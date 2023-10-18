The 5 kWh battery solution uses Ecoflow's PV-coupling technology that reportedly ensures an easy connection to existing solar arrays. The new product features an output voltage range of 150-800 V.North American manufacturer Ecoflow has launched a "retrofit" residential battery solution that it claims can be easily integrated with existing rooftop PV arrays. "Unlike conventional DC-coupled or AC-coupled battery systems, PowerOcean DC Fit uses EcoFlow's PV-coupling technology to directly connect with existing home solar energy systems on the PV side - meaning users don't need to install additional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...