LANCASTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $69.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.5 million, or 9.7%, in comparison to the second quarter of 2023. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $72.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share(1).

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income available to common shareholders was $212.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, an increase of $14.9 million, or 7.5%, in comparison to the same period in 2022. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $216.1 million, or $1.29 per diluted share(1).

"We were pleased with our third quarter results; operating earnings were solid, we generated deposit and loan growth, we maintained our net interest margin and net interest income grew," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. " Our results reflect solid core business trends, stable credit metrics, and modest growth in our core lines of business."

Net Interest Income and Balance Sheet

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $213.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.40%, consistent with the second quarter of 2023.

The linked-quarter increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher loan yields and an increase in the average balance of net loans, partially offset by an increase in the rate of average interest-bearing deposits and a shift in the funding mix from noninterest-bearing demand deposits to interest-bearing deposits.

A 20 basis points increase in the yield on average net loans and an increase in the average balance of net loans of $255.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 drove an increase in interest income of $15.5 million to $330.4 million in comparison to $314.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $14.5 million to $116.5 million in comparison to $102.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter increase in interest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the rate on average interest-bearing deposits of 29 basis points, a decline of $348.7 million in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $498.8 million in comparison to the second quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income was $213.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.8%, in comparison to the third quarter of 2022. Interest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $96.7 million to $330.4 million in comparison to $233.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from net loans and other interest-earning assets of $96.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Increases in the average balance of net loans in the third quarter of 2023 of $1.6 billion and in yields on net loans of 151 basis points each contributed to the increase in interest income. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $98.4 million to $116.5 million in comparison to $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest expense from interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $74.1 million and $24.3 million, respectively. A decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits of $1.9 billion, and an increase in the average balances of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the third quarter of 2022 also contributed to the increase in interest expense.

Total average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 were $25.6 billion, a decrease of $47.8 million from the second quarter of 2023 primarily driven by a decrease in average other interest-earning assets of $266.3 million and a decrease in average investment securities of $36.5 million, partially offset by an increase in average net loans of $255.0 million.

Total average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $886.0 million from the third quarter of 2022. Average net loans for the third quarter of 2023 were $21.1 billion, an increase of $1.6 billion from the same period in 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, average other interest-earning assets decreased $368.5 million and average investment securities decreased $302.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total average interest-bearing liabilities increased $399.1 million to $18.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to $18.0 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in average interest-bearing liabilities was driven by an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $498.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $99.8 million.

Total average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 billion to $18.4 billion in comparison to $15.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, driven by increases in the average balances of total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities of $1.4 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively.

Asset Quality

In the third quarter of 2023, a provision for credit losses of $9.9 million was recorded in comparison to $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses of $9.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to loan growth and net charge-offs recorded during the period.

Non-performing assets were $143.5 million, or 0.52% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, in comparison to $151.6 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, and $198.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were 0.10% of total average loans in comparison to 0.04% and 0.01% in the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) in the third quarter of 2023 was $56.0 million, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 7.6%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a $3.0 million market valuation movement in our commercial customer interest rate swap program resulting from the reference rate transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") and is reflected as a reduction to other non-interest income. Additional contributors to the decrease in non-interest income were a decrease of $3.0 million in commercial customer interest rate swap fee income, reflected in capital markets, partially offset by increases in wealth management, overdraft fees and mortgage banking income of $0.7 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $3.3 million, or 5.5%, from $59.2 million. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to the aforementioned $3.0 million market valuation movement in our commercial customer interest rate swap program resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR and is reflected as a reduction to other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $171.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.0 million, or 1.8%, compared to $168.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.7 million in salaries and employee benefits expense and $1.3 million in other outside services related to a number of corporate initiatives, partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in charitable contributions and $0.5 million in gains on sales from fixed assets disposals, in each case, reflected in other expense. The $2.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by one additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased $8.5 million, or 5.2%. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.7 million in other outside services expense driven by a number of corporate initiatives, $2.5 million in salaries and employee benefits expense, $1.6 million in FDIC insurance expense, primarily due to the adoption of a final rule to increase base deposit insurance assessment rates effective January 1, 2023, and $1.1 million in data processing and software expense. The $2.5 million increase in salaries and benefits expense was primarily driven by annual merit increases, lower deferred employee loan origination costs, higher employee benefits expense, due to healthcare claims experience, and higher pension costs, partially offset by lower incentive plan compensation expense.

