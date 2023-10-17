LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net earnings of $187.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.80 versus third quarter 2022 net earnings of $269.4 million, or $2.57 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.16 billion, a decrease of 18% compared with $3.84 billion for the third quarter 2022. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 15% versus the comparable quarter 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by a 14% and 22% decrease in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT) revenue per load (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) respectively, a 38% decrease in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), a 20% decrease in stops in Final Miles Services® (FMS), and a 1% decline in average revenue producing trucks in Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®), partially offset by a 1% increase in JBI volumes and a 6% increase in JBT loads versus the prior-year period.

Operating income for the current quarter decreased 33% to $241.7 million versus $362.2 million for the third quarter 2022. Operating income decreased primarily due to lower revenue across all business segments, higher equipment-related costs, and higher insurance and claims expense compared to third quarter 2022. In addition, third quarter 2023 included an $8 million net loss from the sale of equipment compared to a negligible net gain in the prior-year quarter. On a consolidated basis, operating income as a percentage of consolidated gross revenue decreased year-over-year as a result of higher professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related and maintenance expenses as a percentage of gross revenue. These items were partially offset by lower rail and truck purchased transportation costs as a percentage of gross revenue.

Net interest expense for the current quarter decreased modestly compared to third quarter 2022 due primarily to the interest component of a discrete income tax benefit recognized in the current quarter, partially offset by a higher average debt balance and higher interest rates.

The effective income tax rate in the current quarter was 18.2% versus 22.7% in the third quarter 2022. The decrease was due to the recording of a discrete benefit recognized in the current quarter. We expect our 2023 annual tax rate to be between 22.0% and 23.0%.

Acquisition Update:

On September 14, 2023, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the brokerage operations of BNSF Logistics, LLC, which subsequently closed on September 30, 2023. For segment reporting purposes, the results of the operations acquired will be reflected in ICS beginning in the fourth quarter.

Segment Recast:

On January 1, 2023, the Company transferred the majority of JBT's company-owned trucking operations to DCS and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from ICS to FMS. The segment information discussed below adjusts the prior-year periods for these operational transfers between segments.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $1.56 billion; down 15%

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $128.0 million; down 41%

Intermodal volume increased 1% over the same period in 2022. Eastern network loads decreased 3%, while transcontinental loads increased 4%. Demand for our intermodal service improved throughout the quarter across both the Eastern and Transcontinental networks, supported by moderating destocking trends, seasonal activity, and strong performance from our rail providers. Segment gross revenue decreased 15% for the quarter versus the prior-year period, reflecting the 1% increase in volume which was more than offset by a 16% decrease in gross revenue per load, resulting from changes in the mix of freight, customer rates, and fuel surcharge revenue. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 14% year-over-year.

Operating income decreased 41% in the third quarter primarily from lower revenue, which was only partially offset by the resulting impact of absorbing network and equipment costs with higher volume. JBl segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue declined versus the prior-year period as a result of increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and higher equipment-related and maintenance expenses as a percentage of gross revenue. During the period, we successfully onboarded 906 net new pieces of trailing equipment. We ended the quarter with approximately 117,400 containers and 6,400 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $892 million; down 4%

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $102.4 million; down 4%

DCS revenue decreased 4% during the current quarter over the same period 2022. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) decreased approximately 2% versus the prior period. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 2% from a year ago driven primarily by increases in contracted indexedbased price escalators. On a net basis, there were 370 fewer revenue producing trucks in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior-year period, and 31 more versus the end of the second quarter 2023. Customer retention rates are approximately 94%.

Operating income decreased 4% from the prior-year quarter primarily from higher equipment-related costs, insurance and claims expense, and a net $6.7 million year-over-year increase in loss on sale of equipment. These items were partially offset by the maturing of new business onboarded over the trailing twelve months.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $298 million; down 48%

Third Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss)/Income: $(9.4) million; vs. $13.4 million in Q3'22

ICS revenue declined 48% during the current quarter versus the third quarter 2022. Overall segment volume decreased 38% versus the prior-year period. Revenue per load decreased 17% compared to the third quarter 2022 due to lower contractual and transactional rates and changes in customer freight mix. Contractual volume represented approximately 68% of the total load volume and 67% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 49% and 52%, respectively, in third quarter 2022. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $169 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® compared to $391 million in third quarter 2022.

Operating loss was $9.4 million compared to operating income of $13.4 million in the third quarter 2022. This change was due largely to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower personnel and technology costs. Gross profit declined 53% as a result of lower volume, revenue and gross profit margins compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margins decreased to 12.8% in the current period versus 14.2% in the prior period. ICS' carrier base decreased 17% year-over-year, largely driven by changes to carrier qualification requirements.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $226 million; down 15%

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $13.0 million; up 33%

FMS revenue decreased 15% compared to the same period 2022 primarily driven by efforts over the last twelve months to improve revenue quality on the overall business portfolio and general weakness in demand across many of the end markets served. The decline in revenue was partially offset by multiple new customer contracts implemented over the trailing twelve months, as well as improved revenue quality at underperforming accounts.

