10,567,873 (21.2 )% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 25,282,458 24,343,968 15.4 % 20,180,944 25.3 % Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 7,420,341 7,731,082 (16.1 )% 4,444,868 66.9 % Total funding $ 41,027,124 $ 40,511,849 5.1 % $ 35,193,685 16.6 %

(1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 including reciprocating time and money market deposits. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt.

Approximately 54 percent of third quarter 2023 loan growth was related to commercial and industrial and owner-occupied commercial real estate categories, two segments the firm intends to continue to emphasize for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, the firm acquired $583.6 million in floating rate US treasuries offset by the sale of $129.7 million in other investment securities, premium amortization and market value adjustments.

On-balance sheet liquidity, defined as cash and cash equivalents plus unpledged securities, remained strong, totaling $7.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023, representing a $381 million decrease from the on-balance sheet liquidity level of $7.8 billion as of June 30, 2023.

"As we entered the third quarter, we expected three important deposit related trends to materialize for our firm," Turner said. "First, we believed that we would continue to grow our core deposit base more rapidly than peers. Our core deposits increased by 10.1 percent linked-quarter annualized in the third quarter, which we believe is exceptional in this environment. Second, we also believed the rate of decrease in noninterest bearing deposits should begin to subside, which it has. Demand deposit contraction in the third quarter was only $112.5 million, compared to $581.6 million and $794.3 million in the second and first quarters of 2023, respectively. And third, we expected the rate of increase in our overall deposit costs would lessen, which it did, having increased by 40 basis points in the third quarter, compared to 49 basis points and 63 basis points in the second and first quarters, respectively. We are pleased to see these three critical trends improve during the third quarter and are optimistic about continued improvement as we enter the fourth quarter of 2023."

PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH:

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023 were $194.8 million and $662.4 million, respectively, a decrease of 7.8 percent and an increase of 17.1 percent, respectively, from the $211.3 million and $565.7 million, respectively, recognized in the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Three months ended Nine months ended Sept. 30, Sept. 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 317,242 $ 305,784 3.7 % $ 944,866 $ 809,833 16.7 % Noninterest income 90,797 104,805 (13.4 )% 354,165 333,803 6.1 % Total revenues 408,039 410,589 (0.6 )% 1,299,031 1,143,636 13.6 % Noninterest expense 213,233 199,253 7.0 % 636,601 577,952 10.1 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 194,806 211,336 (7.8 )% 662,430 565,684 17.1 % Adjustments: Investment losses (gains) on sales of securities, net 9,727 (217 ) NM 19,688 (156 ) NM Gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of sale leaseback - - NM (85,692 ) - NM ORE expense (benefit) 33 (90 ) NM 190 101 88.1 % Adjusted PPNR $ 204,566 $ 211,029 (3.1 )% $ 596,616 $ 565,629 5.5 %

Revenue per fully diluted common share was $5.35 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.43 for the second quarter of 2023 and $5.40 for the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 0.9 percent year-over-year. Excluding net losses on sales of investment securities and ORE expense, revenue per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.49.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 was $317.2 million, compared to $315.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $305.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a year-over-year growth rate of 3.7 percent.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 was $90.8 million, compared to $173.8 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $104.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decrease of 13.4 percent. Gain on the sale of fixed assets was $87,000 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $85.7 million and $227,000, respectively, for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and Sept. 30, 2022. The quarter ended June 30, 2023 included a gain on the sale of fixed assets as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023 of $85.7 million. Net losses on the sale of investment securities were $9.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $10.0 million in net losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $217,000 in net gains for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, a year-over-year increase of 17.3 percent. During the third quarter of 2023, mortgage loans sold resulted in a $2.0 million net gain, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $25.0 million for the third quarter 2023, compared to $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $41.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, a year-over-year decline of 39.6 percent. The firm estimated that BHG's overall impact to Pinnacle's earnings for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to $0.52, down from $1.09 for the comparable period in 2022, in each case, after considering reasonable funding costs to support the investment. BHG's impact on Pinnacle's earnings declined from 20.2 percent of Pinnacle's 2022 total diluted earnings per common share to 8.6 percent of Pinnacle's 2023 total diluted earnings per share. BHG's loan originations decreased to $1.0 billion in the third quarter 2023 compared to $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023 and $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $435 million in the third quarter 2023 compared to approximately $523 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $555 million in the third quarter of 2022. BHG also sold $564 million in loans to private investors during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $557 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $452 million in the third quarter of 2022. BHG increased its reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses to $213.5 million, or 6.44 percent of loans held for investment at Sept. 30, 2023, compared to 5.99 percent at June 30, 2023. BHG decreased its accrual for losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments for loans previously sold through its community bank auction platform to $350.3 million, or 5.46 percent of the loans that have been previously sold and were unpaid, at Sept. 30, 2023 compared to 5.87 percent at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023 was $213.2 million, compared to $211.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $199.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.0 percent. Salaries and employee benefits were $130.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $132.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a slight year-over-year increase. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense on a linked-quarter basis was primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in the costs related to the firm's annual cash and equity incentive plans. Offsetting this decrease in part was the impact of an increase in full-time equivalent associates, to 3,329.5 at Sept. 30, 2023 from 3,184.5 at Sept. 30, 2022, a year-over-year increase of 4.6 percent. Equipment and occupancy costs were $36.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $33.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $27.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 32.3 percent. Contributing to the year-over-year increase is the impact of the sale leaseback transaction completed in the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense categories, other than those specifically noted above, were $46.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $41.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 10.9 percent.