Income Tax Expense

For the third quarter of 2023, the effective tax rate was 18.9%, in comparison to 17.3% for the full-year of 2022.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Ending Balances Investment securities $ 3,698,601 $ 3,867,334 $ 3,950,101 $ 3,968,023 $ 3,936,694 Net loans 21,177,508 21,044,685 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 Total assets 27,380,836 27,403,163 27,112,176 26,931,702 26,146,042 Deposits 21,421,589 21,206,540 21,316,584 20,649,538 21,376,554 Shareholders' equity 2,566,693 2,642,152 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 Average Balances Investment securities 3,834,824 3,916,130 3,964,615 3,936,579 4,254,216 Net loans 21,121,277 20,866,235 20,463,096 20,004,513 19,563,825 Total assets 27,377,836 27,235,567 26,900,653 26,386,355 26,357,095 Deposits 21,357,295 21,207,143 20,574,323 21,027,656 21,788,052 Shareholders' equity 2,645,977 2,647,464 2,613,316 2,489,148 2,604,057 Income Statement Net interest income 213,842 212,852 215,587 225,911 215,582 Provision for credit losses 9,937 9,747 24,544 14,513 18,958 Non-interest income 55,961 60,585 51,753 54,321 59,162 Non-interest expense 171,020 168,018 159,616 168,462 169,558 Income before taxes 88,846 95,672 83,180 97,257 86,228 Net income available to common shareholders 69,535 77,045 65,752 79,271 68,309 Pre-provision net revenue(1) 102,342 106,495 108,375 115,049 113,631 Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 Operating net income available to common shareholders(1) $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Cash dividends $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 Common shareholders' equity $ 14.47 $ 14.75 $ 14.67 $ 14.24 $ 13.61 Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1) $ 11.05 $ 11.36 $ 11.26 $ 10.90 $ 10.26 Weighted average shares (basic) 164,566 165,854 166,605 167,504 167,353 Weighted average shares (diluted) 166,023 167,191 168,401 169,136 168,781 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release. Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.80 % 0.85 % 0.98 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.62 % 0.66 % 0.76 % ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.35 % ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 208 % 195 % 169 % 157 % 138 % Profitability Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.17 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 1.07 % Operating return on average assets(2) 1.08 % 1.18 % 1.04 % 1.26 % 1.25 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 11.25 % 12.59 % 11.02 % 13.70 % 11.24 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 15.17 % 16.52 % 14.46 % 18.59 % 17.31 % Net interest margin 3.40 % 3.40 % 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio(2) 61.5 % 60.1 % 58.5 % 58.1 % 57.8 % Non-interest expenses to total average assets 2.48 % 2.47 % 2.41 % 2.53 % 2.55 % Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(2) 2.47 % 2.46 % 2.40 % 2.48 % 2.43 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 6.8 % 7.0 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.7 % TCE ratio, excluding AOCI(2)(3) 8.4 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 9.4 % 9.3 % 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.2 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(4) 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.8 % 10.0 % 10.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 11.0 % 11.0 % 10.6 % 10.9 % 10.9 % Total risk-based capital ratio(4) 13.8 % 13.8 % 13.4 % 13.6 % 13.6 % (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release. (3) Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). (4) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2023 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 304,042 $ 123,779 $ 129,003 $ 126,898 $ 143,465 Other interest-earning assets 222,781 505,141 545,355 685,209 467,164 Loans held for sale 20,368 14,673 6,507 7,264 14,411 Investment securities 3,698,601 3,867,334 3,950,101 3,968,023 3,936,694 Net loans 21,177,508 21,044,685 20,670,188 20,279,547 19,695,199 Less: ACL - loans(1) (292,739 ) (287,442 ) (278,695 ) (269,366 ) (266,838 ) Loans, net 20,884,769 20,757,243 20,391,493 20,010,181 19,428,361 Net premises and equipment 215,626 216,322 216,059 225,141 221,496 Accrued interest receivable 101,624 96,991 90,267 91,579 72,821 Goodwill and intangible assets 561,284 561,885 563,502 560,824 561,495 Other assets 1,371,741 1,259,795 1,219,889 1,256,583 1,300,135 Total Assets $ 27,380,836 $ 27,403,163 $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 21,421,589 $ 21,206,540 $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 Borrowings 2,370,112 2,719,114 2,446,770 2,871,207 1,424,681 Other liabilities 1,022,442 835,357 729,824 831,200 873,648 Total Liabilities 24,814,143 24,761,011 24,493,178 24,351,945 23,674,883 Shareholders' equity 2,566,693 2,642,152 2,618,998 2,579,757 2,471,159 