Operating income increased 33% compared to the prior-year period primarily from internal efforts to improve revenue quality and manage costs. Higher revenue quality was partially offset by higher equipment-related expenses, technology investments, and inflationary increases in facility rental expenses.

Truckload (JBT)

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Revenue: $196 million; down 17%

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $7.7 million; down 48%

JBT segment gross revenue decreased 17% compared to the same period in the previous year. Segment gross revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 18% primarily due to a 22% decline in segment gross revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue, partially offset by a 6% increase in load volume. Total average effective trailer count increased by approximately 1,900 units, or 18% versus the prior-year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were down 9% from the prior-year period primarily due to freight mix and weaker overall freight demand as compared to the third quarter 2022.

JBT segment operating income decreased 48% to $7.7 million versus the third quarter 2022. The decline in segment operating income was primarily driven by a decline in segment revenue. JBT segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue declined year-over-year due to higher purchased transportation expense, equipment-related and maintenance expense, insurance costs, and higher technology expense as a percentage of segment gross revenue. JBT continues to leverage the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to grow third-party power capacity and capability for the 360box® service offering.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At September 30, 2023, we had a total of $1.4 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to total debt of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

Our net capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, approximated $1.3 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the same period 2022. At September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $75 million.

In the third quarter 2023, we purchased approximately 267,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $51 million. At September 30, 2023, we had approximately $416 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding on September 30, 2023, approximated 103.1 million.

Conference Call Information:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is on a mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company's industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country with more than 162,000 pieces of trailing equipment and nearly one million accessible trucks through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company's services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 2,690,890 $ 3,162,106 Fuel surcharge revenues 472,863 676,151 Total operating revenues 3,163,753 100.0% 3,838,257 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 1,443,197 45.6% 1,891,848 49.3% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 803,187 25.4% 887,723 23.1% Fuel and fuel taxes 195,962 6.2% 242,379 6.3% Depreciation and amortization 187,714 5.9% 166,580 4.3% Operating supplies and expenses 130,905 4.1% 138,346 3.6% Insurance and claims 62,675 2.0% 60,189 1.6% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 69,413 2.3% 62,815 1.8% Operating taxes and licenses 18,739 0.6% 17,082 0.4% Communication and utilities 10,245 0.3% 9,067 0.2% Total operating expenses 2,922,037 92.4% 3,476,029 90.6% Operating income 241,716 7.6% 362,228 9.4% Net interest expense 12,586 0.4% 13,562 0.3% Earnings before income taxes 229,130 7.2% 348,666 9.1% Income taxes 41,699 1.3% 79,284 2.1% Net earnings $ 187,431 5.9% $ 269,382 7.0% Average diluted shares outstanding 104,394 104,924 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 2.57

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $ 8,140,959 $ 9,364,082 Fuel surcharge revenues 1,385,006 1,800,295 Total operating revenues 9,525,965 100.0% 11,164,377 100.0% Operating expenses Rents and purchased transportation 4,315,581 45.3% 5,650,011 50.6% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 2,450,062 25.7% 2,493,139 22.3% Fuel and fuel taxes 563,642 5.9% 697,481 6.2% Depreciation and amortization 543,498 5.7% 472,914 4.2% Operating supplies and expenses 388,213 4.1% 371,668 3.3% Insurance and claims 196,896 2.1% 193,577 1.7% General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 191,291 2.0% 160,026 1.7% Operating taxes and licenses 55,797 0.6% 49,154 0.4% Communication and utilities 31,067 0.3% 26,802 0.2% Total operating expenses 8,736,047 91.7% 10,114,772 90.6% Operating income 789,918 8.3% 1,049,605 9.4% Net interest expense 41,980 0.4% 38,991 0.3% Earnings before income taxes 747,938 7.9% 1,010,614 9.1% Income taxes 173,186 1.9% 242,566 2.2% Net earnings $ 574,752 6.0% $ 768,048 6.9% Average diluted shares outstanding 104,562 105,458 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.50 $ 7.28