"To grow net interest income in this environment on a linked-quarter basis is a great achievement," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "The net reduction in fee income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter was largely attributable to the $85.7 million gain on sale of fixed assets recognized in connection with a sale-leaseback transaction during the prior quarter.

"BHG had a stronger quarter than we originally anticipated. Even though their pipelines remain strong and credit costs improved during the quarter, our 2023 outlook for BHG remains essentially unchanged at this time. Thus, we believe BHG's fourth quarter results will not be as strong as the last two quarters. Excluding the impact of BHG, the sale-leaseback transaction in the second quarter and the bond losses experienced in the second and third quarters, third quarter fee income increased slightly over the second quarter."

SOUNDNESS AND PROFITABILITY:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.20 % 3.47 % 3.22 % 3.18 % Efficiency ratio 52.26 % 43.26 % 48.53 % 49.01 % 50.54 % Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.71 % 1.42 % 1.35 % 1.40 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 13.43 % 21.06 % 17.40 % 16.62 % 16.89 %

As of September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.3 % 12.5 % 13.0 % Average loan to deposit ratio 82.80 % 84.94 % 81.61 % Uninsured/uncollateralized deposits to total deposits 28.89 % 28.31 % 39.71 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.3 % Book value per common share $ 73.23 $ 73.32 $ 67.07 Tangible book value per common share $ 48.78 $ 48.85 $ 42.44 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 4.60 % 3.30 % 2.60 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.04 %

(1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.

Net interest margin was 3.06 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.20 percent for the second quarter of 2023 and 3.47 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.22 percent for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to 3.18 percent for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $31.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $18.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and $11.0 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.23 percent.

Nonperforming assets were $46.0 million at Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $47.4 million at June 30, 2023 and $41.9 million at Sept. 30, 2022, up 9.7 percent over the same quarter last year. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at Sept. 30, 2023 was 806.0 percent, compared to 762.0 percent at June 30, 2023 and 844.5 percent at Sept. 30, 2022.

Classified assets were $218.9 million at Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $153.9 million at June 30, 2023 and $107.9 at Sept. 30, 2022, up more than 100 percent over the same quarter last year.

"Although our net interest margin declined on a linked-quarter basis by approximately 14 basis points, we are pleased that the size of the decline was lower than what we experienced over the last several quarters," Carpenter said. "Increased deposit pricing and the continued reduction in our noninterest-bearing deposit account balances were again the primary contributors to our decreased net interest margin.

"Our investment securities portfolio, including both the held-to-maturity and available-for-sale portfolios, continues to perform well for us. Approximately 35 percent of our available-for-sale securities portfolio is effectively indexed to floating rates, which we consider to be a meaningful advantage. Despite this advantage, the impact of increased market interest rates on investment securities caused our accumulated other comprehensive loss to increase by $127 million this quarter, contributing to a slight decline in our tangible book value per share from $48.85 at June 30, 2023 to $48.78 at Sept. 30, 2023.

"Lastly, net charge-offs increased this quarter primarily due to a single loan acquired through our syndication platform. At June 30, 2023, we had placed this loan on nonperforming status and allocated approximately 50 percent of the loan to our allowance for credit losses. We were notified during the third quarter by the lead syndication bank that the borrower filed for bankruptcy protection, which prompted us to charge off substantially all of this loan, or $9.5 million, during the third quarter.

"Nevertheless, our asset quality metrics such as past due loans, classified assets and nonperforming loans continue to perform at historically low levels. Our strong credit culture, as well as operating in some of the best markets in the U.S., enable our portfolio to continue performing at peer-leading levels of classified and nonperforming loans."