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,380,836 $ 27,403,163 $ 27,112,176 $ 26,931,702 $ 26,146,042 LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL: Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 8,106,300 $ 7,846,861 $ 7,746,920 $ 7,693,835 $ 7,554,509 Commercial and industrial 4,577,334 4,599,759 4,596,096 4,473,004 4,240,865 Real estate - residential mortgage 5,279,681 5,147,262 4,880,919 4,737,279 4,574,228 Real estate - home equity 1,045,438 1,061,891 1,074,712 1,102,838 1,110,103 Real estate - construction 1,078,263 1,308,564 1,326,754 1,269,925 1,273,097 Consumer 743,976 763,530 730,775 699,179 633,666 Leases and other loans(2) 346,516 316,818 314,012 303,487 308,731 Total Net Loans $ 21,177,508 $ 21,044,685 $ 20,670,188 $ 20,279,547 $ 19,695,199 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,575,374 $ 5,865,855 $ 6,403,484 $ 7,006,388 $ 7,372,896 Interest-bearing demand 5,757,487 5,543,320 5,478,237 5,410,903 5,676,600 Savings 6,707,729 6,646,448 6,579,806 6,434,621 6,563,003 Total demand and savings 18,040,590 18,055,623 18,461,527 18,851,912 19,612,499 Brokered 941,059 949,259 960,919 208,416 226,883 Time 2,439,940 2,201,658 1,894,138 1,589,210 1,537,172 Total Deposits $ 21,421,589 $ 21,206,540 $ 21,316,584 $ 20,649,538 $ 21,376,554 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 544,000 $ 555,000 $ 525,000 $ 191,000 $ 136,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 730,000 1,165,000 747,000 1,250,000 265,500 Senior debt and subordinated debt 540,174 539,994 539,814 539,634 539,461 Other borrowings 555,938 459,120 634,956 890,573 483,720 Total Borrowings $ 2,370,112 $ 2,719,114 $ 2,446,770 $ 2,871,207 $ 1,424,681 (1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share) Three Months Ended Nine months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest income $ 330,371 $ 314,912 $ 289,820 $ 267,847 $ 233,691 $ 935,103 $ 596,991 Interest expense 116,529 102,060 74,233 41,936 18,109 292,822 41,268 Net Interest Income 213,842 212,852 215,587 225,911 215,582 642,281 555,723 Provision for credit losses 9,937 9,747 24,544 14,513 18,958 44,228 13,508 Net Interest Income after Provision 203,905 203,105 191,043 211,398 196,624 598,053 542,215 Non-Interest Income: Commercial banking: Merchant and card 7,626 7,700 6,834 7,223 7,601 22,160 21,053 Cash management 5,960 5,835 5,515 5,756 6,483 17,310 17,973 Capital markets 2,960 6,092 2,344 2,627 4,060 11,396 9,629 Other commercial banking 3,176 3,518 2,820 2,998 2,664 9,514 8,520 Total commercial banking 19,722 23,145 17,513 18,604 20,808 60,380 57,175 Wealth management 19,413 18,678 18,062 17,531 17,610 56,152 55,312 Consumer banking: Card 6,770 6,592 6,243 6,331 6,278 19,604 18,141 Overdraft 2,996 2,696 2,733 3,364 4,463 8,425 12,116 Other consumer banking 2,407 2,432 2,241 2,380 2,534 7,081 7,164 Total consumer banking 12,173 11,720 11,217 12,075 13,275 35,110 37,421 Mortgage banking 3,190 2,940 1,970 2,140 3,720 8,100 12,064 Other 1,463 4,106 2,968 3,972 3,802 8,539 10,863 Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) 55,961 60,589 51,730 54,322 59,215 168,281 172,835 Investment securities gains (losses), net - (4 ) 23 (1 ) (53 ) 19 (26 ) Total Non-Interest Income 55,961 60,585 51,753 54,321 59,162 168,300 172,809 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 96,757 94,102 89,283 92,733 94,283 280,142 264,151 Data processing and software 16,914 16,776 15,796 15,448 15,807 49,486 44,807 Net occupancy 14,561 14,374 14,438 14,061 14,025 43,373 42,134 Other outside services 12,094 10,834 10,126 10,860 9,361 33,054 26,292 FDIC insurance 4,738 4,895 4,795 3,219 3,158 14,427 9,328 Equipment 3,475 3,530 3,389 3,640 3,548 10,395 10,393 Marketing 1,913 1,655 1,886 2,380 1,859 5,454 4,505 Professional fees 1,869 1,829 2,392 2,945 2,373 6,090 6,178 Intangible amortization 601 1,072 674 688 690 2,347 1,043 Merger-related expenses - - - 1,894 7,006 - 8,434 Other 18,098 18,951 16,837 20,594 17,448 53,888 48,001 Total Non-Interest Expense 171,020 168,018 159,616 168,462 169,558 498,656 465,266 Income Before Income Taxes 88,846 95,672 83,180 97,257 86,228 267,697 249,758 Income tax expense 16,749 16,065 14,866 15,424 15,357 47,680 44,610 Net Income 72,097 79,607 68,314 81,833 70,871 220,017 205,148 Preferred stock dividends (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (2,562 ) (7,686 ) (7,686 ) Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 69,535 $ 77,045 $ 65,752 $ 79,271 $ 68,309 $ 212,331 $ 197,462 Three Months Ended Nine months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 PER SHARE: Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 1.28 $ 1.21 Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 1.27 $ 1.20 Cash dividends $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares (basic) 164,566 165,854 166,605 167,504 167,353 165,667 162,979 Weighted average shares (diluted) 166,023 167,191 168,401 169,136 168,781 167,181 164,254