Financial Information By Segment (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 1,555,382 49% $ 1,836,603 48% Dedicated 892,257 28% 930,947 24% Integrated Capacity Solutions 298,015 9% 575,287 15% Final Mile Services 225,929 8% 265,054 7% Truckload 196,338 6% 236,620 6% Subtotal 3,167,921 100% 3,844,511 100% Intersegment eliminations (4,168 ) (0%) (6,254 ) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 3,163,753 100% $ 3,838,257 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 127,972 53% $ 216,992 60% Dedicated 102,435 42% 107,186 30% Integrated Capacity Solutions (9,375 ) (4%) 13,351 4% Final Mile Services 12,975 6% 9,773 2% Truckload 7,715 3% 14,925 4% Other (1) (6 ) (0%) 1 0% Operating income $ 241,716 100% $ 362,228 100% Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 % Of % Of Amount Total Amount Total Revenue Intermodal $ 4,584,089 48% $ 5,272,767 47% Dedicated 2,658,993 28% 2,610,993 23% Integrated Capacity Solutions 1,026,480 11% 1,839,765 17% Final Mile Services 674,945 7% 775,016 7% Truckload 594,003 6% 694,058 6% Subtotal 9,538,510 100% 11,192,599 100% Intersegment eliminations (12,545 ) (0%) (28,222 ) (0%) Consolidated revenue $ 9,525,965 100% $ 11,164,377 100% Operating income Intermodal $ 439,490 56% $ 620,493 59% Dedicated 318,610 40% 281,018 27% Integrated Capacity Solutions (19,166 ) (2%) 60,767 6% Final Mile Services 34,419 4% 23,611 2% Truckload 16,503 2% 63,852 6% Other (1) 62 0% (136 ) (0%) Operating income $ 789,918 100% $ 1,049,605 100% (1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Intermodal Loads 521,221 515,178 Average length of haul 1,683 1,668 Revenue per load $ 2,984 $ 3,565 Average tractors during the period * 6,447 6,831 Tractors (end of period) * 6,398 6,872 Trailing equipment (end of period) 117,387 113,066 Average effective trailing equipment usage 96,248 109,215 Dedicated Loads 1,070,626 1,164,792 Average length of haul 176 169 Revenue per truck per week** $ 5,215 $ 5,329 Average trucks during the period*** 13,242 13,429 Trucks (end of period) *** 13,259 13,629 Trailing equipment (end of period) 31,253 27,937 Average effective trailing equipment usage 33,185 30,309 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 163,745 262,803 Revenue per load $ 1,820 $ 2,189 Gross profit margin 12.8 % 14.2 % Employee count (end of period) 680 1,002 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 131,600 158,600 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 168.5 $ 391.1 Final Mile Services Stops 1,123,435 1,405,290 Average trucks during the period*** 1,487 1,870 Truckload Loads 107,149 101,178 Revenue per load $ 1,832 $ 2,339 Average length of haul 644 594 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 29 180 Independent contractor 1,960 1,960 Total tractors 1,989 2,140 Trailers (end of period) 15,031 13,751 Average effective trailing equipment usage 12,869 10,938 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

Operating Statistics by Segment (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Intermodal Loads 1,508,993 1,564,938 Average length of haul 1,663 1,666 Revenue per load $ 3,038 $ 3,369 Average tractors during the period * 6,521 6,552 Tractors (end of period) * 6,398 6,872 Trailing equipment (end of period) 117,387 113,066 Average effective trailing equipment usage 94,458 107,987 Dedicated Loads 3,252,894 3,385,423 Average length of haul 173 168 Revenue per truck per week** $ 5,152 $ 5,185 Average trucks during the period*** 13,316 12,998 Trucks (end of period) *** 13,259 13,629 Trailing equipment (end of period) 31,253 27,937 Average effective trailing equipment usage 32,181 31,619 Integrated Capacity Solutions Loads 560,912 796,844 Revenue per load $ 1,830 $ 2,309 Gross profit margin 13.1 % 14.3 % Employee count (end of period) 680 1,002 Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period) 131,600 158,600 Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $ 644.1 $ 1,213.5 Final Mile Services Stops 3,426,988 4,308,272 Average trucks during the period*** 1,563 1,797 Truckload Loads 307,336 287,562 Revenue per load $ 1,933 $ 2,414 Average length of haul 648 564 Tractors (end of period) Company-owned 29 180 Independent contractor 1,960 1,960 Total tractors 1,989 2,140 Trailers (end of period) 15,031 13,751 Average effective trailing equipment usage 13,035 10,007 * Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors ** Using weighted workdays *** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,198 $ 51,927 Accounts Receivable, net 1,369,974 1,528,075 Prepaid expenses and other 525,002 631,776 Total current assets 1,970,174 2,211,778 Property and equipment 8,660,207 7,999,480 Less accumulated depreciation 2,942,438 3,019,663 Net property and equipment 5,717,769 4,979,817 Other assets, net 685,027 594,987 $ 8,372,970 $ 7,786,582 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current debt $ 249,902 $ - Trade accounts payable 808,803 798,776 Claims accruals 480,963 452,149 Accrued payroll 98,438 188,252 Other accrued expenses 140,970 129,054 Total current liabilities 1,779,076 1,568,231 Long-term debt 1,195,708 1,261,738 Other long-term liabilities 393,564 369,314 Deferred income taxes 986,520 920,531 Stockholders' equity 4,018,102 3,666,768 $ 8,372,970 $ 7,786,582

Supplemental Data (unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000) 103,143 103,743 Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period $ 38.96 $ 35.34 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 1,529,612 $ 1,355,406 Net capital expenditures (000) $ 1,319,905 $ 1,018,028

