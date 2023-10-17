GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.56 for the current quarter and $1.55 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.97 and $1.08 as adjusted.

Reported net revenues were $1,145 million for the current quarter and $1,139 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $790 million and $847 million as adjusted.

Reported income before income taxes was $840 million for the current quarter and $834 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $523 million and $580 million as adjusted.

Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Commission revenue increased 4% to $333 million. Customer trading volume was mixed across product types with options contracts volume up 18% while futures contracts and stock share volumes were down 1% and 22%, respectively.

Net interest income increased 55% to $733 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances.

Other income increased $75 million to a gain of $27 million. This increase was mainly comprised of $37 million related to our investment in Tiger Brokers and $23 million related to our currency diversification strategy.

Execution, clearing and distribution fees expenses increased 14% to $98 million, driven by higher customer trading volume in options.

Pretax profit margin for the current quarter was 73% as reported and as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 66% and 68% as adjusted.

Total equity of $13.3 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.

Business Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Customer accounts increased 21% to 2.43 million.

Customer equity increased 29% to $369.8 billion.

Total DARTs 2 decreased 1% to 1.91 million.

decreased 1% to 1.91 million. Cleared DARTs increased slightly to 1.71 million.

Customer credits increased 3% to $98.0 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 8% to $43.6 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy decreased our comprehensive earnings by $93 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 0.66%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (loss of $17 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (loss of $76 million).

Conference Call Information:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will hold a conference call with investors today, October 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf6925535ae646959727257076fcafce to obtain the dial-in details. The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible simultaneously, and through replays, as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 333 $ 320 $ 1,012 $ 991 Other fees and services 52 45 142 141 Other income (loss) 27 (48 ) (17 ) (144 ) Total non-interest income 412 317 1,137 988 Interest income 1,643 783 4,535 1,575 Interest expense (910 ) (310 ) (2,471 ) (472 ) Total net interest income 733 473 2,064 1,103 Total net revenues 1,145 790 3,201 2,091 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 98 86 286 234 Employee compensation and benefits 127 112 391 335 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 25 23 74 68 Communications 10 8 29 25 General and administrative 45 37 166 117 Customer bad debt - 1 2 3 Total non-interest expenses 305 267 948 782 Income before income taxes 840 523 2,253 1,309 Income tax expense 68 40 180 100 Net income 772 483 2,073 1,209 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 605 384 1,633 965 Net income available for common stockholders $ 167 $ 99 $ 440 $ 244 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 0.98 $ 4.22 $ 2.45 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 0.97 $ 4.19 $ 2.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,233,557 101,818,667 104,271,921 99,646,091 Diluted 107,011,427 102,555,482 105,184,572 100,505,075

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 167 $ 99 $ 440 $ 244 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes (19 ) (30 ) (7 ) (64 ) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (19 ) (30 ) (7 ) (64 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 148 $ 69 $ 433 $ 180 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.39 $ 0.68 $ 4.15 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 0.68 $ 4.12 $ 1.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,233,557 101,818,667 104,271,921 99,646,091 Diluted 107,011,427 102,555,482 105,184,572 100,505,075 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 605 $ 384 $ 1,633 $ 965 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment (57 ) (93 ) (19 ) (205 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 548 $ 291 $ 1,614 $ 760

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,824 $ 3,436 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 26,385 25,167 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 31,335 31,781 Securities borrowed 5,478 4,749 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 5,480 6,029 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 1,324 485 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 43,602 38,760 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 1,726 3,469 Other assets 1,482 1,267 Total assets $ 120,636 $ 115,143 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 11 $ 18 Securities loaned 10,482 8,940 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 198 146 Other payables: Customers 94,873 93,195 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 627 291 Other payables 1,181 938 96,681 94,424 Total liabilities 107,372 103,528 Equity Stockholders' equity 3,390 2,848 Noncontrolling interests 9,874 8,767 Total equity 13,264 11,615 Total liabilities and equity $ 120,636 $ 115,143 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 106,996,044 25.4 % 102,927,703 24.5 % Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 313,976,354 74.6 % 316,609,102 75.5 % Total IBG LLC membership interests 420,972,398 100.0 % 419,536,805 100.0 %

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2020 620,405 56,834 27,039 704,278 2,795 2021 871,319 40% 78,276 38% 32,621 21% 982,216 39% 3,905 2022 735,619 (16%) 70,049 (11%) 32,863 1% 838,531 (15%) 3,347 3Q2022 170,240 16,181 7,953 194,374 3,037 3Q2023 163,318 (4%) 14,218 (12%) 10,109 27% 187,645 (3%) 3,002 2Q2023 161,710 14,071 8,383 184,164 2,970 3Q2023 163,318 1% 14,218 1% 10,109 21% 187,645 2% 3,002