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 21,121,277 $ 304,167 5.72 % $ 20,866,235 $ 287,154 5.52 % $ 19,563,825 $ 207,343 4.21 % Investment securities(2) 4,197,550 27,274 2.59 % 4,234,096 27,303 2.57 % 4,500,461 28,022 2.49 % Other interest-earning assets 263,244 3,372 5.11 % 529,582 4,860 3.68 % 631,771 2,297 1.45 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 25,582,071 334,813 5.20 % 25,629,913 319,317 4.99 % 24,696,057 237,662 3.83 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 306,496 129,682 152,349 Premises and equipment 217,447 216,847 223,880 Other assets 1,562,233 1,541,657 1,545,812 Less: ACL - loans(3) (290,411 ) (282,532 ) (261,003 ) Total Assets $ 27,377,836 $ 27,235,567 $ 26,357,095 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,740,229 $ 18,690 1.29 % $ 5,535,669 $ 14,612 1.06 % $ 5,708,059 $ 1,886 0.13 % Savings deposits 6,676,792 34,277 2.04 % 6,632,572 29,289 1.77 % 6,681,713 3,414 0.20 % Brokered deposits 937,657 12,250 5.18 % 954,773 12,135 5.10 % 247,105 1,346 2.16 % Time deposits 2,330,206 18,939 3.22 % 2,063,038 13,763 2.68 % 1,615,384 3,404 0.84 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 15,684,884 84,156 2.13 % 15,186,052 69,799 1.84 % 14,252,261 10,050 0.28 % Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,691,087 32,373 4.74 % 2,790,860 32,261 4.60 % 1,359,348 8,060 2.35 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 18,375,971 116,529 2.51 % 17,976,912 102,060 2.27 % 15,611,609 18,110 0.47 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 5,672,411 6,021,091 7,535,791 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 683,477 590,100 605,638 Total Liabilities 24,731,859 24,588,103 23,753,038 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,357,295 1.56 % 21,207,143 1.32 % 21,788,052 0.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 24,048,382 1.92 % 23,998,003 1.70 % 23,147,400 0.31 % Shareholders' equity 2,645,977 2,647,464 2,604,057 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,377,836 $ 27,235,567 $ 26,357,095 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 218,284 3.40 % 217,257 3.40 % 219,552 3.54 % Tax equivalent adjustment (4,442 ) (4,405 ) (3,970 ) Net Interest Income $ 213,842 $ 212,852 $ 215,582 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,912,801 $ 7,775,436 $ 7,720,975 $ 7,696,997 $ 7,566,259 Commercial and industrial 4,611,376 4,629,919 4,565,923 4,372,935 4,250,573 Real estate - residential mortgage 5,209,105 5,008,295 4,790,868 4,643,784 4,485,649 Real estate - home equity 1,045,806 1,066,615 1,086,032 1,106,325 1,099,487 Real estate - construction 1,254,577 1,306,286 1,276,145 1,209,998 1,268,590 Consumer 761,273 763,407 721,248 679,108 604,634 Leases and other loans(1) 326,339 316,277 301,905 295,366 288,633 Total Net Loans $ 21,121,277 $ 20,866,235 $ 20,463,096 $ 20,004,513 $ 19,563,825 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,672,411 $ 6,021,091 $ 6,641,741 $ 7,310,824 $ 7,535,791 Interest-bearing demand 5,740,229 5,535,669 5,326,566 5,479,443 5,708,059 Savings 6,676,792 6,632,572 6,469,468 6,466,775 6,681,713 Total demand and savings 18,089,432 18,189,332 18,437,775 19,257,042 19,925,563 Brokered 937,657 954,773 439,670 215,729 247,105 Time 2,330,206 2,063,038 