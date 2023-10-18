LevelTen Energy says in a new report that power purchase agreements (PPA) are becoming more expensive in the United States due to rising costs.From pv magazine USA Many large solar projects sell their electricity via PPAs, typically for time frames of about 25 years. According to LevelTen Energy's latest quarterly report, PPA prices are now rising in the United States. LevelTen said developers face rising costs across the board, from financing and interconnection to labor and supplies. This has tempered the boost from federal tax credits made available by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). ...

