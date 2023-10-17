LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net earnings of $187.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.80 versus third quarter 2022 net earnings of $269.4 million, or $2.57 per diluted share.
Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.16 billion, a decrease of 18% compared with $3.84 billion for the third quarter 2022. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 15% versus the comparable quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by a 14% and 22% decrease in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT) revenue per load (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) respectively, a 38% decrease in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), a 20% decrease in stops in Final Miles Services® (FMS), and a 1% decline in average revenue producing trucks in Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®), partially offset by a 1% increase in JBI volumes and a 6% increase in JBT loads versus the prior-year period.
Operating income for the current quarter decreased 33% to $241.7 million versus $362.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Operating income decreased primarily due to lower revenue across all business segments, higher equipment-related costs, and higher insurance and claims expense compared to third quarter 2022. In addition, third quarter 2023 included an $8 million net loss from the sale of equipment compared to a negligible net gain in the prior-year quarter. On a consolidated basis, operating income as a percentage of consolidated gross revenue decreased year-over-year as a result of higher professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related and maintenance expenses as a percentage of gross revenue. These items were partially offset by lower rail and truck purchased transportation costs as a percentage of gross revenue.
Net interest expense for the current quarter decreased modestly compared to third quarter 2022 due primarily to the interest component of a discrete income tax benefit recognized in the current quarter, partially offset by a higher average debt balance and higher interest rates.
The effective income tax rate in the current quarter was 18.2% versus 22.7% in the third quarter 2022. The decrease was due to the recording of a discrete benefit recognized in the current quarter. We expect our 2023 annual tax rate to be between 22.0% and 23.0%.
Acquisition Update:
On September 14, 2023, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the brokerage operations of BNSF Logistics, LLC, which subsequently closed on September 30, 2023. For segment reporting purposes, the results of the operations acquired will be reflected in ICS beginning in the fourth quarter.
Segment Recast:
On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company-owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. The segment information discussed below adjusts the prior-year periods for these operational transfers between segments.
Segment Information:
Intermodal (JBI)
- Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $1.56 billion; down 15%
- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $128.0 million; down 41%
Intermodal volume increased 1% over the same period in 2022. Eastern network loads decreased 3%, while transcontinental loads increased 4%. Demand for our intermodal service improved throughout the quarter across both the Eastern and Transcontinental networks, supported by moderating destocking trends, seasonal activity, and strong performance from our rail providers. Segment gross revenue decreased 15% for the quarter versus the prior-year period, reflecting the 1% increase in volume which was more than offset by a 16% decrease in gross revenue per load, resulting from changes in the mix of freight, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenue. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 14% year-over-year.
Operating income decreased 41% in the third quarter primarily from lower revenue, which was only partially offset by the resulting impact of absorbing network and equipment costs with higher volume. JBl segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue declined versus the prior-year period as a result of increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and higher equipment-related and maintenance expenses as a percentage of gross revenue. During the period, we successfully onboarded 906 net new pieces of trailing equipment. We ended the quarter with approximately 117,400 containers and 6,400 power units in the dray fleet.
Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)
- Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $892 million; down 4%
- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $102.4 million; down 4%
DCS revenue decreased 4% during the current quarter over the same period 2022. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) decreased approximately 2% versus the prior period. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 2% from a year ago driven primarily by increases in contracted indexedbased price escalators. On a net basis, there were 370 fewer revenue producing trucks in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior-year period, and 31 more versus the end of the second quarter 2023. Customer retention rates are approximately 94%.
Operating income decreased 4% from the prior-year quarter primarily from higher equipment-related costs, insurance and claims expense, and a net $6.7 million year-over-year increase in loss on sale of equipment. These items were partially offset by the maturing of new business onboarded over the trailing twelve months.
Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)
- Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $298 million; down 48%
- Third Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss)/Income: $(9.4) million; vs. $13.4 million in Q3'22
ICS revenue declined 48% during the current quarter versus the third quarter 2022. Overall segment volume decreased 38% versus the prior-year period. Revenue per load decreased 17% compared to the third quarter 2022 due to lower contractual and transactional rates and changes in customer freight mix. Contractual volume represented approximately 68% of the total load volume and 67% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 49% and 52%, respectively, in third quarter 2022. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $169 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® compared to $391 million in third quarter 2022.
Operating loss was $9.4 million compared to operating income of $13.4 million in the third quarter 2022. This change was due largely to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower personnel and technology costs. Gross profit declined 53% as a result of lower volume, revenue and gross profit margins compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margins decreased to 12.8% in the current period versus 14.2% in the prior period. ICS' carrier base decreased 17% year-over-year, largely driven by changes to carrier qualification requirements.
Final Mile Services (FMS)
- Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $226 million; down 15%
- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $13.0 million; up 33%
FMS revenue decreased 15% compared to the same period 2022 primarily driven by efforts over the last twelve months to improve revenue quality on the overall business portfolio and general weakness in demand across many of the end markets served. The decline in revenue was partially offset by multiple new customer contracts implemented over the trailing twelve months, as well as improved revenue quality at underperforming accounts.
Operating income increased 33% compared to the prior-year period primarily from internal efforts to improve revenue quality and manage costs. Higher revenue quality was partially offset by higher equipment-related expenses, technology investments, and inflationary increases in facility rental expenses.
Truckload (JBT)
- Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $196 million; down 17%
- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $7.7 million; down 48%
JBT segment gross revenue decreased 17% compared to the same period in the previous year. Segment gross revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 18% primarily due to a 22% decline in segment gross revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue, partially offset by a 6% increase in load volume. Total average effective trailer count increased by approximately 1,900 units, or 18% versus the prior-year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were down 9% from the prior-year period primarily due to freight mix and weaker overall freight demand as compared to the third quarter 2022.
JBT segment operating income decreased 48% to $7.7 million versus the third quarter 2022. The decline in segment operating income was primarily driven by a decline in segment revenue. JBT segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue declined year-over-year due to higher purchased transportation expense, equipment-related and maintenance expense, insurance costs, and higher technology expense as a percentage of segment gross revenue. JBT continues to leverage the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to grow third-party power capacity and capability for the 360box® service offering.
Cash Flow and Capitalization:
At September 30, 2023, we had a total of $1.4 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to total debt of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022.
Our net capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, approximated $1.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the same period 2022. At September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $75 million.
In the third quarter 2023, we purchased approximately 267,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $51 million. At September 30, 2023, we had approximately $416 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding on September 30, 2023, approximated 103.1 million.