1,696,878 1,554,885 1,615,384 Total Deposits $ 21,357,295 $ 21,207,143 $ 20,574,323 $ 21,027,656 $ 21,788,052 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 634,163 $ 679,401 $ 505,142 $ 261,737 $ 96,965 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 793,098 880,811 1,261,589 564,692 206,152 Senior debt and subordinated debt 540,086 539,906 539,726 539,550 554,735 Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 723,740 690,742 752,227 659,543 501,496 Total Borrowings $ 2,691,087 $ 2,790,860 $ 3,058,684 $ 2,025,522 $ 1,359,348 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30 2023 2022 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest(1) Rate Balance Interest(1) Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Net loans $ 20,819,280 $ 854,384 5.49 % $ 18,865,672 $ 524,150 3.71 % Investment securities(2) 4,240,093 82,098 2.58 % 4,376,084 78,334 2.39 % Other interest-earning assets 427,810 11,882 3.71 % 954,267 5,192 0.73 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 25,487,183 948,364 4.97 % 24,196,023 607,676 3.35 % Noninterest-Earning assets: Cash and due from banks 193,083 158,267 Premises and equipment 219,087 220,218 Other assets 1,555,891 1,534,314 Less: ACL - loans(3) (282,144 ) (253,725 ) Total Assets $ 27,173,100 $ 25,855,097 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,535,671 $ 41,756 1.01 % $ 5,657,165 $ 3,411 0.08 % Savings deposits 6,593,703 84,102 1.71 % 6,515,529 5,561 0.11 % Brokered deposits 779,191 29,557 5.07 % 254,100 2,181 1.14 % Time deposits 2,032,360 40,160 2.64 % 1,633,053 10,299 0.84 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,940,925 195,575 1.75 % 14,059,847 21,452 0.20 % Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 2,848,704 97,247 4.53 % 1,133,524 19,816 2.34 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 17,789,629 292,822 2.20 % 15,193,371 41,268 0.36 % Noninterest-Bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 6,108,197 7,538,597 Other 639,569 515,615 Total Liabilities 24,537,395 23,247,583 Total Deposits/Cost of Deposits 21,049,122 1.24 % 21,598,444 0.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 23,897,826 1.63 % 22,731,968 0.24 % Shareholders' equity 2,635,705 2,607,514 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 27,173,100 $ 25,855,097 Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 655,542 3.44 % 566,408 3.13 % Tax equivalent adjustment (13,261 ) (10,685 ) Net Interest Income $ 642,281 $ 555,723 (1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances. (2) Balances include amortized historical cost for AFS. The related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets. (3) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED): (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30 2023 2022 Loans, by type: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 7,803,775 $ 7,401,094 Commercial and industrial 4,602,573 4,205,236 Real estate - residential mortgage 5,004,289 4,143,850 Real estate - home equity 1,066,003 1,099,310 Real estate - construction 1,278,923 1,197,947 Consumer 748,788 532,396 Leases and other loans(1) 314,929 285,839 Total Net Loans $ 20,819,280 $ 18,865,672 Deposits, by type: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,108,197 $ 7,538,597 