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS

On Oct. 17, 2023, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Nov. 24, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 3, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on Dec. 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 16, 2023. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA according to 2023 deposit data from the FDIC, is listed by Forbes among the top 25 banks in the nation and earned a spot on the 2022 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its sixth consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also listed in Fortune magazine as the second best company to work for in the U.S. for women. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America's Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle owns a 49 percent interest in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), which provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare practitioners and other professionals. Great Place to Work and FORTUNE ranked BHG No. 4 on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in New York State in the small/medium business category.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $47.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2023. As the second-largest bank holding company in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets and their surrounding communities.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 279,652 $ 268,649 $ 168,010 Restricted cash 17,356 31,447 18,636 Interest-bearing due from banks 2,855,094 877,286 1,616,878 Cash and cash equivalents 3,152,102 1,177,382 1,803,524 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 500,000 513,276 528,999 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,863,697 3,558,870 3,542,601 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.6 billion, $2.7 billion, and $2.5 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million, $1.6 million, and $1.6 million at Sept. 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively) 3,018,579 3,079,050 2,938,417 Consumer loans held-for-sale 119,489 42,237 45,509 Commercial loans held-for-sale 20,513 21,093 15,413 Loans 31,943,284 29,041,605 27,711,694 Less allowance for credit losses (346,192 ) (300,665 ) (288,088 ) Loans, net 31,597,092 28,740,940 27,423,606 Premises and equipment, net 252,669 327,885 320,273 Equity method investment 480,996 443,185 425,892 Accrued interest receivable 177,390 161,182 110,170 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,973 1,846,466 Core deposits and other intangible assets 29,216 34,555 35,666 Other real estate owned 2,555 7,952 7,787 Other assets 2,462,519 2,015,441 1,955,795 Total assets $ 47,523,790 $ 41,970,021 $ 41,000,118 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,324,325 $ 9,812,744 $ 10,567,873 Interest-bearing 10,852,086 7,884,605 7,549,510 Savings and money market accounts 14,306,359 13,774,534 12,712,809 Time 4,813,039 3,489,355 2,859,857 Total deposits 38,295,809 34,961,238 33,690,049 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 195,999 194,910 190,554 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,110,598 464,436 889,248 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,718 424,055 423,834 Accrued interest payable 67,442 19,478 10,202 Other liabilities 591,583 386,512 454,119 Total liabilities 41,686,149 36,450,629 35,658,006 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.8 million, 76.5 million and 76.4 million shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2023, Dec. 31, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively 76,753 76,454 76,413 Additional paid-in capital 3,097,702 3,074,867 3,066,527 Retained earnings 2,745,934 2,341,706 2,224,736 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (299,874 ) (190,761 ) (242,690 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,837,641 5,519,392 5,342,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,523,790 $ 41,970,021 $ 41,000,118 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 508,963 $ 478,896 $ 315,935 $ 1,419,761 $ 795,164 Securities Taxable 36,525 31,967 18,204 97,850 41,977 Tax-exempt 24,185 24,603 21,408 72,590 58,752 Federal funds sold and other 57,621 39,773 16,217 118,371 26,864 Total interest income 627,294 575,239 371,764 1,708,572 922,757 Interest expense: Deposits 280,305 228,668 55,189 685,562 83,620 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,071 783 182 2,449 320 FHLB advances and other borrowings 28,676 30,395 10,609 75,695 28,984 Total interest expense 310,052 259,846 65,980 763,706 112,924 Net interest income 317,242 315,393 305,784 944,866 809,833 Provision for credit losses 26,826 31,689 27,493 77,282 43,120 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 290,416 283,704 278,291 867,584 766,713 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 12,665 12,180 10,906 36,563 33,552 Investment services 13,253 14,174 10,780 39,022 34,676 Insurance sales commissions 2,882 3,252 2,928 10,598 9,518 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 2,012 1,567 1,117 5,632 7,333 Investment losses (gains) on sales, net (9,727 ) (9,961 ) 217 (19,688 ) 156 Trust fees 6,640 6,627 5,706 19,696 17,744 Income from equity method investment 24,967 26,924 41,341 70,970 124,461 Gain on sale of fixed assets 87 85,724 227 85,946 425 Other noninterest income 38,018 33,352 31,583 105,426 105,938 Total noninterest income 90,797 173,839 104,805 354,165 333,803 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 130,344 132,443 129,910 398,495 378,373 Equipment and occupancy 36,900 33,706 27,886 100,959 80,343 Other real estate, net 33 58 (90 ) 190 101 Marketing and other business development 5,479 5,664 4,958 17,085 13,494 Postage and supplies 2,621 2,863 2,795 8,303 7,486 Amortization of intangibles 1,765 1,780 1,951 5,339 5,873 Other noninterest expense 36,091 35,127 31,843 106,230 92,282 Total noninterest expense 213,233 211,641 199,253 636,601 577,952 Income before income taxes 167,980 245,902 183,843 585,148 522,564 Income tax expense 35,377 48,603 35,185 117,975 99,669 Net income 132,603 197,299 148,658 467,173 422,895 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (11,394 ) (11,394 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,805 $ 193,501 $ 144,860 $ 455,779 $ 411,501 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.69 $ 2.55 $ 1.91 $ 6.00 $ 5.43 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.69 $ 2.54 $ 1.91 $ 5.99 $ 5.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 76,044,182 76,030,081 75,761,930 75,998,965 75,723,129 Diluted 76,201,916 76,090,321 75,979,056 76,102,622 75,945,469 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred Stock Amount Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comp. Income (Loss), net Total Shareholders' Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits - 14 14 264 - - 278 Preferred dividends paid ($50.64 per share) - - - - (11,394 ) - (11,394 ) Common dividends paid ($0.66 per share) - - - - (51,115 ) (51,115 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures - 207 207 (169 ) - - 38 Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (46 ) (46 ) (4,657 ) - - (4,703 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 95 95 (5,595 ) - - (5,500 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - - 30,882 - - 30,882 Net income - - - - 422,895 - 422,895 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (349,876 ) (349,876 ) Balance at Sept. 30, 2022 $ 217,126 76,413 $ 76,413 $ 3,066,527 $ 2,224,736 $ (242,690 ) $ 5,342,112 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits - 40 40 931 - - 971 Preferred dividends paid ($50.64 per share) - - - - (11,394 ) - (11,394 ) Common dividends paid ($0.66 per share) - - - - (51,551 ) - (51,551 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures - 219 219 (219 ) - - - Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - (53 ) (53 ) (3,712 ) - - (3,765 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits - 93 93 (3,738 ) - - (3,645 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units - - - 29,573 - - 29,573 Net income - - - - 467,173 - 467,173 Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (109,113 ) (109,113 ) Balance at Sept. 30, 2023 $ 217,126 76,753 $ 76,753 $ 3,097,702 $ 2,745,934 $ (299,874 ) $ 5,837,641