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
% Of
% Of
|Amount
Revenue
|Amount
Revenue
|Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues
$
2,690,890
$
3,162,106
|Fuel surcharge revenues
472,863
676,151
|Total operating revenues
3,163,753
100.0%
3,838,257
100.0%
|Operating expenses
|Rents and purchased transportation
1,443,197
45.6%
1,891,848
49.3%
|Salaries, wages and employee benefits
803,187
25.4%
887,723
23.1%
|Fuel and fuel taxes
195,962
6.2%
242,379
6.3%
|Depreciation and amortization
187,714
5.9%
166,580
4.3%
|Operating supplies and expenses
130,905
4.1%
138,346
3.6%
|Insurance and claims
62,675
2.0%
60,189
1.6%
|General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions
69,413
2.3%
62,815
1.8%
|Operating taxes and licenses
18,739
0.6%
17,082
0.4%
|Communication and utilities
10,245
0.3%
9,067
0.2%
|Total operating expenses
2,922,037
92.4%
3,476,029
90.6%
|Operating income
241,716
7.6%
362,228
9.4%
|Net interest expense
12,586
0.4%
13,562
0.3%
|Earnings before income taxes
229,130
7.2%
348,666
9.1%
|Income taxes
41,699
1.3%
79,284
2.1%
|Net earnings
$
187,431
5.9%
$
269,382
7.0%
|Average diluted shares outstanding
104,394
104,924
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.80
$
2.57
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
% Of
% Of
|Amount
Revenue
|Amount
Revenue
|Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues
|$
8,140,959
|$
9,364,082
|Fuel surcharge revenues
1,385,006
1,800,295
|Total operating revenues
9,525,965
100.0%
11,164,377
100.0%
|Operating expenses
|Rents and purchased transportation
4,315,581
45.3%
5,650,011
50.6%
|Salaries, wages and employee benefits
2,450,062
25.7%
2,493,139
22.3%
|Fuel and fuel taxes
563,642
5.9%
697,481
6.2%
|Depreciation and amortization
543,498
5.7%
472,914
4.2%
|Operating supplies and expenses
388,213
4.1%
371,668
3.3%
|Insurance and claims
196,896
2.1%
193,577
1.7%
|General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions
191,291
2.0%
160,026
1.7%
|Operating taxes and licenses
55,797
0.6%
49,154
0.4%
|Communication and utilities
31,067
0.3%
26,802
0.2%
|Total operating expenses
8,736,047
91.7%
10,114,772
90.6%
|Operating income
789,918
8.3%
1,049,605
9.4%
|Net interest expense
41,980
0.4%
38,991
0.3%
|Earnings before income taxes
747,938
7.9%
1,010,614
9.1%
|Income taxes
173,186
1.9%
242,566
2.2%
|Net earnings
|$
574,752
6.0%
|$
768,048
6.9%
|Average diluted shares outstanding
104,562
105,458
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
5.50
|$
7.28
Financial Information By Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
% Of
% Of
|Amount
Total
|Amount
Total
|Revenue
|Intermodal
|$
1,555,382
49%
|$
1,836,603
48%
|Dedicated
892,257
28%
930,947
24%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
298,015
9%
575,287
15%
|Final Mile Services
225,929
8%
265,054
7%
|Truckload
196,338
6%
236,620
6%
|Subtotal
3,167,921
100%
3,844,511
100%
|Intersegment eliminations
(4,168
)
(0%)
(6,254
)
(0%)
|Consolidated revenue
|$
3,163,753
100%
|$
3,838,257
100%
|Operating income
|Intermodal
|$
127,972
53%
|$
216,992
60%
|Dedicated
102,435
42%
107,186
30%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
(9,375
)
(4%)
13,351
4%
|Final Mile Services
12,975
6%
9,773
2%
|Truckload
7,715
3%
14,925
4%
|Other (1)
(6
)
(0%)
1
0%
|Operating income
|$
241,716
100%
|$
362,228
100%
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
% Of
% Of
|Amount
Total
|Amount
Total
|Revenue
|Intermodal
|$
4,584,089
48%
|$
5,272,767
47%
|Dedicated
2,658,993
28%
2,610,993
23%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
1,026,480
11%
1,839,765
17%
|Final Mile Services
674,945
7%
775,016
7%
|Truckload
594,003
6%
694,058
6%
|Subtotal
9,538,510
100%
11,192,599
100%
|Intersegment eliminations
(12,545
)
(0%)
(28,222
)
(0%)
|Consolidated revenue
|$
9,525,965
100%
|$
11,164,377
100%
|Operating income
|Intermodal
|$
439,490
56%
|$
620,493
59%
|Dedicated
318,610
40%
281,018
27%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
(19,166
)
(2%)
60,767
6%
|Final Mile Services
34,419
4%
23,611
2%
|Truckload
16,503
2%
63,852
6%
|Other (1)
62
0%
(136
)
(0%)
|Operating income
|$
789,918
100%
|$
1,049,605
100%
(1) Includes corporate support activity
|Operating Statistics by Segment
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
|Intermodal
|Loads
521,221
515,178
|Average length of haul
1,683
1,668