Interest-bearing demand 5,535,671 5,657,165 Savings 6,593,703 6,515,529 Total demand and savings 18,237,571 19,711,291 Brokered 779,191 254,100 Time 2,032,360 1,633,053 Total Deposits $ 21,049,122 $ 21,598,444 Borrowings, by type: Federal funds purchased $ 606,708 $ 33,629 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 976,783 69,473 Senior debt and subordinated debt 539,907 572,690 Other borrowings 725,306 457,732 Total Borrowings $ 2,848,704 $ 1,133,524 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Sep 30 Sep 30 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 287,442 $ 278,695 $ 269,366 $ 266,838 $ 248,564 $ 269,366 $ 249,001 CECL Day 1 provision expense - - - - 7,954 - 7,954 Initial purchased credit deteriorated loans - - - - 1,135 - 1,135 Loans charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage (860 ) (230 ) (13,362 ) (12,235 ) (86 ) (14,452 ) (238 ) Commercial and industrial (3,220 ) (2,017 ) (612 ) (179 ) (1,783 ) (5,849 ) (2,211 ) Real estate - residential mortgage - (62 ) - - - (62 ) (66 ) Consumer and home equity (1,803 ) (1,313 ) (2,206 ) (1,311 ) (1,172 ) (5,322 ) (3,101 ) Leases and other loans(1) (1,396 ) (1,165 ) (723 ) (505 ) (683 ) (3,284 ) (1,626 ) Total loans charged off (7,279 ) (4,787 ) (16,903 ) (14,230 ) (3,724 ) (28,969 ) (7,242 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Real estate - commercial mortgage 101 29 786 183 29 916 3,677 Commercial and industrial 620 988 1,086 961 2,213 2,694 4,932 Real estate - residential mortgage 37 58 48 10 101 143 415 Consumer and home equity 1,023 959 661 683 682 2,643 1,898 Real estate - construction - 569 202 530 - 771 44 Leases and other loans(1) 400 213 116 132 247 729 627 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 2,181 2,816 2,899 2,499 3,272 7,896 11,593 Net loans recovered (charged off) (5,098 ) (1,971 ) (14,004 ) (11,731 ) (452 ) (21,073 ) 4,351 Provision for credit losses 10,395 10,718 23,333 14,259 9,637 44,446 4,397 Balance at end of period $ 292,739 $ 287,442 $ 278,695 $ 269,366 $ 266,838 $ 292,739 $ 266,838 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.01 % 0.13 % (0.03 )% Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures Provision for credit losses $ (458 ) $ (971 ) $ 1,211 $ 254 $ 1,367 $ (218 ) $ 1,157 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: Non-accrual loans $ 113,022 $ 123,280 $ 134,303 $ 144,443 $ 178,204 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 27,962 24,415 30,336 27,463 14,559 Total non-performing loans 140,984 147,695 164,639 171,906 192,763 Other real estate owned 2,549 3,881 3,304 5,790 5,877 Total non-performing assets $ 143,533 $ 151,576 $ 167,943 $ 177,696 $ 198,640 NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE: Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 44,058 $ 55,048 $ 61,322 $ 72,634 $ 96,281 Commercial and industrial 33,365 30,588 33,555 28,288 29,831 Real estate - residential mortgage 40,560 39,157 46,576 46,509 41,597 Consumer and home equity 11,580 10,469 8,983 9,800 10,016 Real estate - construction 677 1,099 1,509 1,368 1,456 Leases and other loans(1) 10,744 11,334 12,694 13,307 13,582 Total non-performing loans $ 140,984 $ 147,695 $ 164,639 $ 171,906 $ 192,763 (1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.