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 11,307,611 10,983,911 10,723,327 10,241,362 9,748,994 9,295,808 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 3,944,616 3,845,359 3,686,796 3,587,257 3,426,271 3,243,018 Commercial real estate - investment loans 5,957,426 5,682,652 5,556,484 5,277,454 5,122,127 4,909,598 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 1,490,184 1,488,236 1,331,249 1,265,165 1,042,854 951,998 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 4,768,780 4,692,673 4,531,285 4,435,046 4,271,913 4,047,051 Construction and land development loans 3,942,143 3,904,774 3,909,024 3,679,498 3,548,970 3,386,866 Consumer and other loans 532,524 555,685 559,706 555,823 550,565 498,757 Total loans 31,943,284 31,153,290 30,297,871 29,041,605 27,711,694 26,333,096 Allowance for credit losses (346,192 ) (337,459 ) (313,841 ) (300,665 ) (288,088 ) (272,483 ) Securities 6,882,276 6,623,457 6,878,831 6,637,920 6,481,018 6,553,893 Total assets 47,523,790 46,875,982 45,119,587 41,970,021 41,000,118 40,121,292 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,324,325 8,436,799 9,018,439 9,812,744 10,567,873 11,058,198 Total deposits 38,295,809 37,722,661 36,178,553 34,961,238 33,690,049 32,595,303 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 195,999 163,774 149,777 194,910 190,554 199,585 FHLB advances 2,110,598 2,200,917 2,166,508 464,436 889,248 1,289,059 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,718 424,497 424,276 424,055 423,834 423,614 Total shareholders' equity 5,837,641 5,843,759 5,684,128 5,519,392 5,342,112 5,315,239 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 31,529,854 30,882,205 29,633,640 28,402,197 27,021,031 25,397,389 Securities 6,801,285 6,722,247 6,765,126 6,537,262 6,542,026 6,446,774 Federal funds sold and other 4,292,956 3,350,705 2,100,757 1,828,588 2,600,978 2,837,679 Total earning assets 42,624,095 40,955,157 38,499,523 36,768,047 36,164,035 34,681,842 Total assets 47,266,199 45,411,961 42,983,854 41,324,251 40,464,649 38,780,786 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,515,733 8,599,781 9,332,317 10,486,233 10,926,069 10,803,439 Total deposits 38,078,665 36,355,859 35,291,775 34,177,281 33,108,415 31,484,100 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 184,681 162,429 219,082 199,610 215,646 216,846 FHLB advances 2,132,638 2,352,045 1,130,356 701,813 1,010,865 1,095,531 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,855 426,712 426,564 427,503 426,267 427,191 Total shareholders' equity 5,898,196 5,782,239 5,605,604 5,433,274 5,403,244 5,316,219 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 627,294 575,239 506,039 451,178 371,764 292,376 Interest expense 310,052 259,846 193,808 131,718 65,980 27,802 Net interest income 317,242 315,393 312,231 319,460 305,784 264,574 Provision for credit losses 26,826 31,689 18,767 24,805 27,493 12,907 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 290,416 283,704 293,464 294,655 278,291 251,667 Noninterest income 90,797 173,839 89,529 82,321 104,805 125,502 Noninterest expense 213,233 211,641 211,727 202,047 199,253 196,038 Income before income taxes 167,980 245,902 171,266 174,929 183,843 181,131 Income tax expense 35,377 48,603 33,995 37,082 35,185 36,004 Net income 132,603 197,299 137,271 137,847 148,658 145,127 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,805 193,501 133,473 134,049 144,860 141,329 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.08 % 1.71 % 1.26 % 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.46 % Return on avg. equity (1) 8.66 % 13.42 % 9.66 % 9.79 % 10.64 % 10.66 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 9.00 % 13.95 % 10.05 % 10.20 % 11.08 % 11.12 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 13.43 % 21.06 % 15.43 % 15.95 % 17.40 % 17.62 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (14) 11.35 % 11.04 % 12.07 % 12.26 % 12.34 % 12.63 % Net interest margin (2) 3.06 % 3.20 % 3.40 % 3.60 % 3.47 % 3.17 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 22.25 % 35.53 % 22.28 % 20.49 % 25.53 % 32.17 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 0.76 % 1.54 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.30 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 1.79 % 1.87 % 2.00 % 1.94 % 1.95 % 2.03 % Efficiency ratio (4) 52.26 % 43.26 % 52.70 % 50.29 % 48.53 % 50.26 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 82.80 % 84.94 % 83.97 % 83.10 % 81.61 % 80.67 % Securities to total assets 14.48 % 14.13 % 15.25 % 15.82 % 15.81 % 16.34 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 31,529,854 $ 508,963 6.50 % $ 27,021,031 $ 315,935 4.73 % Securities Taxable 3,542,383 36,525 4.09 % 3,436,460 18,204 2.10 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,258,902 24,185 3.51 % 3,105,566 21,408 3.28 % Interest-bearing due from banks 3,553,640 51,109 5.71 % 1,491,338 8,666 2.31 % Resell agreements 503,153 3,258 2.57 % 920,786 5,616 2.42 % Federal funds sold - - - % - - - % Other 236,163 3,254 5.47 % 188,854 1,935 4.06 % Total interest-earning assets 42,624,095 $ 627,294 5.95 % 36,164,035 $ 371,764 4.20 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,877,340 1,883,350 Other nonearning assets 2,764,764 2,417,264 Total assets $ 47,266,199 $ 40,464,649 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 10,414,869 98,974 3.77 % 6,763,990 18,008 1.06 % Savings and money market 14,131,277 128,453 3.61 % 12,765,435 29,347 0.91 % Time 5,016,786 52,878 4.18 % 2,652,921 7,834 1.