|Revenue per load
|$
2,984
|$
3,565
|Average tractors during the period *
6,447
6,831
|Tractors (end of period) *
6,398
6,872
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
117,387
113,066
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
96,248
109,215
|Dedicated
|Loads
1,070,626
1,164,792
|Average length of haul
176
169
|Revenue per truck per week**
|$
5,215
|$
5,329
|Average trucks during the period***
13,242
13,429
|Trucks (end of period) ***
13,259
13,629
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
31,253
27,937
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
33,185
30,309
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
|Loads
163,745
262,803
|Revenue per load
|$
1,820
|$
2,189
|Gross profit margin
12.8
%
14.2
%
|Employee count (end of period)
680
1,002
|Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)
131,600
158,600
|Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)
|$
168.5
|$
391.1
|Final Mile Services
|Stops
1,123,435
1,405,290
|Average trucks during the period***
1,487
1,870
|Truckload
|Loads
107,149
101,178
|Revenue per load
|$
1,832
|$
2,339
|Average length of haul
644
594
|Tractors (end of period)
|Company-owned
29
180
|Independent contractor
1,960
1,960
|Total tractors
1,989
2,140
|Trailers (end of period)
15,031
13,751
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
12,869
10,938
|* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
|** Using weighted workdays
|*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
|Operating Statistics by Segment
|(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
|Intermodal
|Loads
1,508,993
1,564,938
|Average length of haul
1,663
1,666
|Revenue per load
|$
3,038
|$
3,369
|Average tractors during the period *
6,521
6,552
|Tractors (end of period) *
6,398
6,872
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
117,387
113,066
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
94,458
107,987
|Dedicated
|Loads
3,252,894
3,385,423
|Average length of haul
173
168
|Revenue per truck per week**
|$
5,152
|$
5,185
|Average trucks during the period***
13,316
12,998
|Trucks (end of period) ***
13,259
13,629
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
31,253
27,937
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
32,181
31,619
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
|Loads
560,912
796,844
|Revenue per load
|$
1,830
|$
2,309
|Gross profit margin
13.1
%
14.3
%
|Employee count (end of period)
680
1,002
|Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)
131,600
158,600
|Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)
|$
644.1
|$
1,213.5
|Final Mile Services
|Stops
3,426,988
4,308,272
|Average trucks during the period***
1,563
1,797
|Truckload
|Loads
307,336
287,562
|Revenue per load
|$
1,933
|$
2,414
|Average length of haul
648
564
|Tractors (end of period)
|Company-owned
29
180
|Independent contractor
1,960
1,960
|Total tractors
1,989
2,140
|Trailers (end of period)
15,031
13,751
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
13,035
10,007
|* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
|** Using weighted workdays
|*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
|J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
75,198
|$
51,927
|Accounts Receivable, net
1,369,974
1,528,075
|Prepaid expenses and other
525,002
631,776
|Total current assets
1,970,174
2,211,778
|Property and equipment
8,660,207
7,999,480
|Less accumulated depreciation
2,942,438
3,019,663
|Net property and equipment
5,717,769
4,979,817
|Other assets, net
685,027
594,987
|$
8,372,970
|$
7,786,582
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current debt
|$
249,902
|$
-
|Trade accounts payable
808,803
798,776
|Claims accruals
480,963
452,149
|Accrued payroll
98,438
188,252
|Other accrued expenses
140,970
129,054
|Total current liabilities
1,779,076
1,568,231
|Long-term debt
1,195,708
1,261,738
|Other long-term liabilities
393,564
369,314
|Deferred income taxes
986,520
920,531
|Stockholders' equity
4,018,102
3,666,768
|$
8,372,970
|$
7,786,582
|Supplemental Data
|(unaudited)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
|Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)
103,143
103,743
|Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period
|$
38.96
|$
35.34
|Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities (000)
|$
1,529,612
|$
1,355,406
|Net capital expenditures (000)
|$
1,319,905
|$
1,018,028