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 624,035 167,078 338,513,068 2021 887,849 42% 154,866 (7%) 771,273,709 128% 2022 908,415 2% 207,138 34% 330,035,586 (57%) 3Q2022 215,988 50,486 75,776,756 3Q2023 256,481 19% 50,309 (0%) 59,453,190 (22%) 2Q2023 236,803 49,644 58,720,684 3Q2023 256,481 8% 50,309 1% 59,453,190 1% ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 584,195 164,555 331,263,604 2021 852,169 46% 152,787 (7%) 766,211,726 131% 2022 873,914 3% 203,933 33% 325,368,714 (58%) 3Q2022 208,145 49,725 74,944,418 3Q2023 245,169 18% 49,459 (1%) 58,202,858 (22%) 2Q2023 227,884 49,040 57,711,637 3Q2023 245,169 8% 49,459 1% 58,202,858 1% CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 518,965 163,101 320,376,365 2021 773,284 49% 151,715 (7%) 752,720,070 135% 2022 781,373 1% 202,145 33% 314,462,672 (58%) 3Q2022 185,166 49,242 72,394,078 3Q2023 209,097 13% 49,345 0% 56,323,672 (22%) 2Q2023 194,082 48,506 55,664,831 3Q2023 209,097 8% 49,345 2% 56,323,672 1% 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000's, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 39,840 2,523 7,249,464 2021 35,680 (10%) 2,079 (18%) 5,061,983 (30%) 2022 34,501 (3%) 3,205 54% 4,666,872 (8%) 3Q2022 7,843 761 832,338 3Q2023 11,312 44% 850 12% 1,250,332 50% 2Q2023 8,919 604 1,009,047 3Q2023 11,312 27% 850 41% 1,250,332 24% 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,431 2,012 21% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 369.8 $ 287.1 29% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,709 1,706 0% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,907 1,920 (1%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.11 $ 2.96 5% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 180 217 (17%) Consecutive Quarters 3Q2023 2Q2023 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,431 2,290 6% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 369.8 $ 365.0 1% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,709 1,673 2% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,907 1,865 2% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.11 $ 3.11 0% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 180 186 (3%) (1) Excludes non-Customers. (2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 58,131 $ 55,453 $ 59,616 $ 49,749 Customer margin loans 42,853 42,425 40,715 44,777 Securities borrowed 5,557 4,235 5,358 3,826 Other interest-earning assets 10,054 9,103 9,974 8,932 FDIC sweeps1 3,311 2,173 2,819 2,189 $ 119,906 $ 113,389 $ 118,482 $ 109,473 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 95,506 $ 92,846 $ 95,908 $ 89,096 Securities loaned 9,848 9,622 9,383 10,437 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1 1 1 5 $ 105,355 $ 102,469 $ 105,291 $ 99,537 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 728 $ 228 $ 2,031 $ 288 Customer margin loans2 623 317 1,647 663 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 66 114 233 340 Customer credit balances, net2 (832 ) (248 ) (2,259 ) (276 ) Other net interest income1/3 159 65 429 95 Net interest income3 $ 744 $ 476 $ 2,081 $ 1,110 Net interest margin ("NIM") 2.46 % 1.67 % 2.35 % 1.36 % Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 4.97 % 1.63 % 4.55 % 0.77 % Customer margin loans 5.77 % 2.96 % 5.41 % 1.98 % Customer credit balances 3.46 % 1.06 % 3.15 % 0.41 %

______________________________________________________ 1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer's account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, $6 million, $14 million, $3 million, and $7 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, $5 million, $3 million, $1 million, and $1 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 1,145 $ 790 $ 3,201 $ 2,091 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 17 40 71 111 Mark-to-market on investments2 (23 ) 17 (54 ) 54 Total non-GAAP adjustments (6 ) 57 17 165 Adjusted net revenues $ 1,139 $ 847 $ 3,218 $ 2,256 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 840 $ 523 $ 2,253 $ 1,309 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 17 40 71 111 Mark-to-market on investments2 (23 ) 17 (54 ) 54 Total non-GAAP adjustments (6 ) 57 17 165 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 834 $ 580 $ 2,270 $ 1,474 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 73 % 68 % 71 % 65 %

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 167 $ 99 $ 440 $ 244 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 4 10 18 26 Mark-to-market on investments2 (6 ) 4 (14 ) 13 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 1 (3 ) (0 ) (8 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (1 ) 11 4 31 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 166 $ 111 $ 444 $ 276 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 1.56 $ 0.97 $ 4.19 $ 2.43 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net 0.04 0.09 0.17 0.26 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.05 ) 0.04 (0.13 ) 0.13 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (0.08 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.01 ) 0.11 0.04 0.31 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.55 $ 1.08 $ 4.22 $ 2.74 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 107,011,427 102,555,482 105,184,572 100,505,075 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income available for common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, and on certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 The income tax effect is estimated using the statutory income tax rates applicable to the Company.