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 29,562,932 280,305 3.76 % 22,182,346 55,189 0.99 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 184,681 1,071 2.30 % 215,646 182 0.34 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,132,638 22,710 4.22 % 1,010,865 5,762 2.26 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,855 5,966 5.54 % 426,267 4,847 4.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,307,106 310,052 3.81 % 23,835,124 65,980 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,515,733 - - 10,926,069 - - Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 40,822,839 $ 310,052 3.01 % 34,761,193 $ 65,980 0.75 % Other liabilities 545,164 300,212 Shareholders' equity 5,898,196 5,403,244 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 47,266,199 $ 40,464,649 Net interest income $ 317,242 $ 305,784 Net interest spread (3) 2.14 % 3.10 % Net interest margin (4) 3.06 % 3.47 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $12.0 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended September 30, 2023 would have been 2.94% compared to a net interest spread of 3.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Average Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 30,688,846 $ 1,419,761 6.27 % $ 25,433,939 $ 795,164 4.27 % Securities Taxable 3,482,068 97,850 3.76 % 3,400,046 41,977 1.65 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,280,951 72,590 3.53 % 2,978,901 58,752 3.18 % Interest-bearing due from banks 2,522,300 100,275 5.32 % 2,050,401 12,580 0.82 % Resell agreements 508,467 9,960 2.62 % 1,175,119 10,674 1.21 % Federal funds sold - - - % - - - % Other 225,402 8,136 4.83 % 179,293 3,610 2.69 % Total interest-earning assets 40,708,034 $ 1,708,572 5.72 % 35,217,699 $ 922,757 3.61 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,879,100 1,876,614 Other nonearning assets 2,649,291 2,206,600 Total assets $ 45,236,425 $ 39,300,913 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 9,199,603 227,263 3.30 % 6,560,068 26,741 0.54 % Savings and money market 14,063,699 335,997 3.19 % 12,479,841 43,542 0.47 % Time 4,509,386 122,302 3.63 % 2,272,063 13,337 0.78 % Total interest-bearing deposits 27,772,688 685,562 3.30 % 21,311,972 83,620 0.52 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 188,605 2,449 1.74 % 204,251 320 0.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,875,351 58,284 4.16 % 998,828 15,467 2.07 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 426,711 17,411 5.46 % 431,681 13,517 4.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,263,355 763,706 3.37 % 22,946,732 112,924 0.66 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,812,953 - - 10,737,610 - - Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 39,076,308 $ 763,706 2.61 % 33,684,342 $ 112,924 0.45 % Other liabilities 396,965 266,018 Shareholders' equity 5,763,152 5,350,553 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,236,425 $ 39,300,913 Net interest income $ 944,866 $ 809,833 Net interest spread (3) 2.35 % 2.95 % Net interest margin (4) 3.22 % 3.18 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $34.1 million of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $28.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 would have been 3.11% compared to a net interest spread of 3.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 42,950 44,289 36,988 38,116 34,115 15,459 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 3,019 3,105 7,802 7,952 7,787 8,237 Total nonperforming assets $ 45,969 47,394 44,790 46,068 41,902 23,696 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 4,969 5,257 5,284 4,406 6,757 3,840 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 7,010 7,415 7,684 8,060 8,759 9,194 Net loan charge-offs $ 18,093 9,771 7,291 11,729 10,983 877 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 806.0 % 762.0 % 848.5 % 788.8 % 844.5 % 1,762.6 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.11 % Potential problem loans 0.42 % 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.03 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (6) 4.6 % 3.3 % 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.9 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (5) 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.01 % Interest rates and yields: Loans 6.50 % 6.30 % 6.00 % 5.54 % 4.73 % 4.07 % Securities 3.81 % 3.66 % 3.47 % 3.19 % 2.66 % 2.29 % Total earning assets 5.95 % 5.74 % 5.45 % 5.02 % 4.20 % 3.49 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 2.92 % 2.52 % 2.03 % 1.40 % 0.66 % 0.23 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2.30 % 1.93 % 1.10 % 0.94 % 0.34 % 0.15 % FHLB advances 4.22 % 4.20 % 3.94 % 3.04 % 2.26 % 1.92 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 5.54 % 5.44 % 5.38 % 4.98 % 4.51 % 4.04 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3.01 % 2.65 % 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.75 % 0.34 % Capital and other ratios (6): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.3 % 12.5 % 12.6 % 13.2 % 13.0 % 13.2 % Common equity Tier one 10.3 % 10.2 % 9.9 % 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.2 % Tier one risk-based 10.9 % 10.8 % 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.9 % Total risk-based 12.8 % 12.7 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 12.6 % 12.9 % Leverage 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.4 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % Tier one risk-based 11.2 % 11.1 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % Total risk-based 12.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 11.7 % Leverage 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (17) 83.1 % 84.5 % 88.5 % 85.9 % 85.4 % 87.4 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (17) 256.4 % 256.7 % 261.1 % 249.6 % 244.0 % 250.2 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Per share data: Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.69 2.55 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.79 1.80 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.69 2.54 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.79 1.79 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 Common dividends per share $ 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 73.23 73.32 71.24 69.35 67.07 66.74 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 48.78 48.85 46.75 44.74 42.44 42.08 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.35 6.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 5.48 5.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 67.04 56.65 55.16 73.40 81.10 72.31 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 75.95 57.93 82.79 87.81 87.66 91.42 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 56.41 46.17 52.51 70.74 68.68 68.56 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 22.70 23.75 24.15 25.35 25.33 25.19 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 23.85 24.90 25.71 25.60 26.23 26.44 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 21.54 19.95 20.77 23.11 24.76 24.75 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 198,247 192,948 120,146 134,514 181,139 239,736 Gross fees (8) $ 4,350 4,133 2,795 3,149 3,189 6,523 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 2.19 % 2.14 % 2.33 % 2.34 % 1.76 % 2.72 % Net gain (loss) on residential mortgage loans sold $ 2,012 1,567 2,053 (65 ) 1,117 2,150 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (13) $ (9,727 ) (9,961 ) - - 217 - Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (9) $ 9,041,716 9,007,230 8,634,339 8,049,125 7,220,405 6,761,480 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 5,047,128 5,084,592 4,855,951 4,560,752 4,162,639 4,207,406 Core deposits (10) $ 33,606,783 32,780,767 32,054,111 31,301,077 30,748,817 30,011,444 Core deposits to total funding (10) 81.9 % 80.9 % 82.4 % 86.8 % 87.4 % 87.0 % Risk-weighted assets $ 39,527,086 38,853,588 38,117,659 36,216,901 35,281,315 33,366,074 Number of offices 128 127 126 123 120 119 Total core deposits per office $ 262,553 258,116 254,398 254,480 256,240 252,197 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 14,274 14,166 13,750 12,948 12,875 13,052 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 486.2 593.0 496.5 491.8 511.5 509.0 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 254.1 256.5 261.7 247.3 248.2 255.8 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 3,329.5 3,309.0 3,281.5 3,241.5 3,184.5 3,074.0 Associate retention rate (11) 93.6 % 94.1 % 93.8 % 93.8 % 93.6 % 93.3 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 317,242 315,393 305,784 944,866 809,833 Noninterest income 90,797 173,839 104,805 354,165 333,803 Total revenues 408,039 489,232 410,589 1,299,031 1,143,636 Less: Investment losses (gains) on sales of securities, net 9,727 9,961 (217 ) 19,688 (156 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - (85,692 ) - (85,692 ) - Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 417,766 413,501 410,372 1,233,027 1,143,480 Noninterest expense $ 213,233 211,641 199,253 636,601 577,952 Less: ORE expense (benefit) 33 58 (90 ) 190 101 Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 213,200 211,583 199,343 636,411 577,851 Pre-tax income $ 167,980 245,902 183,843 585,148 522,564 Provision for credit losses 26,826 31,689 27,493 77,282 43,120 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 194,806 277,591 211,336 662,430 565,684 Less: Adjustments noted above 9,760 (75,673 ) (307 ) (65,814 ) (55 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (12) $ 204,566 201,918 211,029 596,616 565,629 Noninterest income $ 90,797 173,839 104,805 354,165 333,803 Less: Adjustments noted above 9,727 (75,731 ) (217 ) (66,004 ) (156 ) Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 100,524 98,108 104,588 288,161 333,647 Efficiency ratio (4) 52.26 % 43.26 % 48.53 % 49.01 % 50.54 % Adjustments noted above (1.23 )% 7.91 % 0.05 % 2.60 % (0.01 )% Efficiency ratio excluding adjustments noted above (4) 51.03 % 51.17 % 48.58 % 51.61 % 50.53 % Total average assets $ 47,266,199 45,411,961 40,464,649 45,236,425 39,300,913 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 0.76 % 1.54 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.14 % Less: Adjustments noted above 0.08 % (0.67 )% - % (0.20 )% - % Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 0.84 % 0.87 % 1.03 % 0.85 % 1.14 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 1.79 % 1.87 % 1.95 % 1.88 % 1.97 % Adjustments as noted above - % - % - % - % - % Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.79 % 1.87 % 1.95 % 1.88 % 1.97 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 128,805 193,501 133,473 134,049 144,860 141,329 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net 9,727 9,961 - - (217 ) - Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - (85,692 ) - - - - ORE expense (benefit) 33 58 99 179 (90 ) 86 Tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) (2,440 ) 18,918 (25 ) (47 ) 80 (22 ) Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 136,125 136,746 133,547 134,181 144,633 141,393 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.69 2.55 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net 0.13 0.13 - - - - Adjustment due to gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - (1.13 ) - - - - Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) - - - - - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) (0.03 ) 0.25 - - - - Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 1.79 1.80 1.76 1.77 1.91 1.87 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.69 2.54 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net 0.13 0.13 - - - - Adjustment due to gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction - (1.13 ) - - - - Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) - - - - - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) (0.03 ) 0.25 - - - - Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 1.79 1.79 1.76 1.76 1.91 1.86 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.35 6.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 Adjustments due to revenue-impacting items as noted above 0.13 (1.00 ) - - - - Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments due to revenue-impacting items as noted above $ 5.48 5.43 5.28 5.27 5.40 5.14 Book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 73.23 73.32 71.24 69.35 67.07 66.74 Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets (24.45 ) (24.47 ) (24.49 ) (24.61 ) (24.63 ) (24.66 ) Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (7) $ 48.78 48.85 46.75 44.74 42.44 42.08 Equity method investment (15) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 24,967 26,924 19,079 21,005 41,341 49,465 Funding cost to support investment 6,546 6,005 5,768 5,438 4,680 3,887 Pre-tax impact of BHG 18,421 20,919 13,311 15,567 36,661 45,578 Income tax expense at statutory rates (16) 4,605 5,230 3,328 4,069 9,583 11,914 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 13,816 15,689 9,983 11,498 27,078 33,664 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.18 0.21 0.13 0.15 0.36 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.18 0.21 0.13 0.15 0.36 0.44 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sept. 30, 2023 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 455,779 411,501 Investment losses on sales of securities, net 19,688 (156 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction (85,692 ) - ORE expense 190 101 Tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) 16,454 14 Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 406,419 411,460 Basic earnings per common share $ 6.00 5.43 Adjustment due to investment losses on sales of securities, net 0.26 - Adjustment due to gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction (1.13 ) - Adjustment due to ORE expense - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) 0.22 - Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 5.35 5.43 Diluted earnings per common share 5.99 5.42 Adjustment due to investment losses on sales of securities, net 0.26 - Adjustment due to gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of sale-leaseback transaction (1.13 ) - Adjustment due to ORE expense - - Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (16) 0.22 - Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 5.34 5.42 Revenue per diluted common share $ 17.07 15.06 Adjustments due to revenue-impacting items as noted above (0.87 ) - Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments due to revenue-impacting items noted above $ 16.20 15.06 Equity method investment (15) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 70,970 124,461 Funding cost to support investment 18,332 12,102 Pre-tax impact of BHG 52,638 112,359 Income tax expense at statutory rates (16) 13,160 29,371 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 39,478 82,988 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.52 1.10 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.52 1.09 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Return on average assets (1) 1.08 % 1.71 % 1.42 % 1.35 % 1.40 % Adjustments as noted above 0.06 % (0.50 )% - % (0.15 )% - % Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.20 % 1.40 % Tangible assets: Total assets $ 47,523,790 46,875,982 41,000,118 $ 47,523,790 41,000,118 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (29,216 ) (30,981 ) (35,666 ) (29,216 ) (35,666 ) Net tangible assets $ 45,647,601 44,998,028 39,117,986 $ 45,647,601 39,117,986 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 5,837,641 5,843,759 5,342,112 $ 5,837,641 5,342,112 Less: Preferred shareholders' equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Total common shareholders' equity 5,620,515 5,626,633 5,124,986 5,620,515 5,124,986 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (29,216 ) (30,981 ) (35,666 ) (29,216 ) (35,666 ) Net tangible common equity $ 3,744,326 3,748,679 3,242,854 $ 3,744,326 3,242,854 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.20 % 8.33 % 8.29 % 8.20 % 8.29 % Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 47,266,199 45,411,961 40,464,649 $ 45,236,425 39,300,913 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,842,777 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (30,367 ) (32,135 ) (36,884 ) (32,127 ) (33,837 ) Net average tangible assets $ 45,388,859 43,532,853 38,581,299 $ 43,357,325 37,424,299 Return on average assets (1) 1.08 % 1.71 % 1.42 % 1.35 % 1.40 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.13 % 1.78 % 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.47 % Adjustments as noted above 0.06 % (0.52 )% - % (0.16 )% - % Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.49 % 1.25 % 1.47 % Average tangible common equity: Average shareholders' equity $ 5,898,196 5,782,239 5,403,244 $ 5,763,152 5,350,553 Less: Average preferred equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Average common equity 5,681,070 5,565,113 5,186,118 5,546,026 5,133,427 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,842,777 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (30,367 ) (32,135 ) (36,884 ) (32,127 ) (33,837 ) Net average tangible common equity $ 3,803,730 3,686,005 3,302,768 $ 3,666,926 3,256,813 Return on average equity (1) 8.66 % 13.42 % 10.64 % 10.57 % 10.28 % Adjustment due to average preferred shareholders' equity 0.34 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.44 % Return on average common equity (1) 9.00 % 13.95 % 11.08 % 10.99 % 10.72 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 4.43 % 7.11 % 6.32 % 5.63 % 6.17 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.43 % 21.06 % 17.40 % 16.62 % 16.89 % Adjustments as noted above 0.77 % (6.18 )% (0.03 )% (1.80 )% - % Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1) 14.20 % 14.88 % 17.37 % 14.82 % 16.89 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. 2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. 3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 5. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period. 6. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows: Equity to total assets - End of period total shareholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total shareholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles. Leverage - Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets. Tier I risk-based - Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Total risk-based - Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. 7. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common shareholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding. 8. Amounts are included in the statement of income in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts. 9. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services. 10. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities. 11. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. 12. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue excludes the impact of ORE expenses and income, investment gains and losses on sales of securities and gain on sale of fixed assets as a result of the sale-leaseback transaction. 13. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis. 14. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date. 15. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the funding costs of the overall franchise calculated using the firm's subordinated and other borrowing rates. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates. 16. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 25.00 percent for 2023. For periods prior to 2023, tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent. 17. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report.

pnfp-earnings

